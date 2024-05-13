Holidays by the water in Austria
The most beautiful places to relax and get active at swimming lakes, rivers and waterfalls
Why do holidays by the water make us happy?
The fact that swimming in a deep blue lake feels so good goes back millions of years - after all, life comes from water. Researchers call it the "blue mind", the positive feelings that arise when we look at, dive into or drink water. Water is an elixir of life that we need. But it also means relaxation, inspiration and activity. We come to rest by the water, to be inspired, or simply because it makes us happy.
Austria awaits with beautiful lakes and rivers
Amidst stunning alpine landscapes, Austria's crystal-clear swimming lakes are beloved for their water quality and beauty. A fresh breeze and postcard-perfect views come as a bonus when taking a boat trip on one of the many lakes. Water sports are for the more adventurous: The numerous streams and rivers flowing through Austria's landscape are among the cleanest in Europe, and "wild swimming" is possible in many of them. If you'd rather paddle away from everyday life, try river kayaking.
The most beautiful spots for relaxation and sports
Badeseen in Österreich
Climate protection tips
Swimming lakes are important habitats for animals and plants. We respect the protection zones.
We only use the approved shore areas for swimming.
We do not leave any garbage behind.
We do not use the swimming lake as a toilet.
We do not feed fish and water birds. Leftover food causes excess nutrients.
We let the sun cream soak in well before swimming. Otherwise the oil film will contaminate the surface of the water.
Badeseen in Österreich
Sommerurlaub in Österreichs Natur macht Freude! Eingebettet in alpine Landschaften, sind die glasklaren Badeseen berühmt für ihre Wasserqualität und Schönheit.
Österreichs Bundesländer
Die neun Bundesländer Österreichs bieten eine aufregend bunte Vielfalt. Genau richtig für einen erfrischenden Urlaub, in dem original auf originell trifft.