On hot summer days, a canoe tour on Austria's serene rivers is a special experience. Morning mist rises from the floodplains, dragonflies hover above the water, and the riverside trees provide cool, pleasant shade.

Winter offers a different yet equally captivating adventure: fresh air brushes your face and the paddle slices through icy water as frost decorates the branches along the banks.

Whether navigating gentle river bends, exploring hidden waterways, or paddling along calm Alpine lakes, canoeing and kayaking provide a perfect blend of adventure and tranquility, bringing you closer to Austria's natural beauty and offering a refreshing escape from daily life.

Top canoeing and kayaking regions

Glide through Austria's pristine waters, past steep banks, through idyllic meadows, or along crystal-clear Alpine lakes.

Guided boat tours in the Donau-Auen National Park

Experience the Danube like never before on a ranger-led river tour.

Donau-Auen National Park

Canoeing on the River Raab

Spend a day on the River Raab in Styria, paddling, enjoying nature, and cooking together.

Raab canoe group tours

Kayaking on Lake Neusiedl

Enjoy the sunset or the magic of moonlight on the lake with a group kayak or canoe tour.

Kayak tour on Lake Neusiedl

Canoeing along the March-Thaya floodplains

Explore the nature reserve along the Rivers March and Thaya in Austria's northeast by canoe.

Canoeing in Austria's northeast

Canoeing along the River Drau

Experience one of the most untouched, natural rivers in the southern Alps.

Drau paddle trail

Austria's most unusual canoe and kayak tours

Austria offers more than "just" idyllic river landscapes and glistening lakes. These are our favourite unusual paddling adventures.

Underground canoeing in southern Carinthia

A canoe trip through an old, flooded mining tunnel, leading past fascinating stone monuments and through underground caves.

Book your tour

Night paddling on Lake Neusiedl

Under a full moon, paddle along a silent Lake Neusiedl.

Enquire for a moonlight tour

On crystal-clear Lake Weissensee

Choose between a short canoe trip and a multi-day tour on this turquoise lake in Carinthia.

Canoe tour Lake Weissensee

Beaver boat tour on the Danube

Explore the Donau-Auen National Park at nightfall, and with some luck, you'll spot a beaver in its natural habitat.

Enquire about a beaver tour

My favourite part is the silence in the middle of the lake. It feels as if it's just you, nature, and the elements.

Corinna Kuhnletwo-time canoe slalom world champion

Glossary

Canoes and kayaks

While (Canadian) canoes are open-top boats typically paddled with a single-bladed paddle, kayaks are at least partially enclosed, designed for streamlined movement, and are paddled with a double-bladed paddle while seated lower to the water.

The term "kayak" derives from the Greenlandic "qajaq", a paddle boat originating in the Arctic. Among the Inuit, kayaks were originally covered with sealskins and the frames were made of whalebone. The small, lightweight boats were ideal for hunting. In contrast, the larger umiaks were used to transport goods and could even serve as tents when turned upside down.

Kayaking and canoeing in winter

Paddling in winter? Don't mind if we do! Enjoy the crisp fresh air, serene snowy landscapes, and quiet winter charm.

Between snow and reeds

In winter, Lake Neusiedl offers idyllic kayak or canoe trips through the reeds.

Kayaking on Lake Neusiedl

Into the ice cave

In the crevasse of the Hintertux Glacier, you'll pass sparkling ice stalactites and frozen waterfalls.

Boat trips and SUP

Action and adrenaline in Tirol

Kitzalp kayaking school offers courses on the Saalach river during the cold season.

Winter kayaking courses

6 tips for your winter tour

1. Dress appropriately

Make sure to be dressed appropriately for cold temperatures and wear a well-fitting hat.

2. Wear waterproof gloves

It's best to choose waterproof gloves made of nylon or neoprene. If you tend to get cold quickly, go for a fleece-lined model.

3. Choose the right footwear

At best, the wrong shoes are impractical, at worst, they can cause frostbite. Make sure to wear neoprene or water shoes.

4. Get your layers right

Austrians call dressing in layers the "onion principle". For the layer closest to the body, choose a light, breathable material, followed by a warming layer such as thermal underwear or a fleece. The outermost layer should be waterproof or even a dry suit.

5. Safety first

Kayaking in winter does come with certain risks. Always wear a life jacket and helmet to be safe.

6. Take a snack

Always bring a hot drink in a thermos flask to warm up and a small snack.

FAQs

Strictly speaking, "canoe" is an umbrella term for kayaks and Canadian canoes. These two differ as follows:

  • Kayak: Riding in a sitting position, legs stretched out in front. A paddle with two blades (double paddle) is used.

  • Canadian canoe: Riding in an upright position on one or more benches with a single paddle (single blade). A Canadian canoe is open and wider than a (closed) kayak.

  • Axe

  • First aid kit

  • Fleece jacket, long pants, rain gear

  • Thermal mat

  • Maps

  • Knife

  • Bin bags

  • Repair kit

  • Spare clothing

  • Life jacket

  • Sun cream, sunglasses, cap

  • Waterproof canoe barrel

  • Tent

