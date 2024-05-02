Descend into weightlessness! Glide into a magical underwater world with a flick of your fins and discover its secrets. You can't get further away from everyday life.

Sunken forests, fields of water lilies, shipwrecks and craggy rocks seem to shine through a filter in the crystal-clear water - turquoise blue to emerald green, depending on the depth of the lake, and almost too beautiful to be real. There are many moments inviting you to pause: A shy pike, a nimble stone crab, a school of fish whisking by, grabbing your attention, or the species-rich fauna in general. No doubt, your underwater adventure will be an unforgettable experience.