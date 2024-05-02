Action and Adventure Holidays in Austria

Austria is your adventure playground! No matter if you go zip-lining, canyoning or parachuting: Nature and the adrenaline rush will go right under your skin.

Peace and quiet? Not here! This is where action and adventure take centre stage. Austria is a playground for anyone who thrives on a holiday packed with high-octane thrills: when the adrenaline kicks in, the downhill rush gets under your skin, and experiences are measured by how much courage they demand. It’s not about how wild you are – it’s about how alive you want to feel. Leaping into the depths, climbing dizzying heights, and facing the challenges of water – that’s what an action-packed adventure holiday in Austria is all about.

If conquering the skies is your thing, take off in a hot-air balloon, soar over gorges on a flying fox, or parachute into a stunning alpine panorama. Down below, rapids and (glacial) lakes await for rafting, canyoning, diving or wakeboarding. Bring your curiosity and your courage – and get ready for an outdoor adventure full of thrills!