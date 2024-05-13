Holiday Without a Car
Arrive and get around by train and bus
Introduction
Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride: Train holidays can be way more comfortable than travelling by car. Who doesn’t dread the exhausting feeling after a long day behind the wheel (or in the back seat) after all? It seems, that more and more people are looking for alternative ways to get to their holiday destination. Studies show that holidaymakers are increasingly interested in public transport options and are choosing sustainable travel by train and bus. Great news for the climate! After all, train travel is not only comfortable but also more sustainable: You produce fewer CO₂ emissions and save energy.
Some travellers might worry that going car-free means less flexibility. However, in Austria, that's not the case. Well-timed bus schedules, car sharing services, discounted public transport tickets, bike rental and hotel shuttles make it easy to move around in many holiday regions, no matter if it’s about getting to the accommodation from the station or heading to day trip destinations.
Current route information from ÖBB
Up-to-date details on engineering works, line closures and possible timetable changes can be found on the ÖBB website.
Please note that these may lead to temporary disruptions to rail services, so it is advisable to check your connection in advance.
Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB)
Train travel with ÖBB: 5 tips for a green and comfy journey
Europe – Austria at high speed
The Railjet connects the most beautiful cities in Austria with neighbouring countries such as Germany and Switzerland - all trains are direct.
The new ÖBB Nightjet
Modern design, more privacy and greater comfort - the new ÖBB Nightjets make night travel feel like a breeze.
First and Business Class
Start your holiday in style with additional amenities and comfort in the First or Business Class.
Travel in your own compartment
If you value privacy and quiet, you can book your own compartment in a seated, couchette or sleeping car carriage.
Train and bus travel in Austria from East to West
Westbahn
The Westbahn connects various locations: from Vienna to Salzburg to Bregenz - with stops in Innsbruck, Jenbach and St. Johann im Pongau. And new: Vienna to Villach.
Postbus
Looking to continue your train journey by bus? The ÖBB Postbus network connects cities and regions throughout Austria.
Sustainable travel on your summer holidayFrom regional bus routes and car sharing to guest cards with mobility bonuses: you can travel sustainably in Austria's holiday regions. Without a car, but with plenty of opportunities to discover nature, culture and cuisine in a flexible way.
Sustainable travel on your winter holiday
Eco-friendly holidays in the Katschberg region
Katschberg makes sustainable winter holidays feel like a breeze: Public transport options are widely available and the ski bus to Katschberghöhe is free of charge.
E-ski buses in Zell am See-Kaprun
If you have a ski pass for Schmittenhöhe or Kitzsteinhorn, ski buses are included in the price. What's more, they're now being converted to e-buses.
Snow Space Salzburg
Save money by buying a ski pass for Snow Space Salzburg: Travel to and from the resort within SalzburgerLand is included in the ticket.
Skiland Vorarlberg
Vorarlberg has more than 40 ski resorts and they all have one thing in common: With a multi-day ski pass, the ski buses can be used free of charge.
Train connections to Austria's winter holiday regionsWhether skiing, winter hiking or wellness in the mountains: many Austrian winter destinations can be reached stress-free by train – often directly, sometimes with only one change – without traffic jams and in tune with the rhythm of the season.
Very easy (excellent connections):
Gastein Valley: IC/EC stations in Dorfgastein, Bad Hofgastein and Bad Gastein
Zell am See: Station with EC connections from Salzburg, Innsbruck and Munich, with buses into all surrounding valleys.
Schladming-Dachstein: Schladming station is right in the centre, with fast connections from Salzburg and Vienna.
Kitzbühel: Direct rail access with IC/EC services, plus ICE connections from Germany and Switzerland.
Stubai Valley: From Innsbruck directly into the valley by tram.
Zillertal: Train to Jenbach, then continue on the Zillertal Railway and a dense regional bus network.
Easy (well connected, with one change):
Ötztal: IC/EC trains to Ötztal station, then buses run deep into the valley as far as Gurgl.
Wilder Kaiser: Train to Wörgl or Kufstein, then regular bus connections to the villages.
Arlberg: Stations at St. Anton and Langen am Arlberg with international Railjet services.
Montafon: Train to Bludenz, then the Montafon Railway to Schruns, with bus connections throughout the valley.