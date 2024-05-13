Music has always been highly valued in Austria. Great composers were born here, world-renowned works were created and people simply love the sound of music.

Austria - the land of music

Austria has a deep historical and cultural connection to music. Here, music is not only an art form of the highest order, but its enjoyment is considered an attitude to life and an essential part of identity. Above all Vienna - as the "musical capital of the world" - is at the forefront when it comes to attracting international attention.

Music in Austria plays all the tunes

The Salzburg Festival takes place every year in Salzburg, while the Bregenz Festival is held every summer on Lake Constance in Vorarlberg. Opera, theatre and concert performances attract music lovers with the highest expectations. People enjoy the liveliness of bygone eras as well as the contemporary one, whether at the Grafenegg Music Festival or the Saalfelden Jazz Festival. Genuine folk music also plays a central role, with the sounds of yodelling and "Stubenmusik" (small music gatherings) deeply rooted in the Alpine regions.