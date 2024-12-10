Gravel Austria
The gravel bike route through Austria.
Gravel biking is considered the latest trend in cycling and combines the best of two worlds: Rides on gravel alternate with those on tarmac - the gravel bike ensures comfort on both terrains.
The route through Austria covers varied stretches of road with unique mountain and lake landscapes - and takes you off the beaten track. It leads through eight provinces of Austria, up and down mountains, through forests and lovely villages, past lakes and along cities and rivers.
Apart from the picture-perfect surroundings, Austria has a lot to offer gravel bikers that will make them pedal even faster: The cosy accommodations are tailor-made to suit the needs of their cycling-savvy guests, and along the way, there are numerous opportunities to get to know the country and its people better.
Tip: Pencil in some extra time to sample all the regional culinary delights - it's worth it!
View the route and its individual sections
Gravel Austria in Styria
Vast fields, vineyards and through the thermal region
The gravel bike route along the Burgenland-Styrian border leads through beautiful stretches of road, with stunning views of vineyards, and to Slovenia and Hungary. It continues on a flat stretch to the historic town of Bad Radkersburg and the hot springs of the Parktherme Bad Radkersburg - a great place to stay! The Mur cycle path R2 takes bikers through the Natura 2000 protected area and the UNESCO biosphere park Murauen, then along the South Styrian Wine Road. Crossing over to Slovenia via the "Radlpass", the route proceeds on a great downhill ride with magnificent views of the Drau Valley. Along the Drava River, the tour then continues to Lavamünd and into Carinthia.
Tip: Make sure to stop at one of the wineries and wine taverns.
Length: 165 km (103 mi)
Altitude: uphill 2.515 altitude metres (8.215 ft) , downhill 2.426 altitude metres (7.960 ft)
Characteristics: 40 km (25 mi) gravel/bare surface, 125 km (78 mi) tarmac
3 biker-friendly accommodation options in Styria
Boutique Hotel Wurzenberg
The boutique hotel sits on the highest point of the South Styrian wine route, boasting fantastic views in every direction.
Weinlandhof
The hotel on the South Styrian wine route has been run by the same family over generations, catering to the needs of bikers in the best way.
The Schmied
The family-run hotel opened more than 140 years ago and is all about forests, meadows and wine - all found in plenty in Leutschach.
Gravel Austria in Carinthia
Getting into gear in the mountain and lake landscape
In Carinthia, the route takes gravel bikers along the Drau cycle path, through the beautiful Jauntal valley, heading west. The Drau Cycle Path is about 50% tarmac and 50% gravel - perfect for gravel biking. The section from Völkermarkt to Spittal is almost entirely gravelled. Carinthia is well-known for its fantastic bathing lakes, which can be found close to the route, perfect for a nice cool-down from May to October. The last third to Salzburg, the Großglockner High Alpine Road, is very challenging but at the same time one of the most beautiful pass roads in Europe.
Tip: If you want to avoid the Großglockner High Alpine Road, take the train through the Tauern lock, which connects Mallnitz in Carinthia with Böckstein in Salzburg. The cycle carriage has space for up to 70 bikes.
3 biker-friendly accommodation options in Carinthia
The Grossglockner National Park Lodge
Relax amidst stunning nature, enjoy the spa offers and culinary delights while replaying all the day's highlights.
Landhotel Rosentaler Hof
This place has everything gravel bikers need: Bike garages, repair tools, laundry service and staff knowing all about cycling and the region.
The Moerisch
The Moerisch has 150 years of history to tell. Today, this gem on Lake Millstätter See has dedicated itself entirely to relaxation.
Gravel Austria in Tirol
Two scenic route options from medium to difficult
The Gravel Austria route is divided into two sections in Tirol: It can be cycled both from west to east and from east to west, and offers challenging and scenic sections.
Length: 600 km (372 mi) or 300 km (186 mi) each way depending on the route.
Condition: More than 50 % gravel or loose ground, 10 % single trail, rest tarmac.
Route east to west: Medium to difficult, covering 3,830 altitude metres (12,560 ft), the part in the Inn Valley is mostly on tarmac.
Route west to east: Difficult, covering 5,470 altitude metres (17,946 ft) on gravel and loose ground, partly challenging descents on single trails.
3 biker-friendly accommodation options in Tirol
Hotel Alte Post
Sit down and relax after an active day: This hotel in Fieberbrunn has a 800 sqm (8,611 sqft) spa area facing the Kitzbühel Alps.
Leipziger Hof
This traditional hotel near Innsbruck's city park welcomes guests with a Finnish sauna made of Swiss pine wood, and a steam room.
Hohe Salve Sportresort
An Eldorado for athletes: Those who are not yet exhausted after the day's tour can continue their training in the weight room, the pool or on the treadmill.
Gravel Austria in Vorarlberg
Idyllic mountain panoramas and the longest climb of the tour
The Vorarlberg section takes three days on average to complete but very sporty cyclists can do it in two, while it might take more leisurely bikers up to four. The trails, some of them very steep, demand a lot technique- and fitness-wise - but the view of the alpine mountains is well worth it! The Vorarlberg route starts in Montafon, passes the Alpine town of Bludenz, and continues to Lake Constance. After a challenging climb it heads towards Pfänder and into the Bregenzerwald. It continues to Mellau and across the beautiful high plateau at the foot of the Kanisfluh to Au. After Schoppernaum, the longest climb of the tour starts in the direction of Warth.
250 km (155 mi) at 6.200 altitude metres (20,341 ft)
Approx. 30 % gravel
Kops and the Ganifer valley are very high and not cleared. The stage is recommended only from mid-May/June.
The first section at the Kops reservoir is short but considered challenging as it is very steep downhill - you can also push the bike.
3 biker-friendly accommodation options in Vorarlberg
Hotel Bären
If you arrive climate-neutral - for example by gravel bike - you will receive one 50-Euro-voucher per room, valid for all services at Hotel Bären.
Temple 74
The charm of the past meets modern comfort: The apartment house is located in the Bregenzerwald forest, at the foot of the legendary Kanisfluh.
Gämsle
The Sporthotel combines rustic ambience with lots of wood and cordiality. Isabella, the hostess, is a passionate gravel biker herself.
Gravel Austria in SalzburgerLand
Two sections through the Gravel El Dorado
The Gravel Route in the scenic SalzburgerLand scores with impressive panoramic routes including viewpoints. It leads along picturesque bodies of water such as Lake Zell and the National Park Worlds in Mittersill. The picturesque Mandlwandstraße on the foothills of the Hochkönig mountain, is a highlight along the route.
The Gravel Route in SalzburgerLand splits into two sections: From Saalbach to Mondsee it covers about 275 km (170 mi) and 6,000 altitude metres (19,685 ft), with 35% of the route being gravel, 65% tarmac. The second section leads uphill from the Großglockner to Passthurn - 90 km (56 mi) and 900 altitude metres (2,953 ft). Downhill, the route covers up to 2,000 altitude metres (6.562 ft) through the Großglockner Road on Salzburg's side. This part is more than 90% asphalted and allows a brisk pace. The old pass road from Mittersill up to Pass Thurn features another longer uphill section.
3 biker-friendly accommodation options in SalzburgerLand
Hotel Jakob
If jumping into the refreshing Lake Fuschlsee from the hotel's private lido sounds like your cup of tea, this is your place!
Biohotel Rupertus
Organic ingredients and a climate-neutral philosophy are what makes Biohotel in Leogang - run as a family business - stand out.
Active Hotel Gutjahr
The active and wellness hotel in Abtenau in Tennengau is an ideal stopover before a tour highlight: The old Postalm Road from Voglau to the Postalm and on to Lake Wolfgangsee.
Gravel Austria in Upper Austria
Along the Danube to Bad Ischl
The Upper Austria Route starts at Lake Mondsee and leads to the imperial town of Bad Ischl, before taking a loop through the Inner Salzkammergut and Lake Traunsee region. Past Vöcklabruck, the route continues north through the Innviertel region and towards the Danube River. From here, hard pedalling is essential as the trails to the Mühlviertel region are pretty steep. Along the Austrian-Czech border bikers make their way to Bad Leonfelden, then further east to Freistadt, on to Liebenau and the Koblpass, the highest pass road of Upper Austria, before entering Lower Austria.
The route includes highlights such as the World Heritage region of Hallstatt and the Krippenstein with the Five-Fingers viewing platform. The Innviertel region has a particularly high density of breweries.
Gravel Austria in Lower Austria
Varied nature experience, biking fun and freedom
Tarmac, forest roads and gravel roads - Lower Austria's landscapes are diverse. The section starts in the Waldviertel region and leads along the Granit Trail towards the Danube. Through the gentle landscape of the Mostviertel it continues via Waidhofen an der Ybbs towards Lunz am See, into the mountainous part of Lower Austria. After a short detour to Mariazell, the route heads north to the Gölsental Valley and the Elsbeere Vienna Woods, through the Vienna Woods Biosphere Park on to Klosterneuburg. Then, it heads east along the Vienna city borders through forests and meadows to the region of Carnuntum, bordering Burgenland.
Length of the route section: about 528 km (328 mi)
Ascent: 8,920 m / Descent: 9,720 m (29.265 ft / 31.890 ft)
Condition: 35 % gravel, 65 % tarmac
Difficulty level: demanding
3 biker-friendly accommodation options in Lower Austria
Hotel zum Glockenturm
Right on the Gravel Austria route in Lilienfeld, this hotel with an adjacent restaurant is very popular among bikers.
Berghotel Tulbingerkogel
The mountain hotel sits amidst 14 hectares of privately-owned meadows, an ideal spot to recover from the day's tour of Lower Austria.
Castle on the Iron Road
Behind the early baroque castle gate in Waidhofen an der Ybbs, built in the 17th century, you'll find a modern hotel with spa facilities.
Gravel Austria in Burgenland
Flat to hilly through sunny Burgenland
The Burgenland part of the route leads past Carnuntum in Lower Austria to Berg and then on to Kittsee before continuing to Oggau and Oslip via Parndorf. The section to Oslip is flat and winds its way through the Lake Neusiedl - Leithaberg Nature Park. Making your way further to Wulkaprodersdorf expect a border crossing to Hungary in Klingenbach with short climbs. Continuing to Neckenmarkt and Lutzmannsburg the route becomes increasingly hilly. From Lockenhaus to Stadtschlaining, challenging sections with climbs are the norm.
The route section is 348 km (216 mi) long and leads from Burgenland near Doiber/Wartegg to Styria.
3 biker-friendly accommodation options in Burgenland
Gut Leithaberg
The family-run Gut Leithaberg is the perfect place for those seeking rustic ambience and local charm.
Apartment Lutzmannsburg
Recover from a day of cycling in the listed Tschardakenhof apartments. Tip: The large garden is a great for relaxing!
Hotel Landhofmühle
The small hotel in southern Burgenland enchants with a dreamlike garden and takes you back to a time when the clocks ran even slower.
FAQs
How to gravel bike
D for discover
Gravel biking is one thing above all: Fun! Exploring the surroundings and perhaps discovering something unexpected off the planned route? Look out for signposts along the way, they will lead you to inns, viewing platforms and sights that you might not have thought of. The journey is the destination.
E for equipment
In addition to the bike, the right tires, cycling gloves and clothing, a well-fitting helmet is also essential - safety first. An energy-boosting snack (such as nuts, muesli bars etc.) and a first aid kit should be in your backpack. As you will also be riding on bumpy terrain, make sure that the bottle sits securely in the bottle cage. We also recommend to take a selection of tools and spare parts with you in case there is an issue with your bike.
F for fitness
If you embark on the gravel adventure, you'll learn one essential thing: From now on it's uphill. Choose a route according to your fitness level and slowly build up. Also try out challenging routes. Is a section too steep? Then simply get off your bike and push it while taking a break and enjoying the scenery.
R for route planning
Apps such as "komoot" or "Ride with GPS" offer suggestions for exciting routes. With the route data and a GPS device, you can discover new tours on your holidays.
S for shoes
MTB shoes are ideal when choosing your footwear, as there may always be places where you have to get off your bike and push it.
T for technique
On stony ground, it is vital to brake gently to avoid locking the brakes. Uneven ground requires more attention than asphalt. Look out for loose patches and shift your weight in good time to get a good foothold.
Tip: Always stay loose and don't lean too much into the bends.
Climate Protection Info
5 tips for gravel bikers
Stay in harmony with flora and fauna
We ride on designated paths: This way, we protect young plants and breeding animals and avoid soil changes and erosion.
We adapt our speed to the terrain: This prevents skid marks caused by driving with the brakes on.
We are considerate of wild and grazing animals: Especially at dusk, in forests and meadows, we let them forage undisturbed.
We respect protected areas and barriers: They are there so that nature and animals get time to recover.
We properly dispose of our waste: Everything, that we bring on the tour, we also take back to our accommodation.