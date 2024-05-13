Skiing and Winter in Austria
Whether you prefer skiing or snowboarding, in Austria you are sure to find the perfect resort to fit your needs.
Why We Love Skiing and Winter Holidays
In winter, Austria transforms into a captivating wonderland that attracts holidaymakers from all over. When the first rays of sunlight turn the freshly fallen snow into sparkling crystals, the real adventure begins.
Skiing on groomed slopes is just the start. Off the slopes, other exciting experiences await: Serene snowshoe hikes through untouched winter landscapes, past snow-covered forests and to breathtaking viewpoints. Fast-paced toboggan runs on winding tracks bring joy to both children and adults, while cross-country skiing tours through quiet valleys and across open fields offer a chance to fully appreciate the beauty of nature. The crisp, cold air fills your lungs as you take in the stunning mountain panorama.
Each day of an Austrian winter reveals new, magical moments and a snowy playground for all the senses. Austria's winter charm offers an unforgettable blend of adventure and relaxation that stays with you long after the holiday is over.
Winter Holidays in Austria's Provinces
Safety on the Slopes
8 important piste rules
Be considerate of others and do not put anyone in danger.
Ski on sight and adapt your speed to your skiing style and ability.
The skier or snowboarder in front of you and travelling slowly has priority. Take care not to endanger these people.
You may overtake from all sides, but there must be enough space for the person being overtaken.
When entering the slope or starting off after a stop, do not obstruct anyone or cause them to fall. Always look up to see if a skier or snowboarder is approaching.
If possible, do not stop in narrow or unclear places on a descent. In the event of a fall, clear the area as quickly as possible.
Only ascend and descend on foot at the edge of the piste
In the event of an accident, everyone is obliged to provide assistance.
A legal obligation to wear a helmet for children up to the age of 15 applies in SalzburgerLand, Upper Austria, Styria, Lower Austria, Carinthia, Burgenland and Vienna.
Legendary Ski Resorts in Austria
Unrivalled Winter Holidays
It’s the feeling of unlimited freedom when standing at the top of a ski slope, with a stunning mountain panorama before you. It’s the speed when carving down the piste in long turns and the thrill when clouds of powder snow rise behind you.
In total, Austria's winter sports regions offer 22,000 km of pistes. To make the most of them, many regions offer multi-area ski passes and discounts for children, groups, and families. Numerous accommodations right on the piste also make it possible to enjoy ski days from dawn till dusk.
Winter Holidays away from the Slopes
Mountain Huts in Austria
The cosy ski huts with their large wooden terraces and typical dishes in Austria's winter sports regions are legendary. There’s always great anticipation for the communal break after an eventful day on the slopes: Unfastening your skis or snowboards and taking a seat in the rustic parlour or at the wooden table on the sun terrace.
Each alpine hut has its own architecture. Old becomes new – or something completely different? The hosts in the ski areas aim to design their rustic huts in a contemporary style. They renovate, rebuild, expand, or even install glass cubes at the mountain stations. Always keeping the guests' comfort in mind, they align the food and drink offerings with the new design and provide modern rooms for overnight stays.
How can we reconcile climate protection and winter holidays?
Choose sustainable ski resorts
Book environmentally certified hotels
Spend your winter holiday on an organic farm
Plan your journey by train
Use sustainable mobility in the ski resort
Hire ski equipment (with eco standards)
Stay on the piste - for the sake of nature!
Enjoy regional, seasonal and organic food
Try out slow winter activities