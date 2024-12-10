The state capital of Vorarlberg, located on Lake Constance, boasts exciting architecture and rich traditions.

Winter atmosphere in Bregenz

Lake Constance lies still and mystical before the town, as lights on the lakeside promenade flicker to life, filling the air with the anticipation of winter. While the cold sets in outside, candles illuminate the windows within. On Kornmarktplatz, twinkling lights create a festive ambience, and a night watchman wanders through the alleyways with his lantern, sharing tales of old legends and the town's rich history - yet Bregenz thrives in the present.

The endless expanse of Lake Constance has always brought a breath of fresh air to the town, fostering trade for over 2,000 years and welcoming new ideas from all directions. This openness shapes Bregenz's character.

Architecture meets zeitgeist: Bregenz as a modern architectural icon

Today, Bregenz is synonymous with modern architecture. Renowned international architects like Hans Hollein, Jean Nouvel, and Peter Zumthor have brought their visions to life here. However, the true essence lies in the work of local "Vorarlberg architects," whose designs feature clean lines, abundant wood, and an elegance rooted in the simple style of modernism, reflecting the beauty of the surrounding landscape.