Bregenz in Winter
Tradition, modern architecture and urban diversity in perfect harmony
Winter atmosphere in Bregenz
Lake Constance lies still and mystical before the town, as lights on the lakeside promenade flicker to life, filling the air with the anticipation of winter. While the cold sets in outside, candles illuminate the windows within. On Kornmarktplatz, twinkling lights create a festive ambience, and a night watchman wanders through the alleyways with his lantern, sharing tales of old legends and the town's rich history - yet Bregenz thrives in the present.
The endless expanse of Lake Constance has always brought a breath of fresh air to the town, fostering trade for over 2,000 years and welcoming new ideas from all directions. This openness shapes Bregenz's character.
Architecture meets zeitgeist: Bregenz as a modern architectural icon
Today, Bregenz is synonymous with modern architecture. Renowned international architects like Hans Hollein, Jean Nouvel, and Peter Zumthor have brought their visions to life here. However, the true essence lies in the work of local "Vorarlberg architects," whose designs feature clean lines, abundant wood, and an elegance rooted in the simple style of modernism, reflecting the beauty of the surrounding landscape.
In winter, the Martinsturm is transformed into a magical vantage point: a real gem in the cold season.
Bregenz from all Perspectives
Top highlights
Tours
Excursions in the surrounding area
Sights in Vorarlberg
Experience culinary Vorarlberg!
Recipes
Unique places to stay
A restaurant with responsibility
At Restaurant Mangold in Lochau on Lake Constance, tradition meets modernity in every bite. The cuisine redefines regionality, featuring fresh, local ingredients interpreted in innovative ways. Beyond culinary excellence, the restaurant places a strong emphasis on social sustainability, including fair working hours.
For years, this passionate couple has run the restaurant, remaining true to their vision of delighting guests. Anyone planning a vacation in Vorarlberg should make a point to visit Mangold for its unique atmosphere and outstanding service.
FAQs
This might also be interesting
Vorarlberg in Winter
Austria's smallest federal state showcases its greatness in winter vacations: Groomed slopes, fantastic ski tours, and plenty of winter magic off the slopes.
Experience culinary Vorarlberg!
Vorarlberg and its locals are all about cheese. But there’s a lot more to discover in the mountains, valleys, and around Lake Constance.
The Best Restaurants in Vorarlberg
Here you will find a selection of culinary hotspots in Vorarlberg - from rustic inns to high-end toque-awarded restaurants.
Sights in Vorarlberg
In Austria's westernmost province, the harmony between culture, nature, tradition, and modernity is truly inspiring. It's a space for discovery and well-being.