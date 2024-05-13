Lower Austria
Summer holidays between palaces, castles and wine

Culture and nature flow seamlessly into one another in Lower Austria: From museums to wine taverns, from palaces and castles to forests and lakes.

What is Lower Austria known for?

Austria’s largest state, located in the northeast along the Danube, boasts a rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty. Fields, forests, river valleys, and mountain peaks – the diverse landscapes give Lower Austria its distinct and charming character. As Austria's leading wine-growing region, it is home to countless wine taverns and cellars nestled alongside hundreds of magnificent castles, fortresses, and monasteries. A vibrant cultural and arts scene adds a refreshing twist to the region’s historical treasures.

Relaxed and full of flavour

How to describe the way of life in Lower Austria in just one word? Indulgent! Every excursion here is accompanied by culinary delights. There is always a cosy wine tavern or one of the region’s beloved inns to stop at. Yet, the star of the show is the wine. Revered by the locals, wine is celebrated as the “fifth season” during the Weinherbst (Wine Autumn), an annual festival devoted to their cherished vineyards.

Quick info about Lower Austria
Capital city:St. Pölten
Area:19.180 km²
Population:approx. 1.72 million (as of 2024)
National parks:2
Nature parks:19
Wellness spas:7

Lower Austria Card: discover 350 excursion destinations for free!
Art and culture, leisure activities for the whole family, adventure worlds - with the Lower Austria Card there's a lot to experience.

When to visit
Seasonal highlights can be found here.

Lower Austria from all perspectives

UNESCO World Heritage Site Semmering Railway

UNESCO World Heritage Site Dürrenstein Wilderness Area

World Heritage Region Wachau

Roman town of Carnuntum

Melk Abbey - baroque world heritage site in the Wachau

Hiking and water world Myra Falls

Baroque jewel Hof Castle

Activities in Lower Austria

Pleasure bike tours

Mountain bike tours

Pilgrimage tours

Boat tours

Excursion destinations in Lower Austria

أماكن فريدة للإقامة

LOISIUM Wine and Spa Hotel in Langenlois

Steigenberger Hotel & Spa in Krems

Loos House in Payerbach

Naturhotel Molzbachhof in Kirchberg am Wechsel

Climate Protection Tips

What can we do to protect biodiversity?

  • Respect nature. Stay on marked paths and take your rubbish with you.

  • Use sustainable mobility. Discover public transport or go by bike.

  • Be considerate of wildlife. Observe animals from a safe distance.

  • Enjoy consciously and organically. Choose local and sustainable food and products.

  • Strengthen biodiversity. Protecting and preserving biodiversity is crucial for the ecological balance.

Sustainable travel
What else Lower Austria has to offer
Lower Austrian pub culture

This is fine cooking!

Lower Austria is a culinary treasure trove, where enjoying good food is part of everyday life. After all, some of the finest products thrive here: the famous apricots and wine from the Wachau, poppy seeds, herbs, and spices from the Waldviertel, as well as wine and cider from the regions named after them.

In Lower Austria, pub culture holds a special place. Whether it’s a city tavern, village inn, or fine dining restaurant, around 200 establishments have earned the distinction of "inns with pub culture." They preserve traditional dishes, create modern interpretations, and cook with regional ingredients. There’s also room for creative ideas, innovative recipes, and a fresh take on the traditional pub culture.

Pub culture in Lower Austria
Plant delights with sustainability

The "Noah's Ark" show garden in Schiltern

In the show garden of "Arche Noah" in the Waldviertel, diversity is in full bloom! A guided tour through the idyllic show garden in Schiltern reveals many highlights, with the romantic 18th-century pavilion being just one of them. The garden’s produce, mainly rare varieties of fruits and vegetables, is turned into delicious treats – with the garden kitchen opening every summer. The shop also offers rare seeds and young plants for your garden or balcony.

A great tip for anyone who cares about biodiversity!

Noah's Ark show garden

FAQ

Lower Austria is Austria’s largest province and is divided into six regions, each distinct in location, culture, and economy:

  • Weinviertel: Known for its vineyards.

  • Waldviertel: Characterised by dense forests.

  • Mostviertel: Known for its apple and pear orchards, and the production of cider.

  • Industrieviertel: The economic heart of Lower Austria, with a strong industrial sector.

  • Vienna Surroundings/Lower Austria Centre: Areas around Vienna offering both residential and recreational space.

  • Danube-March-Thaya Wetlands: River landscapes along the Danube and the rivers March and Thaya.

As Austria’s largest province, with its capital St. Pölten, Lower Austria lies in the northeast along the Danube – a region rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty! The alpine, Pannonian, and northern and southern European influences blend the landscape into a harmonious whole. Farmland, forests, river valleys, and mountain peaks – these contrasting features give Lower Austria its unique character. As Austria’s leading wine-growing region, it is home to cosy "Heurige" wine taverns alongside magnificent castles, fortresses, and monasteries. A vibrant cultural and arts scene brings fresh energy to its historical charm.

Lower Austria boasts three UNESCO World Heritage Sites:

  • Semmering Railway: Over 160 years old, the Semmering Railway regularly runs along the 41-kilometre track from Gloggnitz to Mürzzuschlag. In 1854, it became the world’s first mountain railway and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1998.

  • Dürrenstein-Lassingtal Wilderness Area: As the largest remaining virgin forest in the Alps, this wilderness area has been a recognised UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site since 2017. Its protected forests, along with diverse species of wildlife, plants, and fungi, contribute to the preservation of ecosystems.

  • The Wachau: One of the world’s most beautiful river valleys and wine-growing regions, the Wachau was first documented over 1,200 years ago. Economically significant since the early Middle Ages, it remains one of Lower Austria’s most important regions today.

Lower Austria’s rich history and strategic location have led to the construction of numerous castles and fortresses over the centuries. These served not only as military strongholds but also as residences, administrative centres, and symbols of power. Today, many of them stand as icons of Lower Austria’s cultural heritage and identity.

First mentioned in 996 AD as "Ostarrîchi," Lower Austria reached its greatest extent as the Archduchy of Austria below the Enns a few centuries later. It was eventually named "Lower Austria" to distinguish it from "Upper Austria" based on the geographical location of the two regions. In 1920, Lower Austria was recognised as a separate province (excluding Vienna).

