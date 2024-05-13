A golden roof, fortified buildings and avant-garde cable car stations: The city on the Inn surprises, amazes and delights.

The rugged rocks surrounding the city are all real, as are the buildings nestled along the banks of the Inn. One of the special charms of Innsbruck’s Old Town is how present the Middle Ages still feel here. From afar, the Golden Roof, built by Emperor Maximilian I, shines over Herzog-Friedrich-Strasse with its 2,657 gilded copper tiles.

Innsbruck breathes history, remaining faithful to its medieval heritage, while also honouring its proud combination of fortification and artistry. The imposing structure of Ambras Castle surprises with its fine coffered ceilings and paintings by Rubens, Van Dyck, and Velázquez.

Around the Gothic residential tower of the Ottoburg, part of Innsbruck’s city fortress, modern hustle and bustle now thrives. And the Hofburg, dating back to around 1460, which also includes the Court Theatre and the Court Garden, received its magnificent baroque appearance during the reign of Maria Theresa.