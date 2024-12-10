Sailing in Austria
As a land-locked country, Austria might not be the most obvious choice for a sailing holiday. While it does not have a direct access to the ocean, it has some nice alternatives to offer:
Austria has more than 25.000 lakes larger than 250 m2. 62 are considered “big lakes” with a size of more than 50ac, 43 of them being considered “natural” and 19 “artificial”. Altogether, there are about 400 bathing lakes in Austria, and on most of them you can go sailing! Read on for some suggestions.
Lake Zell
Surrounded by majestic peaks, crystal-clear Lake Zell is one of the most beautiful lakes in Austria. And with water temperatures of up to 23°C, it provides for a pleasant refreshment during your summer holiday. Master your skills - or head on your first sailing adventure - together with pros at one of the two sailing schools.
Altitude: 750 m / 2.460 ft
Surface area: 4,55 km2 / 1,76 sqm
Max water depth: 73 m / 240 ft
Lake Wolfgangsee
Sitting at the border of Upper Austria and SalzburgerLand, Lake Wolfgangsee is surrounded by forests, meadows and mountains, while its shores are dotted with chocolate-box villages. Beginners and advanced sailors will find perfect conditions here for their trips.
Altitude: 538 m / 1.765 ft
Surface area: 12,4 km2 / 4,78 sqm
Avg water depth: 52 m / 171 ft
Max water depth: 114 m / 374 ft
Lake Mattsee
Lake Mattsee, one of SalzburgerLand’s warmest lakes, boasts crystal-clear waters. The surf and sailing school offers year-round courses, and the Steiner family has been building boats here for over 100 years, even offering courses to build your own boat.
Altitude: 502,9 m / 1.649,93 ft
Surface area: 3,6 km2 / 1,39 sqm
Avg water depth: 17 m / 55,77 ft
Max water depth: 42 m / 137,8 ft
Lake Wallersee
Lake Wallersee, the largest in Salzburg's Lake District, allows no motorboats but is very popular for sailing, windsurfing, and swimming.
The eastern bay at Seekirchen is a favourite for wind-based sports, especially in spring and autumn.
Altitude: 505 m / 1.656,82 ft
Surface area: 6,1 km2 / 2,35 sqm
Avg water depth: 13,3 m / 43,6 ft
Max water depth: 23,3 m / 76,4 ft
Stubenberg Lake is one of the largest and warmest lakes in Styria in the south of Austria. It owes its great sailing conditions to its light thermic winds. Either book a course at the local sailing school, or rent a boat for a trip on your own, if you already have your certificate.
Altitude: 380 m / 1.246,72 ft
Surface area: 0,16 km2 / 0,06 sqm
Avg water depth: 3 m / 9,8 ft
Max water depth: 8 m / 26,25 ft
Attersee Lake
Attersee Lake, in Austria’s lake region, is known for its turquoise waters and scenic hills.
Take a sailing course or rent a boat if you're certified, and brush up on the lake's sailing rules.
Altitude: 469 m / 1.539 ft
Surface area: 46,2 km2 / 17,83 sqm
Max water depth: 169 m / 544 ft
Lake Traunsee
Lake Traunsee is famously known for its challenging winds, making it a sailing paradise. Sailing schools and moorings along its shores offer courses for beginners and experienced sailors, as well as equipment rental. This is Austria’s deepest lake, with an average water temperature of 16°C.
Altitude: 423 m / 1.387,8 ft
Surface area: 24,5 km2 / 9,4 sqm
Max water depth: 191 m / 627 ft
Lake Mondsee-Irrsee
The Mondsee-Irrsee region is a favourite among surfers and sailors due to its shifting winds. Thermals from the west to north can cause 30-50 degree wind shifts, while the challenging east winds can result in 120-150 degree shifts. Old sailors even claim it's possible to make a 180° turn without touching the sails.
Altitude: 493 m / 1.617 ft
Surface area: 14,2 km2 / 5,48 sqm
Max water depth: 68 m / 223 ft
The Ottenstein Reservoir is the largest of three lakes, which form the fjord-like Kamp reservoirs in the Waldviertel region in the north of Lower Austria. Originally created by flooding, this area of the Kamptal valley was used for energy generation, but is today a huge recreation area for locals and visitors alike.
Sailing is allowed at the lake, but only possible if you bring your own boat.
Facts & Figures
Surface area: 4,5 km2 / 1,7 sqm
Max water depth: 69 m / 226,38 ft
Lake Faaker See
Lake Faaker See with its turquoise waters and an idyllic island in the middle looks like paradise. Active holidaymakers can look forward to all sorts of activities in and on the water. With its light to moderate wind and pleasant water temperature it’s the perfect spot for sailors of all skill levels.
Altitude: 565 m / 1.853,67 ft
Surface area: 2,2 km2 / 0,84 sqm
Avg water depth: 16,1 m / 52,82 ft
Max water depth: 29,5 m / 96,78 ft
Lake Ossiacher See
Lake Ossiacher See also benefits from a mild climate and enjoyable water temperatures, perfect conditions for a sailing trip. Learning by doing is the motto in the sailing schools around both lakes, which offer regular courses, and the matching equipment for beginners and pros alike.
Altitude: 501 m / 1.643,7 ft
Surface area: 10,38 km2 / 4 sqm
Avg water depth: 19,6 m / 64 ft
Max water depth: 52,6 m / 173 ft
Lake Millstätter See
Lake Millstätter See is known as the jewel of Carinthia. It’s the province's second largest lake, and with 27°C in summer the perfect holiday destination for all activities in and on the water. The local sailing school offers courses for beginners and advanced sailors as well as equipment rental.
Altitude: 588 m / 1.929,13 ft
Surface area: 13,3 km2 / 5,1 sqm
Avg water depth: 89 m / 292 ft
Max water depth: 142 m / 466 ft
Lake Wörthersee
Lake Wörthersee is one of Europe’s largest and warmest Alpine lakes with water temperatures reaching up to 27°C. The constant breeze makes it a great sailing and water sports region. Plenty of sailing schools (for all skill levels) and boat rentals await along the lake shores.
Altitude: 450 m / 1.476 ft
Surface area: 19,4 km2 / 7,49 sqm
Avg water depth: 42,1 m / 138 ft
Max water depth: 85,2 m / 280 ft
Lake Weissensee
Lake Weissensee is largely unobstructed and offers hidden bays and charms with its fjord-like layout, surrounded by lush meadows and forestry mountains. During summer, it heats up to about 25°C, making it a perfect spot for water sports. And if you ever fall in and take an involuntary sip of its waters – don’t you worry – it has drinking water quality!
Altitude: 930 m / 3.051 ft
Surface area: 6,5 km2 / 2,5 sqm
Max water depth: 99 m / 325 ft
The steppe lake Neusiedler See in Burgenland, Austria's easternmost province, is a household name among sailors. The waves are short and steep due to the constant wind and shallow water – ideal conditions for water sports. You’ll find plenty of sailing schools around the lake offering courses for beginners and advanced sailors alike. If you already have a sailing permit you can just rent a boat for a few hours and off you go. Be careful with the weather though, as it can change very quickly!
Altitude: 115 m / 377 ft
Surface area: 320 km2 / 123,553 sqm
Avg water depth: 1 m / 3.3 ft
Max water depth: 2 m / 6.6 ft
Lake Achensee
Lake Achensee is the largest of Tirol's lakes, and best equipped for sailing. Expect light southerly wind in the morning, and a strong northerly one in the afternoon. The lake is suited for sailors of all skill levels – from beginners to pros. International regattas are held at Lake Achensee.
Altitude: 929 m / 3.048 ft
Surface area: 6,8 km2 / 2,62 sqm
Avg water depth: 67 m / 219 ft
Max water depth: 133 m / 436 ft
Plansee Lake & Heiterwanger Lake
Plansee Lake is the second largest natural lake in Tirol, fed by the Heiterwanger Lake, which is connected by a narrow canal. The fjord-like lake is located between the forest-covered ridges of the Zwiesel and Spießberg mountains. Emperor Maximilian I of Austria raved about its density and great diversity of the fish population.
Altitude: 976 m / 3.202,1 ft
Surface area: 2,87 km2 / 1,11 sqm
Max water depth: 76,5 m / 251 ft
Lake Constance is the third largest inland lake in Europe. It’s a sailing paradise for beginners and pros alike, surrounded by beautiful landscapes. Light breezes cater to those who just start their sailing experience, while strong winds and good waves are perfect for those looking for a challenge. For the lucky ones already holding a sailing certificate, there are numerous rental stations.
Altitude: 395 m / 1.295 ft
Surface area: 536 km2 / 207 sqm
Max water depth: 251 m / 823 ft
Yes, you read that right: You can sail in Vienna!
Sailing is allowed on the Upper Old Danube, the Lower Old Danube, and the New Danube.
Vienna has 7 sailing clubs and 3 sailing schools, offering courses for beginners and pros, as well as equipment rental. Combine your Vienna city break with a day on the river, or book a 3-day sailing course for beginners
"House Rules" on Austria's Lakes
- Always check the weather forecast: thunderstorms and strong winds can occur fast in the mountain areas and can be dangerous.
- Make sure to have the proper equipment.
- Stay within the designated areas for your respective type of water sports.
- Familiarise yourself with navigation rules.
- Respect the hierarchy of lake users: wind-powered, human-powered, motor-powered.
- Keep your distance and respect the safety of everyone who shares the lake with you.
- Traffic signals on the water: buoys, cans, markers.
- Get information on water levels and currents before you get on the water.
- Please be kind to the environment and always take the rubbish with you or throw in the provided bins.
