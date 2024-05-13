Eisenstadt
Summer holidays in the city of Haydn

Eisenstadt, Haydn's home town, combines courtly elegance and modernity. Surrounded by vineyards, it attracts visitors with historical sites and cultural events.

The cultural heart of Burgenland

Located around 60 kilometres from Vienna, Eisenstadt's old town consists largely of a pedestrian zone and invites you to take a stroll. Nestled within the numerous alleyways, charming little pubs and stores are waiting.

The eye-catcher and main attraction is Esterházy Palace in the centre of the city. It was here that famed composer Joseph Haydn worked for Prince Esterházy for almost 30 years - earning Eisenstadt the nickname "City of Haydn". Today, the HERBSTGOLD Festival celebrates Haydn's music every year. Eisenstadt is a cultural jewel that combines historical beauty with musical heritage, surrounded by the vastness of Burgenland.

Quick facts
Population:approx. 17,400
Province:Burgenland
Area:42.91 km²
Altitude:182 m

If you only do one thing...

The Haydn Hall in Esterházy Palace impresses with its unique acoustics and baroque frescoes - attending a concert here will transport you back in time.

Meet Eisenstadt

أبرز المعالم

Esterházy Palace

Haydn Hall

Gloriette

Walk the baroque city centre

Landesmuseum Burgenland

Landesgalerie Burgenland

Haydn House

Haydn Church

Haydn Trail

Activities in and around Eisenstadt

جولات

Guided city tours

"HaydnWalk" virtual scavenger hunt

Coffee roaster's tour

أبرز الأحداث

شخصيات مشهورة

Eating and drinking in Eisenstadt

"Heurigen" wine taverns

Alm by Rabina

Weinschwein Hofpassage

Esterházy Vineyard

Vineyards

Restaurant Henrici

وصفات

أماكن فريدة للإقامة

Hotel Galantha

Parkhotel Eisenstadt

For green travellers

Holidays by train and bus

Travelling by public transport is not just environmentally friendly, but can be considerably more stress-free than taking the car. This is where a new train connection between Vienna and Eisenstadt comes in, which takes you to your destination in just 1 hour.

Once arrived, four bus lines take visitors to points of interest across Eisenstadt. An ideal choice for anyone who wants to experience culture, history and nature - while simply sitting back and relaxing.

ÖBB - Austrian National Railways
Discover Eisenstadt

Burgenland Card

Get discounts and amazing offers at many popular attractions with the Burgenland Card.

Learn more

FAQs

Eisenstadt literally translates to "Iron City". First mentioned in 1264, the city owes its name to its fortified walls, which gave it an air of impregnability throughout history.

After the incorporation of Burgenland into Austria in 1921, the name Eisenstadt was officially adopted.

Eisenstadt was named the provincial capital of Burgenland in 1925. After World War I and the Treaties of St. Germain and Trianon, Burgenland was incorporated into the Republic of Austria in 1921 as the ninth and youngest province.

  • Esterházy Palace

  • Haydn House

  • Castle park

  • Haydn Church

  • Burgenland Landesmuseum (Provincial Museum)

  • Haydn Trail

قد يكون هذا مثيراً للاهتمام أيضاً