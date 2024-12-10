The Radetzky March
The world-famous composition by Johann Strauss I: A rhythm you just can’t resist
Introduction
Austria and the Radetzky March share a truly special bond. Composed in the revolutionary year of 1848, Johann Strauss I's most famous piece has long held the status of an unofficial anthem.
Johann Strauss I, composer of the Radetzky March
Johann Strauss I was born on 14 March 1804 in Vienna, as the son of a brewery owner. From a young age, he was drawn to music—especially admiring the "Linzer Geiger," travelling musicians who performed along the banks of the Danube. In 1823, he joined the ensemble of Joseph Lanner and, by 1827, had founded his own group, with which he helped shape the now world-renowned Viennese Waltz.
Through innovative marketing strategies and grand events—such as those at the famous Viennese venue "Zum Sperl"—he achieved enormous popularity. Strauss toured England and France and left behind a legacy of over 250 compositions. His most famous work remains the Radetzky March, beloved to this day.
Field Marshal Radetzky
Field Marshal Josef Wenzel Radetzky von Radetz was already 81 years old when, on 25 July 1848, he defeated the Sardinian army in the Battle of Custoza. His victory did more than just secure Austrian power in Northern Italy; it bolstered the conservative forces in Vienna, which had been struggling with uprisings since the March Revolution of 1848 and were resistant to liberal reforms.
Radetzky's triumph was celebrated with great fanfare. On 31 August 1848, a grand festival was held at Vienna’s Wasserglacis, where Johann Strauss I was commissioned to contribute a composition. Strauss made his loyalties clear by siding with the emperor’s supporters—a stark contrast to his son, Johann Strauss II, who sympathised with the revolutionaries.
Did you know that ..
... people were already clapping along at the premiere?
The Radetzky March never fails to captivate audiences at the annual New Year’s Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic. Since 1946, it has been performed as an encore, with the traditional clapping—loud and soft at just the "right" moments—becoming a beloved ritual.
... that the Radetzky March also resonates in a new rhythm?
The young Austrian composer Composer Christian Heschl has created a new arrangement. Enriched with playful scales and lively syncopations, this version sounds unusually dance-like.
... the Radetzky March is famous outside the concert hall?
Joseph Roth immortalised it in his 1932 novel of the same name. And before home games of the Austrian national football team, the Radetzky March never fails to ignite the stadium atmosphere.
The Vienna Philharmonic and "their" Radetzky March
The Radetzky March made its debut at the now world-famous Vienna Philharmonic New Year’s Concert on 1 January 1946. The piece performed was an arrangement by Leopold Weninger from 1914, which had also been used for the Philharmonic’s first performance of the march in 1928.
Since then, the Radetzky March has become an indispensable encore at the annual concert. Over the years, however, it has undergone several handwritten modifications, meaning the original arrangement is no longer performed. In 2019, the Vienna Philharmonic’s board decided to create an official new edition, which is now used in the concert.