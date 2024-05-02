Diving in Austria's Most Beautiful Lakes and Rivers
A diverse wildlife, mysterious underwater worlds, and unique diving spots.
Sunken forests, fields of water lilies, shipwrecks and craggy rocks seem to shine through a filter in the crystal-clear water - turquoise blue to emerald green, depending on the depth of the lake, and almost too beautiful to be real. There are many moments inviting you to pause: A shy pike, a nimble stone crab, a school of fish whisking by, grabbing your attention, or the species-rich fauna in general. No doubt, your underwater adventure will be an unforgettable experience.
Spectacular underwater adventures in Austria
Diving in Tirol's mountain lakes
Lake Lechausee
This diving mecca is located near the village of Weißenberg am Lech. The lake is 6m (20ft) deep and allows you to see up to 20m (66ft) under water.
Lake Blindsee
This turquoise green mountain lake with its pure spring water reaches temperatures of more than 25º C. Watch large zander resting on tree trunks.
Lake Fernstein and Lake Samarang
The two crystal clear mountain lakes rank among the purest waters in the Alps, and even made it on the list of the 100 most beautiful diving sites.
Lake Achensee
Tirol's largest lake is nestled between the Karwendel and Rofan mountains. In the clear, cold water divers will find an exciting underwater parkour.
Lake Plansee
Go explore at this lake: At the bottom you'll find an old carriage, a hay cart and a wooden sledge.
Cool diving spots in SalzburgerLand
Lake Fuschl
Not far from the city of Salzburg, this Salzkammergut lake is home to various fish and crayfish species, as well as eels. Recommended entry point: The village of Fuschl.
Lake Wolfgangsee
The Falkenstein Wall plunges vertically 120m into the lake and continues for another 90 metres underwater. Entry point: The Franzosenschanze dive site near St. Gilgen.
Diving schools in SalzburgerLand
Diving station Lake Wolfgangsee
Diving and snorkelling, with accessible options available on request.
Diving school Zell am See
Sport diving and guided dives.
Diving in Carinthia's most beautiful lakes
Lake Klopeiner See
The warmest bathing lake in Austria is known among divers for its large population of nocturnal catfish. You can also marvel at two Roman-era dugouts.
Lake Ossiach
Located at the foot of the 1,900m (6,234ft) high Gerlitzen, Lake Ossiach features numerous species of fish - including the Waller, which can grow up to 2m long!
Lake Wörthersee
In Carinthia's largest lake, divers will find an enchanting underwater world with water lily forests, stonewort algae and a jungle of milfoil.
Diving schools in Carinthia
Tauchshop Klagenfurt
Offers trips for families and children to all Carinthian lakes, led by more than 20 diving experts.
PADI diving school in Millstatt
Takes guests to the deepest lake in Carinthia - Lake Millstatt, guided dives and taster courses, equipment for adults and children from the age of 10.
Diving Weissensee
Taster courses and diving for advanced divers, ice diving in winter.
Diving highlights in Styria
Lake Altaussee
The underwater forest in the so-called "dark blue inkwell" makes a great hiding place for fish and an unforgettable experience for human explorers.
Exciting diving spots in Upper Austria
Lake Traunsee
At 191m (627ft), Lake Traunsee is the deepest lake in Austria. Liebesinsel, Karbach, Schwarze Madonna or Löwenwand are especially popular with divers.
Lake Attersee
With its numerous diving bases - including the Alexenau between Weyregg and Steinbach - Lake Attersee is a popular diving area.
Diving schools in Upper Austria
Adventure Diving Traunsee
From taster courses to dive master, diving excursions in the Salzkammergut region
Diving centre Dachstein-Salzkammergut
Diving excursions, diving from a boat, and scuba tours.
Diving school Koralle Mondsee
All-year-round diving, taster courses, diving licence.
Diving Centres
Find here a list of diving centres in Upper Austria.
Diving in Lower Austria
Austria's most beautiful bathing lakes
Lake Weissensee: Wonder of Nature
Crystal clear waters and emerald green surroundings. At Lake Weissensee in the middle of the Gailtal Alps, there is one thing to enjoy above all else: Serenity.
Lake Attersee in the Salzkammergut Region
Hiking, swimming, and event-hopping: In the Attersee-Attergau region of the Salzkammergut, mountains, lakes, and culture come together seamlessly.
Lake Achensee
Created by huge glaciers 20,000 years ago, the mountain lake lies majestically between the Karwendel mountains and the Brandenberg Alps.
Lake Neusiedl
Reed belts, salt marshes and meadows in the national park alternate with vineyards and sunny bathing spots: This is where natural paradise meets lifestyle.
Lake Wolfgangsee
Lake Wolfgangsee is nestled between forests, meadows and mountain landscapes in the Salzkammergut.
Lake Wörthersee
As the largest lake in Carinthia, Lake Wörthersee offers summer holidays, excursion destinations and water sports.
Lake Mondsee: Gateway to the Salzkammergut
Lake Mondsee, Schafberg, and Drachenwand create the perfect mix of lake and mountain for Austria's typical Salzkammergut idyll.
Diving memories
Get to know all the functions of your camera before you head on your diving adventure.
For the best light, go shooting at lunchtime when the sun is at its highest point.
Underwater strobes or flashlights perfectly capture the colours in the depth.
The closer the subject, the more challenging the shot: Hectic movements will most likely chase fish, eels or crabs away!
Use the continuous shooting mode to maximise your chance for a great picture.
Point the wide-angle lens at the same level as your underwater model for a lively close-up shot.
Respect nature by avoiding disturbance to animals and keeping a sufficient distance to avoid disrupting their natural behaviour.
Climate Protection Tips
Bathing lakes are vital habitats for animals and plants, so please respect protected areas.
Only use designated shore areas for swimming and diving.
Take all the rubbish with you.
Do not use the lake as a toilet.
Avoid feeding fish and waterfowl – food waste adds unnecessary nutrients.
Allow sunscreen to absorb before swimming, as its oily residue pollutes the water surface.
This might also be interesting
Holidays by the Water
Recreation and water sports in Austria: From waterfalls to swimming lakes and rivers, get active on and in the water.
Austria's Lakes and Mountains
The unique mix of mountains and lakes works wonders for your body, mind, and soul. Immerse yourself in Austria’s distinctive Alpine vibe and deep connection with nature.
The Alps
Their mountain ranges stretch from the west to the east: the Austrian Alps have been inhabited for thousands of years.
Canoeing and kayaking
Austria's rivers and lakes are ideal for a canoe or kayak tour. The most beautiful regions in summer and winter.
Biodiversity in Austria's Regions
Biodiversity is crucial for the ecological balance. Austria is taking important measures to protect the diversity of species in natural habitats.
Rafting in Austria
Austria is famous for its culture, history, and stunning landscapes. The Alps offer thrilling adventures on scenic rivers and through dramatic gorges.