View through white fruit tree blossoms on a village with church tower, green fields in foreground.
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Burgenland in Summer
Summer holidays with cycling, culture and wine

Visit Burgenland in Winter
Mild climate, protected landscapes in the Seewinkel, vineyards, and villages with traditional farms – the Pannonian Plain is a unique part of Austria.

In Burgenland, varied landscapes meet a lively cultural scene. Gentle hills, expansive vineyards and broad stretches of shoreline shape this Pannonian region. Lakes, reed beds and villages with a clear, orderly character create spaces where calm feels entirely natural. Traditions remain visible in festivals, craftsmanship and music, while blending seamlessly with contemporary influences.

The warm, dry climate of the Pannonian plain, with around 300 days of sunshine a year, shapes both the wine and the cuisine. In country inns and Buschenschanken, regional ingredients are transformed into newly interpreted dishes, accompanied by distinctive red and white wines. Alongside long-established businesses, a younger generation of winemakers is bringing fresh ideas, combining craftsmanship with contemporary design.

Around Lake Neusiedl, a remarkable landscape opens up. This shallow steppe lake is one of the largest in Europe. Wide paths lead through the Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park, making the region a hub for cycling tours, birdwatching and nature experiences. More than 300 rare animal species find protected habitats here, and since 2001 the cultural landscape has been part of the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Eisenstadt is the cultural centre of the province. Esterházy Palace and Haydn's town combine Baroque architecture with concerts, festivals and contemporary programmes, set among historic lanes, museums and modern stages.

The province's thermal spas also focus on space and tranquillity. Here, glass architecture and natural open areas create a seamless transition from landscape to wellness. Many places combine a spa visit with regional cuisine, wine tastings and overnight stays in connected hotels. The result is a holistic stay that brings together relaxation, enjoyment and architecture.

Quick info about Burgenland
Capital city:Eisenstadt
Area:3.965 km²
Population:approx. 308,000 (as of 2025)
National parks:1
Nature parks:6
Thermal baths:6

Art, culture and exciting offers for the whole family - the Burgenland Card for the best experiences.

The calendar of events features a mix of traditional and modern highlights throughout the Burgenland.

Meet Burgenland

Top highlights

Lake Neusiedl: UNESCO world heritage and national park

Esterhazy Palace in Eisenstadt

Forchtenstein Castle: Landmark of Burgenland

Heiligenbrunn Cellar District: Pure wine culture

St. Martins thermal spa & lodge: 4*s

More than 3.300 km of cycling: Between lakes and vineyards

Lake Neusiedl: Wine taverns

Activities in the Burgenland

Tours

Way of St. James: Pilgrimage route

Boat tour: Ship ahoy on Lake Neusiedl

Discover Lake Neusiedl National Park

Excursion spots in Burgenland

Regions

Northern Burgenland

Northern Burgenland is cherished for its blend of natural beauty, cultural treasures, and culinary delights.

Northern Burgenland

Central Burgenland-Rosalia

The foothills of the Alps, the Blaufränkisch vineyards, the nature parks as well as castles and palaces are characteristic of this region.

Central Burgenland-Rosalia

Southern Burgenland

Recreation seekers and culture lovers alike will be delighted by the healing thermal springs, picturesque nature and lively traditions.

Southern Burgenland

Cities and places

Eisenstadt

Haydn's homeland blends royal elegance with modernity. Surrounded by vineyards, it draws visitors with its historic sites and events.

Eisenstadt

Freistadt Rust

Rust showcases listed Baroque and Renaissance façades and is home to the largest stork colony in the country.

Rust

Mörbisch

Whether in the courtyard alleys, historic farmsteads, or at the lakeside festival – guests can feel the Pannonian way of life at every turn.

Mörbisch

Güssing

Surrounded by vineyards and an extinct volcano, the historic castle overlooks the town, offering stunning views both inside and out.

Güssing

Forchtenstein

In the heart of the Rosalia Nature Park, Forchtenstein enchants visitors with its castle, seven long-distance hiking trails and diverse culinary and cultural events.

Forchtenstein

Bad Sauerbrunn

The historic spa town attracts visitors with healing mineral springs, relaxing walks in the Rosarium and a rich history of (wellness) culture.

Bad Sauerbrunn

Top events

Eisenstadt

Liszt Festival Raiding

Raiding
Halbturn
Lockenhaus

Music Festival Mörbisch

Mörbisch
St. Margarethen

Famous personalities

Franz Joseph Haydn: Pioneer of Viennese Classicism

Haydn worked for 30 years as Kapellmeister for the Esterházys and shaped Viennese Classicism with his works.

Franz Joseph Haydn (1732 - 1809)

The Esterházys: Aristocratic magnates & patrons of the arts

The Esterházys, an important noble family, shaped the region with their cultural patronage and magnificent castles.

The Esterházy princely family

Franz Liszt: Celebrated virtuoso of the Romantic era

Born in Raiding in Burgenland, the composer and pianist was a dazzling figure with a unique career.

Franz Liszt (1811 - 1886)

Erwin Moser: Creative writer and illustrator

The Erwin Moser Museum in Gols celebrates the creative legacy of the children's author with an exhibition.

Erwin Moser (1954 - 2017)

The wine specialty from Southern Burgenland

Pale pink, cherry red or light yellow: The Uhudler comes in various colours, is part of the identity and culinary tradition of Southern Burgenland, and is cultivated across 300 hectares. Its bouquet carries aromas of wild berries, raspberries, strawberries, and a hint of "foxton".

This fruit wine originates from American grapes (Concord, Delaware, Elvira, Ripatella), is highly resistant to pests and fungal diseases, and is produced as a pure natural product. Uhudler reaches its optimal drinking maturity after 2 to 10 years, with an alcohol content of 10 to 12 percent by volume.

Uhudler viticulture was banned until the 1990s due to scepticism towards these direct-producer varieties, but this was later disproven. Since then, the cultivation of Uhudler has been permitted in Burgenland.

Recipes

Pannonian Fish Soup

Try out this Pannonian fish soup's unique flavour.

Show recipe

Esterhazy Roast Beef

Indulge in this sumptuous roast beef.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Scheiblhofer: 4*s luxury amidst wine and nature

Kellerstöckl: Charming hideaways amidst idyllic landscapes

Bernstein Castle: Located on the highest spot in Burgenland

Taubenkobel: Gourmet cuisine and boutique hotel

Purbach Estate: Elegant ambience&comfort in the wine region

The Nils: Culinary creations and a cosy atmosphere

The Träumerei: Picturesque wedding location

Wohnotheken Ratschen: Enjoy wines in modern ambience

Vila Vita Pannonia: 4*s luxury in nature resort

Certification across all regions

Burgenland as a role model for sustainable travel

Burgenland is the first province in Austria where every region has been doubly recognised: Nordburgenland, Mittelburgenland–Rosalia and Südburgenland are all equally proud to hold certification with the Austrian Ecolabel for Destinations as well as the internationally recognised TourCert seal.

In Burgenland, responsibility for people, animals and the environment plays an important role – something you can experience and feel in many ways on holiday. Immerse yourself in protected natural habitats. Discover cultural traditions. Stay in one of the many sustainable accommodations. Join guided tours in nature that use resources with care, and take advantage of the well-developed public transport network. Travelling sustainably in Burgenland couldn’t be easier.

Sustainable holidays in Burgenland
Dialect and vernacular

Dialect in Burgenland

From Kuh to Khui – in Burgenland, they speak the Ui dialect. Known as Hianzisch, this dialect is part of the Central Bavarian group and was once widely spoken, even reaching Vienna during the Austro-Hungarian Empire. This meant that Burgenlanders spoke the same dialect as Empress Elisabeth and would have understood each other perfectly at the time.

Today, however, the Burgenland dialect is slowly fading, influenced by the linguistic trends from Vienna and Lower Austria.

FAQ

Burgenland is easy to reach by train or car – for example, it takes around one hour from Vienna to Lake Neusiedl.

Once there, a well-connected network of trains and buses keeps distances between sights, thermal spas and wine villages short. In addition, 3,300 km of cycle paths open up the landscape – from the Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park to southern Burgenland.

  • The Neusiedler See, one of the largest steppe lakes in Europe. The national park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, boasting unique flora and fauna.

  • Culture: Burgenland is rich in history and culture, with a variety of castles and palaces, and hosts numerous cultural events and festivals.

  • Thanks to its temperate continental climate, the region is ideal for viticulture and is one of Austria’s leading wine-growing areas.

Burgenland officially became part of Austria on 4th October 1921.

Until 1918, what is now Burgenland was part of the Hungarian half of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. After the empire’s collapse at the end of the First World War, the status of the region was redefined by the Treaty of Saint-Germain in 1919. The treaty stipulated that the area, then known as German West Hungary, should be annexed to the Republic of Austria. However, the actual incorporation of Burgenland into Austria was delayed until the turn of 1921/22, when it finally became a "self-governing, equal federal state" of the Republic of Austria.

With the Burgenland Card, guests can enjoy many free services and discounts at attractions for the duration of their stay. The Burgenland Card is included when staying overnight at a partner accommodation.

Burgenland Card

In Burgenland, known for its rich history and culture, there are numerous castles and palaces scattered across the region. Although an exact figure is uncertain, it is often said that there are around 100 to 120 different castles and palaces. These historic sites range from well-preserved fortresses to romantic ruins, offering a wide variety of architectural styles and historical periods. Some of the most renowned examples include Forchtenstein Castle, Bernstein Castle, Schlaining Peace Castle, Güssing Castle, and Lockenhaus Castle, all of which have played a significant role in Burgenland’s regional history.

Burgenland was previously known as "German West Hungary" when it was part of the Kingdom of Hungary within the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

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