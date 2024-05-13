Innsbruck
The Alpine City

A golden roof, fortified buildings and avant-garde cable car stations: The city on the Inn surprises, amazes and delights.

The rugged rocks surrounding the city are all real, as are the buildings nestled along the banks of the Inn. One of the special charms of Innsbruck’s Old Town is how present the Middle Ages still feel here. From afar, the Golden Roof, built by Emperor Maximilian I, shines over Herzog-Friedrich-Strasse with its 2,657 gilded copper tiles.

Innsbruck breathes history, remaining faithful to its medieval heritage, while also honouring its proud combination of fortification and artistry. The imposing structure of Ambras Castle surprises with its fine coffered ceilings and paintings by Rubens, Van Dyck, and Velázquez.

Around the Gothic residential tower of the Ottoburg, part of Innsbruck’s city fortress, modern hustle and bustle now thrives. And the Hofburg, dating back to around 1460, which also includes the Court Theatre and the Court Garden, received its magnificent baroque appearance during the reign of Maria Theresa.

Facts about Innsbruck
Inhabitants:inside: approx. 132,200 (as of 2024)
Provincial capital:of the province of Tirol
Area: 104.81 km²
Altitude: 574 m
Viewpoint: Nordkette
The local mountain of Insbruck:Patscherkofel, rises south of the city and is a popular hiking and skiing area.

Innsbruck Alpine Zoo is one of the highest zoos in Europe and is located 750 m above sea level.

أبرز المعالم

Bergisel ski jump: An architecturally exciting building

Alpine Zoo: A visit to the animals of the Alps

The Nordkettenbahn: From the city to the mountains

Imperial Court Church: Pomp and splendor with a lot of history

Maria-Theresien-Straße: Stroll with a mountain panorama

Goldenes Dachl: Impressive gold shingles since 1420

Activities in and around Innsbruck

جولات

A walk through Innsbruck

Architecture tour

Guided tour of the old town

Night watchman tour

أبرز الأحداث

Eating and drinking in Innsbruck

Oniriq

An outstanding culinary address at award-winning level. The wonderful modern atmosphere in the Oniriq provides the perfect setting. Top: The sommelier's wine recommendation.

Arkadenhof

Fish, meat or vegetarian: the dishes look and taste great. Especially on hot summer days, the Arkadenhof is a nice, cooler place.

Sitzwohl

The Sitzwohl offers very good international cuisine, is centrally located and has simple, modern furnishings.

Golden Eagle

The Restaurant stands for excellent Tirolean cuisine. Cosy wood-rich furnishings, and attentive service - you immediately feel at home here.

أماكن فريدة للإقامة

Hotel Schwarzer Adler

The Innsbruck

NALA individual hotel

Sustainable travel - by bus, train or bike

Public transportation such as IVB buses and trams take visitors comfortably through the city. Numerous lines also serve the sights.

An inexpensive and flexible alternative is the City bike system which is available at many stations. The city is easy to explore on well-developed 90-kilometre cycle paths.

Discover Innsbruck

Innsbruck Card

Free entry to 22 museums and attractions, one included ascent and descent on selected cable cars in the region, as well as free travel on public transport and the Sightseer hop-on hop-off bus – all this and more is available with the Innsbruck Card. Valid for 24, 48, or 72 hours, this purchase card gives you the freedom to explore the highlights of Innsbruck.

Innsbruck Card

FAQ

Innsbruck offers a wealth of unique destinations, nestled in the stunning alpine landscape of the Alps. These are among the city's top attractions:

  • Bergisel Ski Jump: This impressive ski jump combines sporting history with modern architecture. The viewing platform offers breathtaking views over Innsbruck and the Alps.

  • Ambras Castle: Set amidst beautiful gardens, this Renaissance castle is a historic and art historical gem, featuring unique collections and exhibitions.

  • Nordkette Cable Car: This cable car takes you straight from the heart of Innsbruck up to the Nordkette, where you can enjoy spectacular views and hiking opportunities.

  • Golden Roof: With its 2,657 gilded copper tiles, this house is one of the most admired landmarks in Innsbruck’s Old Town.

  • Alpine Zoo Innsbruck: Europe’s highest zoo, specialising in alpine species.

  • Imperial Hofburg: A magnificent baroque palace that once served as the residence of the Habsburgs.

Innsbruck is located in the west of Austria and is the capital of the state of Tirol. Situated in the Inn Valley and surrounded by the Alps, it is a popular destination for winter sports enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

