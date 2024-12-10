The Most Beautiful Sights in Burgenland
Art, culture and a fascinating history
Burgenland is a true gem, brimming with sights worth exploring. In Eisenstadt, Burgenland's largest town, you'll find the magnificent Esterházy Palace, once the residence of the Esterházy princes. From here, visitors can enjoy views over the historic city, whose cultural legacy was greatly shaped by composer Joseph Haydn. His former home, the Haydn House, preserves the region’s rich musical heritage. The elegant rooms of the palace, especially the renowned Haydn Hall, are a testament to a glorious past and highlight Burgenland’s cultural diversity.
Always on the sunny side: with lots of culture, wine and a sea breeze through Burgenland!
When thinking of Burgenland, the first things that come to mind are its many castles and fortresses, followed by the idyllic vineyards with their charming cellar lanes, and finally, the excellent climate with over 300 days of sunshine. Austria’s easternmost region is somewhat unusual in terms of climate, as it is warmer on average than the rest of the country. Naturally, this also influences the landscape: the steppe around Lake Neusiedl is unique in Austria for its vegetation. It is a stunning national park region under special protection as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The capital, Eisenstadt
The provincial capital, Eisenstadt, is just about 60 kilometres / 37 miles from Vienna. Its old town is largely a pedestrian zone, inviting visitors to enjoy peaceful strolls. Around the many corners of the charming narrow streets, you’ll often discover delightful little cafés and shops.
The city's main attraction and focal point is Esterházy Palace, located in the centre. This is where composer Joseph Haydn (1732–1809) lived and composed for Prince Esterházy. For this reason, Eisenstadt is often referred to as "Haydnstadt" – both in honour of its great musical heritage and as a nod to the annual HERBSTGOLD Festival, which celebrates Haydn and the diversity of music.
In the footsteps of Joseph Haydn
For three decades, Joseph Haydn lived, composed, and performed at the court of the Esterházy family in Eisenstadt, far from the major cities of the time. His musical talent was discovered early in his childhood, and he was trained as a choirboy. In nearby Vienna, he received lessons in singing, piano, and the violin. In 1761, he took up the position of vice-kapellmeister with the Esterházy family and remained loyally in service to his prince.
Today, Joseph Haydn is world-renowned as a master of Viennese Classicism, particularly famous for his symphonies and string quartets. Those keen to trace his footsteps will find numerous original sites in Eisenstadt, including the Haydn Church, where the great musical genius is laid to rest, Esterházy Palace, where he worked, and his former residence, the Haydn House.
Concerts, festivals and baroque splendor
Concerts still take place in the very hall where Haydn’s works were first performed. The Haydn Hall is considered one of the best concert halls in the world due to its exceptional acoustics. Adorned with ornate frescoes, it is the jewel of the palace and serves as the main venue for the HERBSTGOLD Festival, attracting classical music fans from around the globe to Eisenstadt.
More sights in the town of Eisenstadt
Esterházy Palace
One of Austria's most beautiful Baroque palaces is located in the heart of Eisenstadt. Joseph Haydn served here as the princely kapellmeister.
Haydn Hall
At Esterházy Palace, the melodies of composer Joseph Haydn resonate during concerts in the Haydn Hall, beneath the magnificent ceiling frescoes.
Provincial Gallery Burgenland
For all those who like to change their perspective. Contemporary and modern art set the tone here: fine art, installations, media art.
Haydn House
In the Baroque Haydn House, where Haydn lived and worked, visitors can immerse themselves in the composer's world.
Haydn Church (Bergkirche)
In the Haydn Church, the famous composer once performed organ concerts. His mausoleum, built by Paul Esterházy, is located under the north tower.
Castles and palaces in Burgenland
Forchtenstein Castle
At Forchtenstein Castle, visitors can truly immerse themselves in the history of the Middle Ages. During a guided tour of the historic art and wonder chamber, as well as the arsenal, you'll uncover unexpected or even scandalous details. The unique frescoes are particularly impressive, telling captivating stories of the Esterházy dynasty.
This late medieval castle is one of the most popular destinations in Burgenland, beautifully situated at the foothills of the Rosalia Mountains.
On full moon nights, the night watchman Fransiscus Fabiankovich, the former captain of the castle, tells stories and anecdotes about battles, famous personalities, stories and anecdotes in the glow of the flickering lantern light.
Opposite the castle is the Forchtenstein Reptile Zoo, where you can explore a fascinating world filled with exotic creatures – including snakes, lizards, and crocodiles. You'll gain thrilling insights into the lives of reptiles and learn about the conservation of these intriguing animals during feeding times. Whether you're a family or an animal lover, a visit promises to be an unforgettable experience full of discoveries.
Castles and palaces shape the landscape of Austria, and their ancient walls, towers, and battlements exert a unique fascination on us. The winding corridors and romantic gardens present many mysteries of bygone eras, revealing the rich cultural history of our country.
This is ample reason to experience the enchanting atmosphere by night: Austria’s castle hotels offer the chance to stay in historic surroundings.
More castles and palaces in Burgenland
Lockenhaus Castle
Where the Knights Templar once lived, guests now spend a night in the rooms of Lockenhaus Castle - a very special experience.
Esterházy Palace
One of Austria's most beautiful baroque castles is located in Eisenstadt. Joseph Haydn was employed there as bandmaster for the Esterházy court.
Bernstein Castle
Burgenland is known for its excellent wines, and Bernstein Castle, a thousand-year-old fortress, is a wonderful place to raise a glass and spend the night.
Halbturn Palace
This Baroque gem served as a summer and hunting residence for the Habsburgs. In addition to a beautiful winery, it also offers a rich cultural program.
Schlaining Castle
Schlaining Castle is home to the Peace Museum. Its origins lie in the provincial exhibition on this topic. Today it is Austria's first and only peace castle.
Nature experiences in Burgenland
UNESCO World Heritage Site: Lake Neusiedl Cultural Landscape
Unique and worthy of protection: Central Europe’s largest steppe lake and the surrounding landscape weave together an unparalleled natural tapestry, featuring endless reed belts, salt pans, and distinctive flora and fauna. Picturesque villages, typical farms, castles, and rolling vineyards create an 8,000-year-old mosaic of culture and nature between Austria and Hungary.
At the heart of this UNESCO World Heritage site lies the 300 square kilometre / 30000 ha National Park Neusiedler See-Seewinkel. Here, a rich diversity of wildlife and plant life can be found, including species typical of Alpine, Asian, and Mediterranean regions – with grey cattle and white donkeys grazing on the expansive pasturelands. Over 340 bird species are a major attraction.
Along the shores of the lake, charming villages line up, offering idyllic village squares, stork nests atop chimneys, spacious beach resorts, and cosy heurigen, providing a perfect escape from everyday life.
Open-air festivals in Burgenland: music is in the air
For 2,000 years, sandstone has been extracted from the Margarethen quarry in northern Burgenland, creating a bizarre rock landscape reminiscent of a monumental opera set – and it is used as such. Each year, the Opera Festival in the Quarry attracts visitors with popular opera productions.
Just 10 kilometres / 6.2 miles away lies the second musical attraction of Burgenland. Every summer, the Mörbisch Lake Festival transforms the town into a hub of the musical theatre world. Set against a stunning natural backdrop, one of Europe’s largest and most beautiful open-air stages hosts spectacular performances.
More nature highlights in Burgenland
Hölle viewing tower
Those who climb the tower's steps are rewarded with views of the birdlife. The perspective from above reveals the vast landscape in all its beauty and diversity.
Lange Lacke
The Hutweide areas are some of Austria's oldest meadowlands, offering stunning views and insights into the local wildlife and plant species.
Wine culture meets wine architecture
The Wine Trails in Burgenland lead, on one hand, to charming cellar lanes with traditional winemaker houses, and on the other, to modern wine architecture featuring innovative tasting and exhibition rooms. For wine lovers, it’s a paradise. This variety of ambiance is also reflected in the glass. Under the influence of the continental, hot Pannonian climate, the easternmost province produces not only complex white wines but also exceptional sweet wines and, at times, some of the richest red wines in Austria. The most original and unrefined variety is the Uhudler. This grape variety ripens on the slopes of Southern Burgenland and stands as a special cultural asset, a trademark of the region. It boasts a delicate berry aroma, reminiscent of strawberries or raspberries.
A flair for modern architecture among Burgenland's winegrowers
It was the young generation of winemakers who decided to create something new in Burgenland after years of training and travel in the world’s wine regions. They took over their family businesses and set new quality standards—not only in wine production but also in architecture.
One of the pioneers was Leo Hillinger, who had his futuristic tasting room designed by architects in 2001 in Jois on Lake Neusiedl, triggering a modern building boom. His aim, then as now, was to make the wine’s journey from vineyard to cellar transparent and to inspire wine lovers in beautifully designed tasting rooms.
Several years have passed since then, but the Burgenland winemakers continue to confidently pursue their path. They ensure a modern presence for their wineries—honouring tradition while embracing contemporary aesthetics.
Living in the Kellerstöckl
Around 40 Kellerstöckl are available for overnight stays in the wine regions of Southern Burgenland. In Austria, "Kellerstöckl" refers to press houses, wine cellars, and other agricultural buildings. These have been lovingly restored and are now rented out as accommodation.
Kellerstöckl were typically built on slopes, with a cellar deep within the mountain. In the past, they were used for storing equipment and as a resting place for vineyard workers. The name derives from the cellar itself. An upper floor was usually constructed from wood and locally sourced stones. The Kellerstöckl typically consisted of a single room, which also served as a sleeping area when work in the vineyard or cellar extended late into the night. Food was stored and dried in the attic space.
The most beautiful cellar lanes in Burgenland
Csaterberg cellar lane
This hidden wine region has only one access road via Kohfidisch and is perfect for those seeking tranquility.
Heiligenbrunn cellar district
Where Uhudler tastes best: in the cellar district, of course - an almost completely preserved ensemble of wine cellars from the 18th century!
Open-air museums in Burgenland
Excursions into the rural life of yesteryear
Discover what life was like in bygone eras and see traditional craftsmanship and regional customs come alive at Burgenland’s open-air museums. In lovingly preserved farms and old workshops, you can immerse yourself in cultural history and experience ancient techniques firsthand. Nature and history merge to create an exciting experience for all ages. The picturesque surroundings and interactive explorations make this journey into the past an ideal family outing, full of inspiration and discoveries.
More open-air museums in Burgenland
Bad Tatzmannsdorf Open-Air Museum
The typical farmhouses of Southern Burgenland, many of which are still thatched, have been lovingly rebuilt and tell stories of times gone by.
Gerersdorf Open-Air Museum
At the Gerersdorf Open-Air Museum, you can experience and understand the rural Burgenland of the 18th and 19th centuries with all your senses.
Climate protection tips
Lakes are important habitats for animals and plants. We respect the protected zones.
We only use designated shoreline areas for swimming.
We leave no litter behind.
We do not use the lake as a toilet.
We do not feed fish and waterfowl; leftover food adds unnecessary nutrients.
We allow sunscreen to absorb properly before swimming, as an oil film can pollute the water's surface.
This might also be interesting
Burgenland in Summer
Mild climate, protected landscape in the Seewinkel, vineyards, villages with traditional farmsteads - the Pannonian Plain is a special part of Austria.