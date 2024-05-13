Experience a Fairy Tale: Austria's castles and palaces transport you to the Middle Ages, Renaissance, or Baroque era, providing a wealth of cultural experiences.

Immerse yourself in history

From east to west, Austria is brimming with centuries-old, impressive castles and palaces. They proudly sit atop hills, offering panoramic views for miles, or are nestled in picturesque landscapes, surrounded by meadows, fields, and dense forests. Stepping into these imperial buildings, along with their gardens and parks, gives you a vivid sense of what life was like for knights, ladies, lords, and monarchs.

The people of Austria are deeply aware of their cultural heritage, nurturing it with great care, connection, and attention, keeping it very much alive.

Many of the castles and palaces have been carefully restored and opened to the public. Visitors appreciate guided tours, where they can hear fascinating anecdotes from the extravagant daily lives of the Habsburgs, counts, princes, and other nobility.

Today, these historic buildings are often showcased in a modern light and used as venues for concerts, medieval festivals, or summer performances.

Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna and Eggenberg Palace in Graz have received a very special honour: both have been designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Keep your eyes peeled, as in Austria, art and culture can unexpectedly emerge around every corner!