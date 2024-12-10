Vorarlberg in Winter

Austria's smallest province showcases its greatness in winter holidays: Groomed slopes, fantastic ski tours, and plenty of winter magic off the slopes.

In the west of Austria, nestled between Lake Constance and majestic mountain peaks, lies Vorarlberg - a paradise for nature lovers and culture enthusiasts. Here, traditional craftsmanship blends with modern architecture, and Alpine cosiness is felt in every corner. In winter, the valleys and peaks transform into a fairytale landscape, inviting you to ski, snowshoe hike, or enjoy winter walks.

The attitude to life? Authentic and filled with joy. Vorarlberg cuisine is renowned for its hearty specialities, particularly delightful after a day in the snow at a cosy mountain hut. Regional cheeses, like the famous mountain cheese, and traditional dishes such as Käsknöpfle beckon you to linger.

As the day draws to a close, the diverse cultural offerings provide the perfect ending to an eventful winter day.