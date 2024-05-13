Relax and unwind in the thermal baths, enjoy panoramic views of the Alps: Wellness in Austria, in the most beautiful wellness hotels, will transform your senses.

Wellness and Wellness Hotels in Austria

Discover a wellness escape at the thermal baths, enjoy the tranquillity, or recharge at energy spots: Austria offers numerous wellness, spa treatments, and well-being options, with the secret lying in top quality and attention to detail. Let yourself float in the water, relax on the bubble lounger, or gaze out of the panoramic window – in the exclusive atmosphere of thermal landscapes, the healing power of water is felt through all the senses.

To allow body and soul to relax in peace, Austria's hosts offer a range of private wellness oases. Or how about wellness in the Alps: soaking in warm pools while admiring Austria’s legendary lakes and mountains. Austrian wellness culture also includes water treading and other water treatments that Sebastian Kneipp recognised over 200 years ago. The herbalist and water therapy expert’s insights contributed to modern hydrotherapy, which has been used for therapeutic purposes since ancient times.