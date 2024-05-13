Culture and nature flow seamlessly into one another in Lower Austria: From museums to wine taverns, from palaces and castles to forests and lakes.

What is Lower Austria known for?

Austria’s largest state, located in the northeast along the Danube, boasts a rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty. Fields, forests, river valleys, and mountain peaks – the diverse landscapes give Lower Austria its distinct and charming character. As Austria's leading wine-growing region, it is home to countless wine taverns and cellars nestled alongside hundreds of magnificent castles, fortresses, and monasteries. A vibrant cultural and arts scene adds a refreshing twist to the region’s historical treasures.

Relaxed and full of flavour

How to describe the way of life in Lower Austria in just one word? Indulgent! Every excursion here is accompanied by culinary delights. There is always a cosy wine tavern or one of the region’s beloved inns to stop at. Yet, the star of the show is the wine. Revered by the locals, wine is celebrated as the “fifth season” during the Weinherbst (Wine Autumn), an annual festival devoted to their cherished vineyards.