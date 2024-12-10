The Most Beautiful Sights in Burgenland

A historic gem with a musical soul The capital, Eisenstadt

The provincial capital, Eisenstadt, is just about 60 kilometres / 37 miles from Vienna. Its old town is largely a pedestrian zone, inviting visitors to enjoy peaceful strolls. Around the many corners of the charming narrow streets, you’ll often discover delightful little cafés and shops.

The city's main attraction and focal point is Esterházy Palace, located in the centre. This is where composer Joseph Haydn (1732–1809) lived and composed for Prince Esterházy. For this reason, Eisenstadt is often referred to as "Haydnstadt" – both in honour of its great musical heritage and as a nod to the annual HERBSTGOLD Festival, which celebrates Haydn and the diversity of music.

In the footsteps of Joseph Haydn

For three decades, Joseph Haydn lived, composed, and performed at the court of the Esterházy family in Eisenstadt, far from the major cities of the time. His musical talent was discovered early in his childhood, and he was trained as a choirboy. In nearby Vienna, he received lessons in singing, piano, and the violin. In 1761, he took up the position of vice-kapellmeister with the Esterházy family and remained loyally in service to his prince.

Today, Joseph Haydn is world-renowned as a master of Viennese Classicism, particularly famous for his symphonies and string quartets. Those keen to trace his footsteps will find numerous original sites in Eisenstadt, including the Haydn Church, where the great musical genius is laid to rest, Esterházy Palace, where he worked, and his former residence, the Haydn House.