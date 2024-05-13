Innsbruck
The Alpine City
The rugged rocks surrounding the city are all real, as are the buildings nestled along the banks of the Inn. One of the special charms of Innsbruck’s Old Town is how present the Middle Ages still feel here. From afar, the Golden Roof, built by Emperor Maximilian I, shines over Herzog-Friedrich-Strasse with its 2,657 gilded copper tiles.
Innsbruck breathes history, remaining faithful to its medieval heritage, while also honouring its proud combination of fortification and artistry. The imposing structure of Ambras Castle surprises with its fine coffered ceilings and paintings by Rubens, Van Dyck, and Velázquez.
Around the Gothic residential tower of the Ottoburg, part of Innsbruck’s city fortress, modern hustle and bustle now thrives. And the Hofburg, dating back to around 1460, which also includes the Court Theatre and the Court Garden, received its magnificent baroque appearance during the reign of Maria Theresa.
Innsbruck Alpine Zoo is one of the highest zoos in Europe and is located 750 m above sea level.
Eating and drinking in Innsbruck
Oniriq
An outstanding culinary address at award-winning level. The wonderful modern atmosphere in the Oniriq provides the perfect setting. Top: The sommelier's wine recommendation.
Arkadenhof
Fish, meat or vegetarian: the dishes look and taste great. Especially on hot summer days, the Arkadenhof is a nice, cooler place.
Sitzwohl
The Sitzwohl offers very good international cuisine, is centrally located and has simple, modern furnishings.
Golden Eagle
The Restaurant stands for excellent Tirolean cuisine. Cosy wood-rich furnishings, and attentive service - you immediately feel at home here.
Sustainable travel - by bus, train or bike
Public transportation such as IVB buses and trams take visitors comfortably through the city. Numerous lines also serve the sights.
An inexpensive and flexible alternative is the City bike system which is available at many stations. The city is easy to explore on well-developed 90-kilometre cycle paths.
Innsbruck Card
Free entry to 22 museums and attractions, one included ascent and descent on selected cable cars in the region, as well as free travel on public transport and the Sightseer hop-on hop-off bus – all this and more is available with the Innsbruck Card. Valid for 24, 48, or 72 hours, this purchase card gives you the freedom to explore the highlights of Innsbruck.