Skiing and Winter in Austria

Snow-capped peaks, legendary après-ski, and Austrian hospitality will make your winter break in Austria unforgettable.

Why We Love Skiing and Winter Holidays

In winter, Austria transforms into a captivating wonderland that attracts holidaymakers from all over. When the first rays of sunlight turn the freshly fallen snow into sparkling crystals, the real adventure begins.

Skiing on groomed slopes is just the start. Off the slopes, other exciting experiences await: Serene snowshoe hikes through untouched winter landscapes, past snow-covered forests and to breathtaking viewpoints. Fast-paced toboggan runs on winding tracks bring joy to both children and adults, while cross-country skiing tours through quiet valleys and across open fields offer a chance to fully appreciate the beauty of nature. The crisp, cold air fills your lungs as you take in the stunning mountain panorama.

Each day of an Austrian winter reveals new, magical moments and a snowy playground for all the senses. Austria's winter charm offers an unforgettable blend of adventure and relaxation that stays with you long after the holiday is over.