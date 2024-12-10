Varied descents on gravel and tarmac - from Lake Neusiedl to Lake Constance. The Gravel Austria route leads along fantastic mountain and lake landscapes.

Gravel biking is considered the latest trend in cycling and combines the best of two worlds: Rides on gravel alternate with those on tarmac - the gravel bike ensures comfort on both terrains.

The route through Austria covers varied stretches of road with unique mountain and lake landscapes - and takes you off the beaten track. It leads through eight provinces of Austria, up and down mountains, through forests and lovely villages, past lakes and along cities and rivers.

Apart from the picture-perfect surroundings, Austria has a lot to offer gravel bikers that will make them pedal even faster: The cosy accommodations are tailor-made to suit the needs of their cycling-savvy guests, and along the way, there are numerous opportunities to get to know the country and its people better.

Tip: Pencil in some extra time to sample all the regional culinary delights - it's worth it!