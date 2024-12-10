Red and white lighthouse on wooden pier of Lake Neusiedl at sunset, frozen water surface, people on the pier.
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Burgenland in Winter
Holidays between nature, wellness and spas

Visit Burgenland in Summer
From wellness at the thermal spa to ice skating or winter walks along Lake Neusiedl, Burgenland is Austria’s peaceful retreat.

The healing power of water, harnessed in thermal baths, has a long tradition in Burgenland. Among the many spas, wellness enthusiasts can choose their preferred type of water: Sulphur-rich water, such as that found in the Allegria Resort Thermal Spa in Stegersbach, boosts the immune system, while a saltwater bath, like the one at St. Martins Thermal Spa, has a calming and relaxing effect – a benefit that has been scientifically proven.

Of course, couples and solo visitors seeking peace and tranquillity have different expectations of a relaxing winter spa visit than families or enthusiasts. The thermal baths in Burgenland cater to these varying needs with tailored services and diverse offers. Whether the focus is on health, fitness, and sport, or simply relaxing, indulging, and being pampered, a visit to a thermal spa in Burgenland will recharge your energy in the soothing warmth of the thermal waters – the perfect follow-up to a long winter walk or a session on the ice rink.

Quick info about Burgenland
Capital city:Eisenstadt
Area:42.91 km²
Population:approx. 301,000 (as of 2024)
National parks:1
Nature parks:6
Thermal baths:6

Events in Burgenland:
Traditional and modern highlights are shown in the Calendar of events.

Meet Burgenland in winter

Top highlights

Esterhazy Castle

Rust

Forchtenstein Castle

Heiligenbrunn Cellar District

St. Martin's Thermal Baths

Stegersbach Thermal Baths

Activities in Burgenland

Excursion destinations in Burgenland

Regions

Northern Burgenland

The combination of natural beauty, cultural richness, and culinary delights makes Northern Burgenland a diverse destination.

Northern Burgenland

Central Burgenland-Rosalia

The foothills of the Alps, the Blaufränkisch vineyards, the nature parks as well as castles and palaces are characteristic for this region.

Central Burgenland-Rosalia

Southern Burgenland

Recreation seekers and culture lovers alike will love the healing thermal springs, picturesque nature and living tradition here.

Southern Burgenland

Cities and places

Eisenstadt

Haydn's home town combines courtly elegance and modernity. Surrounded by vineyards, it attracts visitors with historical sites and events.

Eisenstadt

Freistadt Rust

Rust presents listed Baroque and Renaissance facades and is home to the largest stork colony in the country.

Rust

Mörbisch

Whether in the courtyard alleyways, historic Streckhöfe courtyards, or at the Festival am See, guests can experience the Pannonian lifestyle at every turn.

Mörbisch

Güssing

Surrounded by vineyards and an extinct volcano, the historic castle overlooks the town, offering unexpected insights and stunning views.

Güssing

Forchtenstein

In the heart of the Rosalia Nature Park, Forchtenstein captivates visitors with its castle, seven long-distance hiking trails, and a variety of culinary and cultural even

Forchtenstein

Bad Sauerbrunn

The historic spa town attracts visitors with healing mineral springs, relaxing walks in the Rosarium and a rich history of (wellness) culture.

Bad Sauerbrunn
Naturally sustainable

Hotel Landhofmühle in Southern Burgenland

Claudia Fartek embraces sustainability and regionalism with conviction. The owner of Hotel Landhofmühle, located in Burgenland’s Raab Nature Park, has been committed to sustainable practices for 30 years. Why? Because for her, it has always been the sensible and logical thing to do. In recent years, sustainability, regionalism, and consistency have become increasingly important factors for holidaymakers. However, the Fartek family has always embodied these ideals as a natural extension of their hotel’s location in the heart of the Raab Nature Park in Burgenland.

Their dedication has paid off: Hotel Landhofmühle was the first "Naturidyll Hotel" in Burgenland, making it the first recipient of the Austrian eco-label in the region.

In addition to the Naturidyll Hotels certification, Landhofmühle is now also certified with the AMA GENUSS REGION seal, which guarantees controlled quality and regional origin.

Hotel Landhofmühle

Top events

Advent Market Forchtenstein Castle

28/11/2025 – 30/11/2025
Forchtenstein Castle

Advent Market Lackenbach Castle

06/12/2025 – 08/12/2025
Lackenbach Castle

Esterhazy Palace Advent Market

12/12/2025 – 14/12/2025
Esterhazy Castle

Famous personalities

Franz Joseph Haydn (1732 - 1809)

Haydn worked for 30 years as Kapellmeister for the Esterházys and shaped Viennese Classicism with his works.

Haydn

The Esterházy family

The Esterházys, an important noble family, shaped the region with their cultural patronage and magnificent castles.

The Esterházy princely family

Franz Liszt (1811 - 1886)

Born in Raiding in Burgenland, the composer and pianist was a dazzling figure with a unique career.

The rise of a comet

Erwin Moser

The Erwin Moser Museum in Gols honors the creative legacy of the children's book author with an exhibition.

Erwin Moser

Recipes

Pannonian Fish Soup

Try out this Pannonian fish soup's unique flavour.

Show recipe

Esterhazy Roast Beef

Indulge in this sumptuous roast beef.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Scheiblhofer 4*sup: Luxury between wine and nature

Kellerstöckl: In idyllic landscape

Bernstein Castle: History and elegant ambience

Taubenkobel: Boutique hotel with gourmet cuisine

Purbach Estate: Elegant ambience

The Nils: Boutique hotel with cosy atmosphere

Ratschen: Enjoy wine delights in modern ambience

Vila Vita Pannonia 4*sup: Luxury at the nature resort

Climate Protection Tips

How can we combine climate protection and winter holidays?

  • #1: Choose sustainable ski resorts

  • #2: Book environmentally certified hotels

  • #3: Spend your winter holiday on an organic farm

  • #4: Plan your journey by train

  • #5: Use sustainable mobility in the ski resort

  • #6: Rent ski equipment (with eco standards)

  • #7: For nature's sake: Stay on the slopes!

  • #8: Enjoy regional, seasonal and organic food

  • #9: Try out slow winter activities

Travel SustainablyCar free holidays
Discover More of Burgenland
Dialect and Vernacular

Dialect in Burgenland

In Burgenland, "Kuh" (cow) becomes "Khui" – the local language is known as the Ui dialect. The so-called "Hianzisch" is part of the Central Bavarian dialect group and was widely spoken during the Austro-Hungarian monarchy, even reaching as far as Vienna. The people of Burgenland spoke the same dialect as Empress Elisabeth, which made communication back then almost effortless.

Today, however, the Burgenland dialect is in retreat due to the linguistic influences from Vienna and Lower Austria.

FAQ

Burgenland officially became part of Austria on 4 October 1921.

Until 1918, the area that is now Burgenland was part of the Hungarian half of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. After the empire collapsed at the end of World War I, the Treaty of Saint-Germain in 1919 redefined the region’s status, stipulating that the area, then known as German West Hungary, should be joined to the Republic of Austria. However, the actual integration of Burgenland into Austria was delayed until the turn of 1921/22, when it finally became a "self-governing, equal federal state" of the Republic of Austria.

The Neusiedler See – one of the largest steppe lakes in Europe. The national park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, boasting unique flora and fauna.

Culture: Burgenland is rich in history and culture, with numerous castles and palaces, and hosts a wide range of cultural events and festivals.
Thanks to its temperate continental climate, the region is perfect for wine production and is one of Austria’s leading wine regions.

The Burgenland Card offers free services and discounts on attractions throughout the duration of your stay. It is included when staying at a Burgenland Card partner accommodation.

Burgenland Card

Burgenland, known for its rich history and culture, is home to numerous castles and palaces scattered across the region. Although the exact number is not confirmed, it is estimated that there are between 100 and 120 castles and palaces. These historic sites range from well-preserved fortresses to romantic ruins, showcasing a variety of architectural styles and historical eras. Some of the most notable examples include Burg Forchtenstein, Burg Bernstein, Friedensburg Schlaining, Burg Güssing, and Burg Lockenhaus, all of which play an important role in Burgenland's regional history.

Burgenland was previously known as "German West Hungary" when it was part of the Kingdom of Hungary within the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Yes, Burgenland has two small ski areas that are ideal for families and beginners: Rettenbach Ski Area and Kukmirn / Zellenberg Ski Area.

There are a total of 40 thermal spas in Austria, offering bubbling, flowing, and steaming relaxation.

Thermal water contains minerals and trace elements in varying compositions, which have health benefits – including salt, sulphur, calcium, magnesium, iodine, and selenium. The additional thermal effect promotes muscle relaxation. The warmth increases blood circulation and helps the body unwind.

A bathing facility can only be called a "thermal spa" if it has its own spring with groundwater emerging at a temperature of more than 20°C.

It is recommended not to exceed a bathing time of 15 to 20 minutes. Always follow the spa's guidance on recommended bath duration and effects!

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