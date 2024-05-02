Experience Austria's nature on a kayak or canoe tour between flowering meadows and majestic mountains.

On hot summer days, a canoe tour on Austria's serene rivers is a special experience. Morning mist rises from the floodplains, dragonflies hover above the water, and the riverside trees provide cool, pleasant shade.

Winter offers a different yet equally captivating adventure: fresh air brushes your face and the paddle slices through icy water as frost decorates the branches along the banks.

Whether navigating gentle river bends, exploring hidden waterways, or paddling along calm Alpine lakes, canoeing and kayaking provide a perfect blend of adventure and tranquility, bringing you closer to Austria's natural beauty and offering a refreshing escape from daily life.