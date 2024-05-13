Culinary Delights in Austria
In the Alps, on alpine pastures, by lakes, along the Danube, in forests, and in vineyards, passionate individuals are dedicated to refining valuable products.

Austria is a land of culinary originals, with dishes like Wiener Schnitzel and Marillenknödel, celebrated chefs like Heinz Reitbauer and Eveline Wild, and regional products such as Pannonian saffron and wasabi. Our dining culture thrives in Gmunden and Vienna, with unique venues ranging from traditional taverns and Heurigen to fine dining in hangars and lakeside restaurants.

Austrian culinary experiences come in many forms, but they all share one key ingredient—our stunning nature. From the snow-capped Alps to rolling vineyards, the essence of Austria’s landscape is reflected in every product and dish.

Discover how this blend of flavour and nature delights on your plate, and experience Austria’s originals that transcend the classics.

Enjoy your holiday in Austria at unique locations, where you'll find an extra touch of hospitality on your plate!

Enjoy unique moments of indulgence throughout the Danube and Alpine regions, from Vorarlberg to Burgenland.

Vegan and Vegetarian Cuisine in Austria

Christian Halper enjoys the tranquillity by the water at his beach hotel on Lake Weissensee, with the carrot as the star of the dish. In the vegetarian-vegan restaurant, his chef Andreas Leib showcases the variety of flavours in plant-based cuisine.

Whether vegetarian or vegan, Austria offers the finest ingredients for "green cuisine": crisp vegetables, fresh fruit, aromatic herbs, and crusty bread. And that's not all. In this fertile land, wine, hops, and even legumes, quinoa, and soy are cultivated.

Beach Hotel on Lake Weissensee

Top Restaurants, Inns, and Taverns

Michelin Stars and Gault&Millau Hats from East to West: Fine dining can be found in every corner of Austria.
Everything Made by Hand

Dining Culture in Austria

Gmundner Ceramics: "Green Flamed" is the oldest and most popular pattern of the Upper Austrian ceramics manufacturer located by Lake Traunsee in the Salzkammergut region. Even today, everything is handcrafted, making each piece a unique creation.

Zalto Glass: The delicate design of the glasses demands the utmost skill from the glassblowers. Zalto glasses are crafted using intricate traditional techniques from carefully selected raw materials.

Hand Block Printing: An ancient technique preserved in Burgenland to this day, listed as an intangible UNESCO cultural heritage due to its uniqueness.

Leitner Linen: The linen weaving mill in Mühlviertel transforms thousands of threads into fabrics with unique patterns for tablecloths, napkins, cushions, and bed linens, which are then crafted in the sewing workshop and finished with a hem featuring 'ajour' embroidery.

Austrian Products and Specialities

Our culinary richness is thanks to our farmers, who are increasingly bringing a diverse range of organic vegetables, fruits, herbs, and grains from the fields to farmers' markets and menus throughout the country.
Living Room of the Arts

Coffee House

Quote from Stefan Zweig: "The Viennese coffee house is a unique institution, unlike any other in the world."

Sigmund Freud did it, so did Andy Warhol and Gustav Klimt. They all spent countless hours in a Viennese coffee house. It's easy to see why. The ebb and flow, the ritual, and the friends and colleagues you meet all contribute to the unique atmosphere.

Viennese Coffee Culture
In a Land of a Thousand Delicacies

Cakes and Sweet Treats from Austria

Over a century ago, a few confectioners in Vienna earned renown for their craft. The finest among them were granted the privilege of satisfying the sweet cravings of the imperial court as royal suppliers. Today, Eveline Wild, world champion pastry chef from Styria, enchants her guests with her exquisite creations at "Der wilde Eder".

Desserts and Sweets

The cakes, strudels, and pastries are worth the indulgence.

Austrian Cuisine and Its Recipes

Behind most of Austria's favourite dishes lies a rich history. Many recipes date back to the Austro-Hungarian Empire, a time when various cultural influences came together.

The Austrian menu offers a fascinating journey through European cultural history. Many dishes we now consider traditional have rich stories and have been expertly refined in Austria.

Recipes for Every Season

We love to share our passion for elevating delicious dishes by looking beyond the plate and incorporating regional specialities.

