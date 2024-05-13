Holidays by the water in Austria

When it comes to clean, clear water, Austria is in its element. Immerse yourself in water sports or enjoy pure relaxation: Water is a leap for joy!

Why do holidays by the water make us happy?

The fact that swimming in a deep blue lake feels so good goes back millions of years - after all, life comes from water. Researchers call it the "blue mind", the positive feelings that arise when we look at, dive into or drink water. Water is an elixir of life that we need. But it also means relaxation, inspiration and activity. We come to rest by the water, to be inspired, or simply because it makes us happy.

Austria awaits with beautiful lakes and rivers

Amidst stunning alpine landscapes, Austria's crystal-clear swimming lakes are beloved for their water quality and beauty. A fresh breeze and postcard-perfect views come as a bonus when taking a boat trip on one of the many lakes. Water sports are for the more adventurous: The numerous streams and rivers flowing through Austria's landscape are among the cleanest in Europe, and "wild swimming" is possible in many of them. If you'd rather paddle away from everyday life, try river kayaking.