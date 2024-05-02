If you're curious about Austria's wild and cool side, you've come to the right place: Read all about outdoor experiences in, on and around ice and glacier water.

Nature in Austria shows off its wild and surprising side all year round. If you can't get enough of ice water in every form, take your pick from cool adventures on glaciers, lakes and in the mountains.

From year-round paddle-boarding in the Nature Ice Palace on the Hintertux Glacier and white water sports at the Ötztaler Ache River to hikes at glacial lakes and winter ice diving in Lake Weissensee - the Austrian Alps awaits with extraordinary experiences: ice climbing on impressive waterfalls, ice bathing in crystal-clear lakes or ice fishing amidst the mountains allow you to experience Austria's nature like never before.