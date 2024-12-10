Experience Culinary Burgenland
When talking about Burgenland cuisine, you'll often hear the term 'Pannonian'. Menus feature items such as 'Pannonian Fish Soup', a dish made with paprika and zander or catfish from Lake Neusiedl. ‘Pannonian’ here refers to the climate of the Pannonian plain, known for its warm, dry, mild, and low rainfall conditions. Steppe cattle, Mangalica pigs, and free-range geese, as well as vegetables like peppers, tomatoes, and chillies, thrive under the plentiful sunshine. This makes the region a paradise for creative chefs who blend traditional dishes with local ingredients.
Powerful red wines such as Blaufränkisch grow in the Mittelburgenland and, thanks to the expertise and skill of the winemakers, capture the sunshine in every glass. In the local inns and taverns, hosts serve up regional specialities. Whether in the north, the centre, or the south, Burgenland means living and enjoying life on the sunny side.
The largest wine region in Burgenland is shaped by Lake Neusiedl, also called Neusiedler See. On the rocky soils of sand and clay, red wine blends flourish, but single-varietal reds are also produced. In 2012, the Neusiedler See DAC was established with the Zweigelt grape variety. In the Seewinkel region, the microclimate favours the production of special wines, from late harvest (Spätlese) to ice wine (Eiswein) and botrytis wines (Trockenbeerenauslese). Since 2017, the town of Rust holds the unique sweet wine DAC status in Austria with its Ruster Ausbruch DAC. Along the Leitha Mountains, mineral-rich white wines like Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay, and Neuburger are produced under the Leithaberg DAC label.
The abbreviation DAC stands for "Districtus Austriae Controllatus." The term refers to the quality wines that are typical of a specific area.
With their deep, water-retentive soils, where ancient coral banks of Leitha limestone occasionally surface, the wine villages of Deutschkreutz, Horitschon, Lutzmannsburg, Neckenmarkt, and Raiding are perfect for growing Blaufränkisch. In the Rosalia region, Blaufränkisch is just as prominent as the fruity Rosé wines. Wine isn’t just tasted in vinotheques and directly from the vineyard, it’s celebrated at wine events from May right through to November.
Under the name Mittelburgenland DAC, a regional Blaufränkisch is crafted – with its ruby-red colour, aromas of blackberries, dark cherries, and blackcurrants, along with a hint of spicy herbs and mint.
The Eisenberg is famous for its top-notch terroir wines. The Eisenberg DAC is a real standout from Southern Burgenland, known for its Blaufränkisch with a unique aroma and a distinctly mineral-spicy taste. You’ll also find some refined fruity white wines here, like the zesty Welschrieslings and white Burgundy varieties along the Pinkatal Wine Route. And don't miss the Uhudler – a special local blend with a punchy, intense flavour that’ll remind you of wild strawberries or blackcurrants.
For those seeking the finest panoramic views of the wine region, the "Weinblick" viewing platform, situated amidst a vineyard on the southern slope of the Eisenberg, offers an unparalleled vantage point.
At the Szigeti Winery in Northern Burgenland, visitors get to learn all about riddling, how to disgorge, and why the dosage is what makes the sparkling wine just right.
Lovingly restored "Kellerstöckl" (little cottages), modernised country estates, and elegant wineries offer a cosy retreat away from the usual hotels.
