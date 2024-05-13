Wellness in Austria

Relax and unwind in the thermal baths, enjoy panoramic views of the Alps: Wellness in Austria, in the most beautiful wellness hotels, will transform your senses.

Wellness and Wellness Hotels in Austria

Discover a wellness escape at the thermal baths, enjoy the tranquillity, or recharge at energy spots: Austria offers numerous wellness, spa treatments, and well-being options, with the secret lying in top quality and attention to detail. Let yourself float in the water, relax on the bubble lounger, or gaze out of the panoramic window – in the exclusive atmosphere of thermal landscapes, the healing power of water is felt through all the senses.

To allow body and soul to relax in peace, Austria's hosts offer a range of private wellness oases. Or how about wellness in the Alps: soaking in warm pools while admiring Austria’s legendary lakes and mountains. Austrian wellness culture also includes water treading and other water treatments that Sebastian Kneipp recognised over 200 years ago. The herbalist and water therapy expert’s insights contributed to modern hydrotherapy, which has been used for therapeutic purposes since ancient times.

Our Top Tips for Wellness Hotels

Nature and Wellness Hotel Höflehner

The Kronthaler Alpine Lifestyle Hotel

Mountain Resort Feuerberg

Hotel Sonne Mellau

Premium Eco Resort Priesteregg

Austria's Wellness Hotspots

Thermal Spas in Austria: The Relaxing Power of Water

Let yourself unwind in the thermal baths and soak in the relaxing ambience of exclusive spa landscapes. Experience it at around 40 thermal spas across Austria.

Thermal Spas in Austria

Wellness, very private: Private Spas in Austria

Many hotels in Austria are wellness oases. In the private spa, relaxation becomes a sensory experience, with nature often at the forefront.

Private Spas in Austria

Wellness with a view: Relaxation and Alpine panoramas

Relaxing in a wellness pool with stunning views of the Alps - some resorts perfectly blend relaxation for body and mind with extraordinary panoramas.

Wellness holidays with a view

Wellness and Health Hotels in Austria

Health & Spa - Premium Hotels

Organic Wellness Hotels in Austria

Vitaldörf'l Reiterhof

All rooms are furnished with natural materials, sophisticated wellness offers pamper body and soul.

Vitaldörf'l Reiterhof

Biohotel Grafenast

Magnificent nature, family atmosphere, and hosts with a fine sense for art and music.

Biohotel Grafenast

Biohotel Schweitzer

A retreat for individualists. With organic cuisine, wellness, and an active and fasting program.

Biohotel Schweitzer

The Nature Hotel Chesa Valisa

The nature hotel combines tradition, modernity and the four elements: Earth, water, air and fire.

The Nature Hotel Chesa Valisa

Ayurveda, Spa and Health hotels

Health Hotel Klosterberg

Here, you can enjoy massages, cosmetic treatments, therapeutic fasting, Nordic walking and hiking weeks.

Health Hotel Klosterberg

Ayurveda Resort Mandira

Everything revolves around wellness, Ayurveda and relaxation in the sauna and thermal spa world.

Ayurveda Resort Mandira

The Wasnerin G'sund & Natur Hotel

Natural architecture with a spacious wellness and gourmet area.

The Wasnerin G'sund & Natur Hotel

the daberer.the biohotel

Wellness, health, gourmet cuisine, nature and sports experiences - all here at the Biohotel.

Biohotel Daberer

Forsthofalm Holzhotel

The stone pine suites made of moon wood ensure a healthy sleep, and the spa area relaxes with exclusive offers.

Forsthofalm Holzhotel

Hotel Guglwald

A spacious wellness area and a "biological village in the hotel" round off the offer with gourmet cuisine.

Hotel Guglwald

At the peak of well-being

Best Alpine Wellness Hotels

Wellness hotels in the Alps – what a perfect combination: Family-run wellness oases from 4-star superior upwards, dedicated to the highest quality in four categories and constant innovation:

  • Alpine character: Proximity to nature, harmonious architecture and use of regional products

  • Alpine pampering: Authenticity and sensuality in cosmetics, massages and cuisine

  • Alpine fitness: Physical and mental fitness by experienced specialists

  • Alpine health: The forces of nature complement modern medical healing methods

Wellness hotels in the Alps

Wellness in outstanding architecture

Hotel Gams

An exceptional setting for lovers of architecture, cuisine and a beautiful spa area.

Hotel Gams

Loisium - Wine & Spa Hotel

When New York star architecture meets the top wine world in Lower Austria.

Loisium - Wine & Spa Hotel

Hotel AQUA DOME Tirol Therme Längenfeld

Float in the brine bowl with a view of imposing three thousand metre peaks. Impressive all round!

Hotel AQUA DOME

Wellness in Winter

Spas in ski regions

Climate Protection Tip

Sustainability in wellness hotels - what matters?

  • Austrian Ecolabel

  • Regional food products

  • Natural materials from Austria

  • Protection of fauna, flora, and biodiversity

  • Energy concepts (photovoltaics, district heating, heat recovery)

  • Waste separation systems

  • SDGs in purchasing, waste management, energy, and mobility

