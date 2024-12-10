Austria Tour: The 11 Most Beautiful Insider Tips
Set off on a journey through Austria, and you’ll uncover a side of the country you never knew existed. From the majestic Alpine peaks of Vorarlberg to the rolling hills of Burgenland, surprising discoveries are waiting for those who crave something beyond the usual holiday hotspots.
We’ve found eleven hidden gems, each with its own unique story – authentic, unspoiled, and often a well-kept local secret. These special places are perfect for anyone who wants to experience Austria at its most genuine.
Villgraten Valley
Discover the Villgraten Valley in East Tirol, one of the Alps' most unspoiled natural and cultural landscapes. Majestic wooden houses perch on steep mountain meadows, while charming alpine huts blend harmoniously into the scenery. Here, mountain farmers still tend their land much as they did centuries ago – with hard work and in close harmony with nature.
As one of Austria’s 21 mountaineering villages, the valley offers a truly special connection to nature. From the peaks of the Villgraten Mountains, your gaze stretches to the towering giants of Großglockner and Großvenediger, and even as far as the Dolomites. Whether hiking, mountaineering, or ski touring, this is where you’ll find the tranquillity and authenticity that’s long vanished elsewhere.
Did you know that ...
... you can taste regional products straight from the mountain in the family-run accommodations and from the mountain farmers - from homemade dumplings to tasty alpine cheese.
Rattenberg: The Glass Town
With its winding lanes, medieval charm, and stunning views, Rattenberg in Tirol – Austria’s smallest town with just 460 residents – is a true gem. A stroll past the historic facades naturally leads to the glassworks that earned Rattenberg its nickname, "The Glass Town." Here, masterful glassblowers, cutters, painters, and engravers create one-of-a-kind pieces, and visitors can even watch them at work.
In the evening, another cultural highlight awaits: The Schlossbergspiele, a summer tradition for over 60 years, featuring outstanding amateur theatre performances.
Did you know that ...
... the name "Rattenberg" has absolutely nothing to do with the cheeky rodents (as "Ratte" means rat in English)? It comes from the Bavarian family of the Rapotons, who ruled here in the early Middle Ages.
Golling Waterfall
The allure of Alpine waterfalls lies in their cool mist, fresh air, and the breathtaking forest and plant life that surrounds them. These are places to pause, breathe deeply, and recharge.
For an impressive waterfall off the beaten path, the Golling Waterfall in SalzburgerLand is a must-see. As one of Austria’s tallest waterfalls, it plunges 76 metres as the roaring waters of the Schwarzenbach cascade into the depths, creating a mesmerising display. A staircase trail allows you to view the spectacle from various angles. For those up for a longer trek, the forest hike to the source of the Schwarzenbach is well worth the effort.
Insider tip: From the Rainbow Bridge, you’ll enjoy stunning views of the Golling Waterfall and its spectacular surroundings – with a gentle shower included!
Did you know that ...
...waterfalls have a healing effect? Studies show that spending time near a waterfall can alleviate allergies and asthma in particular.
Artist:town Gmünd
A town that lives and breathes art: In Gmünd, Carinthia, lovingly restored medieval houses are home to artists who keep their studios and galleries open year-round. The best way to explore is with an Art Guide, who shares fascinating stories about the town’s history and culture.
A must-see along the way is the Stadtturmgalerie, which hosts regular exhibitions featuring internationally renowned artists. Turner and Matisse are just two of the many big names showcased here. Adding a modern contrast is the Sculpture Garden of Fritz Russ – an attraction not to be missed.
Did you know that ...
... every year in August in Gmünd, 100 important artists exhibit their works at the two-day arts and crafts market? A jury of experts gives their approval and ensures that only professional crafts from their own production are on display.
Lipizzan Stud Farm Piber
If you’ve ever attended a performance at Vienna’s Spanish Riding School, you’ll know the masterful movements of the High School of Classical Horsemanship, flawlessly executed by the noble Lipizzaner stallions. But before these "Imperial Whites" begin their demanding training, they spend their early years in West Styria.
At the Lipizzan Stud Farm in Piber, nestled in lush green surroundings, these remarkable horses are born and carefully prepared for their future in the Spanish Riding School. Watching the young foals frolic on the rolling summer pastures reveals a surprise – their snow-white coats come later, as they are born black, grey, or brown.
Piber also serves as the peaceful retirement home for stallions who have dazzled thousands of visitors in Vienna.
Did you know that ...
... Lipizzaners from Piber Stud can be recognized by a brand? "P" on the left thigh stands for "Piber".
Schlögener Schlinge
The Danube puts on a stunning display at Schlögen in Upper Austria. For centuries, the river carved its way around the granite bedrock, forming two large peninsulas. Today, it flows around them in a dramatic loop, changing direction twice.
The best way to appreciate this phenomenon is from above: A short hike leads to the breathtaking Schlögener Blick, offering a perfect vantage point over this natural wonder.
Did you know that ...
... the Schlögener Schlinge is located on the Donausteig hiking trail? The popular route runs between Passau and Grein and allows even less trained hikers to forget all their exertion: The various views of the Danube are just too magnificent.
Enns Town Tower
Enns on the Danube in Upper Austria proudly holds the title of Austria's oldest town, having received its town charter as early as 1212. Its iconic landmark is the 60-metre-high Town Tower, a climb that requires some stamina but rewards with spectacular views. From the gallery of this 16th-century watchtower and fire lookout, you can gaze over the picturesque old town: Protected by medieval walls, beautifully restored Renaissance and Baroque houses shine with ornate facades and spacious courtyards.
The climb offers more than just views. Along the way, you’ll discover the historic clockwork and bell tower. And for those needing a rest after the first 71 steps, a unique surprise awaits – a hotel room with a square, oversized bed, set in this extraordinary location.
Did you know that ...
... the tower keeper had to shout "Ho!" three times every quarter of an hour from all four sides of the tower? That's how the citizens knew that there was no fire anywhere to be seen.
Altenburg Abbey
Known as the "Baroque Jewel of the Waldviertel," Altenburg Abbey in Lower Austria lives up to its name with its stunning Baroque façade. Inside, visitors can marvel at magnificent frescoes by the renowned Austrian Baroque painter Paul Troger.
A descent down the stone steps reveals a fascinating surprise: a second monastery complex from the Middle Ages, complete with a chapter house and cloister. This unique setting offers a rare opportunity to explore two monastic worlds from entirely different eras side by side!
Did you know that ...
... Altenburg Abbey has been cultivating vineyards in the Weinviertel region for more than 250 years? The white wine varieties Grüner Veltliner and Chardonnay as well as the red wine varieties Blauer Zweigelt and Merlot are made into fine wines here.
St. Michael's Church with Crypt
One of Vienna’s oldest churches, St. Michael’s Church, holds many secrets within its walls. With late Romanesque elements dating back to the 13th century, it stands majestically on Michaelerplatz, right next to the Hofburg. It was here, on 10 December 1791, that Mozart’s final masterpiece, the famous Requiem, was performed for the first time during his funeral service.
But the church’s most extraordinary feature lies underground. In its catacombs rest around 4,000 souls who were laid to rest here between 1631 and 1784. Hundreds of painted coffins and naturally mummified bodies offer a haunting glimpse into life and death in old Vienna.
Did you know that ...
... the dead were mummified naturally in the crypt of St. Michael's Church? The constant temperature and air circulation in the catacombs meant that some of the deceased still wear their original Baroque clothing and even their wigs - a unique insight into the fashion of the 17th and 18th centuries.
Laxenburg Palace
Just outside Vienna, surrounded by sprawling meadows and forests, lies Schloss Laxenburg – a stunning hunting lodge and a serene haven for relaxation. Originally built as a medieval moated castle, it became a favourite retreat for the Habsburg rulers, including Empress Maria Theresa, who cherished her time in this Lower Austrian gem.
The grand palace park, with its gnarled, ancient trees, is one of Europe’s most significant landscaped gardens. Another highlight is the expansive palace pond, which, in winter, transforms into a bustling ice-skating rink when temperatures dip low enough.
Did you know that ...
... Laxenburg Palace was the place where Emperor Franz Joseph and Sisi spent their honeymoon? The newlyweds enjoyed boat trips on the palace pond and long walks through the park.
Nature Park Geschriebenstein-Írottkö
At the highest point in Burgenland, the 884-metre-high Geschriebenstein, two countries and cultures converge. The Geschriebenstein-Írottkö Nature Park unites Austrian and Hungarian natural heritage, creating a unique paradise for hikers. The landscape, shaped by sprawling beech forests, species-rich mountain meadows, and hidden woodland moors, bursts into a vibrant sea of colours, especially in autumn.
The park’s iconic landmark is the striking observation tower atop Geschriebenstein. From its platform, visitors can enjoy sweeping views across Burgenland’s gentle hills and the Hungarian plains. Well-marked trails lead hikers through a cultural landscape steeped in centuries-old traditions, passing historic wine cellars, traditional orchards, and idyllic vineyards along the way.
Did you know that ...
... the Geschriebenstein is not only the highest mountain in Burgenland, but also one of the few mountains in Europe with a national border running along its summit? The lookout tower stands exactly on the border between Austria and Hungary - so you can move from one country to the other in one step.
The small historic towns of Austria will enchant you
