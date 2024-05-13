Wellness in Austria
Wellness and Wellness Hotels in Austria
Discover a wellness escape at the thermal baths, enjoy the tranquillity, or recharge at energy spots: Austria offers numerous wellness, spa treatments, and well-being options, with the secret lying in top quality and attention to detail. Let yourself float in the water, relax on the bubble lounger, or gaze out of the panoramic window – in the exclusive atmosphere of thermal landscapes, the healing power of water is felt through all the senses.
To allow body and soul to relax in peace, Austria's hosts offer a range of private wellness oases. Or how about wellness in the Alps: soaking in warm pools while admiring Austria’s legendary lakes and mountains. Austrian wellness culture also includes water treading and other water treatments that Sebastian Kneipp recognised over 200 years ago. The herbalist and water therapy expert’s insights contributed to modern hydrotherapy, which has been used for therapeutic purposes since ancient times.
Our Top Tips for Wellness Hotels
Austria's Wellness Hotspots
Thermal Spas in Austria: The Relaxing Power of Water
Let yourself unwind in the thermal baths and soak in the relaxing ambience of exclusive spa landscapes. Experience it at around 40 thermal spas across Austria.
Wellness, very private: Private Spas in Austria
Many hotels in Austria are wellness oases. In the private spa, relaxation becomes a sensory experience, with nature often at the forefront.
Wellness and Health Hotels in Austria
Organic Wellness Hotels in Austria
Vitaldörf'l Reiterhof
All rooms are furnished with natural materials, sophisticated wellness offers pamper body and soul.
Biohotel Grafenast
Magnificent nature, family atmosphere, and hosts with a fine sense for art and music.
Biohotel Schweitzer
A retreat for individualists. With organic cuisine, wellness, and an active and fasting program.
Ayurveda, Spa and Health hotels
Health Hotel Klosterberg
Here, you can enjoy massages, cosmetic treatments, therapeutic fasting, Nordic walking and hiking weeks.
Ayurveda Resort Mandira
Everything revolves around wellness, Ayurveda and relaxation in the sauna and thermal spa world.
the daberer.the biohotel
Wellness, health, gourmet cuisine, nature and sports experiences - all here at the Biohotel.
Forsthofalm Holzhotel
The stone pine suites made of moon wood ensure a healthy sleep, and the spa area relaxes with exclusive offers.
At the peak of well-being
Wellness hotels in the Alps – what a perfect combination: Family-run wellness oases from 4-star superior upwards, dedicated to the highest quality in four categories and constant innovation:
Alpine character: Proximity to nature, harmonious architecture and use of regional products
Alpine pampering: Authenticity and sensuality in cosmetics, massages and cuisine
Alpine fitness: Physical and mental fitness by experienced specialists
Alpine health: The forces of nature complement modern medical healing methods
Wellness in outstanding architecture
Loisium - Wine & Spa Hotel
When New York star architecture meets the top wine world in Lower Austria.
Wellness in Winter
Climate Protection Tip
Austrian Ecolabel
Regional food products
Natural materials from Austria
Protection of fauna, flora, and biodiversity
Energy concepts (photovoltaics, district heating, heat recovery)
Waste separation systems
SDGs in purchasing, waste management, energy, and mobility
