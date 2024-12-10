Introduction
The healing power of water, harnessed in thermal baths, has a long tradition in Burgenland. Among the many spas, wellness enthusiasts can choose their preferred type of water: Sulphur-rich water, such as that found in the Allegria Resort Thermal Spa in Stegersbach, boosts the immune system, while a saltwater bath, like the one at St. Martins Thermal Spa, has a calming and relaxing effect – a benefit that has been scientifically proven.
Of course, couples and solo visitors seeking peace and tranquillity have different expectations of a relaxing winter spa visit than families or enthusiasts. The thermal baths in Burgenland cater to these varying needs with tailored services and diverse offers. Whether the focus is on health, fitness, and sport, or simply relaxing, indulging, and being pampered, a visit to a thermal spa in Burgenland will recharge your energy in the soothing warmth of the thermal waters – the perfect follow-up to a long winter walk or a session on the ice rink.
Meet Burgenland in winter
Top highlights
Regions
Northern Burgenland
The combination of natural beauty, cultural richness, and culinary delights makes Northern Burgenland a diverse destination.
Central Burgenland-Rosalia
The foothills of the Alps, the Blaufränkisch vineyards, the nature parks as well as castles and palaces are characteristic for this region.
Cities and places
Eisenstadt
Haydn's home town combines courtly elegance and modernity. Surrounded by vineyards, it attracts visitors with historical sites and events.
Freistadt Rust
Rust presents listed Baroque and Renaissance facades and is home to the largest stork colony in the country.
Mörbisch
Whether in the courtyard alleyways, historic Streckhöfe courtyards, or at the Festival am See, guests can experience the Pannonian lifestyle at every turn.
Güssing
Surrounded by vineyards and an extinct volcano, the historic castle overlooks the town, offering unexpected insights and stunning views.
Forchtenstein
In the heart of the Rosalia Nature Park, Forchtenstein captivates visitors with its castle, seven long-distance hiking trails, and a variety of culinary and cultural even
Bad Sauerbrunn
The historic spa town attracts visitors with healing mineral springs, relaxing walks in the Rosarium and a rich history of (wellness) culture.
Hotel Landhofmühle in Southern Burgenland
Claudia Fartek embraces sustainability and regionalism with conviction. The owner of Hotel Landhofmühle, located in Burgenland’s Raab Nature Park, has been committed to sustainable practices for 30 years. Why? Because for her, it has always been the sensible and logical thing to do. In recent years, sustainability, regionalism, and consistency have become increasingly important factors for holidaymakers. However, the Fartek family has always embodied these ideals as a natural extension of their hotel’s location in the heart of the Raab Nature Park in Burgenland.
Their dedication has paid off: Hotel Landhofmühle was the first "Naturidyll Hotel" in Burgenland, making it the first recipient of the Austrian eco-label in the region.
In addition to the Naturidyll Hotels certification, Landhofmühle is now also certified with the AMA GENUSS REGION seal, which guarantees controlled quality and regional origin.
Top events
Famous personalities
Franz Joseph Haydn (1732 - 1809)
Haydn worked for 30 years as Kapellmeister for the Esterházys and shaped Viennese Classicism with his works.
The Esterházy family
The Esterházys, an important noble family, shaped the region with their cultural patronage and magnificent castles.
Franz Liszt (1811 - 1886)
Born in Raiding in Burgenland, the composer and pianist was a dazzling figure with a unique career.
Recipes
Unique places to stay
How can we combine climate protection and winter holidays?
#1: Choose sustainable ski resorts
#2: Book environmentally certified hotels
#3: Spend your winter holiday on an organic farm
#4: Plan your journey by train
#5: Use sustainable mobility in the ski resort
#6: Rent ski equipment (with eco standards)
#7: For nature's sake: Stay on the slopes!
#8: Enjoy regional, seasonal and organic food
#9: Try out slow winter activities
Dialect in Burgenland
In Burgenland, "Kuh" (cow) becomes "Khui" – the local language is known as the Ui dialect. The so-called "Hianzisch" is part of the Central Bavarian dialect group and was widely spoken during the Austro-Hungarian monarchy, even reaching as far as Vienna. The people of Burgenland spoke the same dialect as Empress Elisabeth, which made communication back then almost effortless.
Today, however, the Burgenland dialect is in retreat due to the linguistic influences from Vienna and Lower Austria.