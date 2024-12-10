Sailing in Austria

Austria has a high density of huge, beautiful lakes, providing perfect sailing conditions for beginners and pros alike!

As a land-locked country, Austria might not be the most obvious choice for a sailing holiday. While it does not have a direct access to the ocean, it has some nice alternatives to offer:

Austria has more than 25.000 lakes larger than 250 m2. 62 are considered “big lakes” with a size of more than 50ac, 43 of them being considered “natural” and 19 “artificial”. Altogether, there are about 400 bathing lakes in Austria, and on most of them you can go sailing! Read on for some suggestions.