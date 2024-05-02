The Most Beautiful Sights in Carinthia
Carinthia, Austria’s southernmost province, captivates with its impressive blend of nature and culture. Surrounded by majestic mountains and dotted with sparkling lakes, the region exudes a unique sense of ease and joy. Here, Alpine charm meets Mediterranean influences, reflected not only in the mild climate but also in the lifestyle of the Carinthian people.
The state capital, Klagenfurt, with its historic city centre and charming old town, is the perfect starting point for exploring the region. The lively cafés and the city’s Mediterranean flair invite visitors to linger. However, it’s the many lakes, such as Lake Wörthersee and Lake Millstatt, that make Carinthia truly special. Crystal-clear waters, framed by green hills, provide ideal conditions for watersports or simply relaxing by the shore.
For those interested in culture, Millstatt Abbey or Hochosterwitz Castle are must-sees. Carinthia is also a paradise for hikers and cyclists. The Hohe Tauern National Park, with its untouched nature, and the Nock Mountains, with their gentle peaks, offer breathtaking views. Carinthia offers all of this in an atmosphere defined by a distinctive sense of ease and an unmistakable zest for life.
The capital Klagenfurt
A visit to the provincial capital of Klagenfurt
A stroll through Klagenfurt’s old town makes it clear that Italian architects had a significant influence on the design of the historic centre. Particularly picturesque are the Renaissance buildings with their carefully restored façades. You can wander through cosy squares and shady arcaded courtyards. Away from the main streets, charming little cafés can be found in the side alleys.
In Klagenfurt, the capital of Carinthia, Austrian charm is beautifully combined with a Mediterranean flair. Situated right on Lake Wörth, this waterside city is a destination that appeals to both culture seekers and sports enthusiasts alike. Classic Austrian features include the Art Nouveau façades in the city centre, the diverse range of museums, and the elegant city theatre. On warm summer evenings, people gather along the shores of Lake Wörth for a glass of wine and a good meal – for instance, in the picturesque Maria Loretto Bay, with views of the last sailors of the day.
Other sights in the city of Klagenfurt
Lindwurm
According to legend, back in the days a lindworm haunted the moorlands between the Wörthersee Lake and the river Drau. Brave servants managed to overcome the beast.
Klagenfurt Cathedral
The baroque church building is located in the heart of Klagenfurt's old town, in the immediate vicinity of Neuer Platz and the Lindwurm fountain.
Old Square Klagenfurt
Stroll, eat ice cream and enjoy the social life in Klagenfurt. This is the place to do it in Klagenfurt.
Museum of Modern Art Carinthia
Young and established national and international artists are presented on around 1,000 square metres of modern exhibition space.
Botanical Garden
The perfect excursion destination for all plant lovers. Beautifully laid out paths and small bridges lead past plants from all over the world.
Minimundus Adventure Park
The big world in miniature: Explore famous buildings from all over the world in miniature.
Castles and Palaces in Carinthia
Hochosterwitz Castle: Experience History
What was life like for a knight in such a castle? This question inevitably comes to mind as you gaze over the imposing walls of Hochosterwitz Castle. Surrounded by gentle hills and lush forests, it seems like something straight out of a fairytale – and is said to have inspired Walt Disney’s design for Cinderella’s castle.
Majestically perched on a 160-metre-high rock near Sankt Georgen am Längsee, this 16th-century fortress is a true gem of Carinthia. The path to the top, lined with 14 impressive gates, is an adventure in itself. Once at the summit, visitors are rewarded with a breathtaking view over the Carinthian landscape, stretching as far as the Alps. For those looking to immerse themselves in the medieval world and experience history up close, this is the perfect place.
More castles and palaces in Carinthia
Wolfsberg Castle
In the heart of the Lavant Valley, the neo-Gothic Tudor style stands out from the sea of roofs of the district capital Wolfsberg.
Finkenstein castle ruins
The ruins from the 12th century overlook Lake Faak. The remains of the once magnificent building now house an event arena for 1,000 guests.
Maria Loretto Castle
The Maria Loretto peninsula with its pleasure palace is located in the eastern bay of Klagenfurt. The sunsets from the castle's own restaurant are a dream!
Landskron castle ruins
The Renaissance castle scores with its fabulous gourmet restaurant and a bird of prey show that fascinates guests of all ages.
Art and Culture in Carinthia
Of Colourful Glass Heads and Pastel Worlds
Carinthia has produced a remarkable Pop Art artist in Kiki Kogelnik. Her works include paintings, installations, sculptures, and graphic art. She gained international recognition for her unique heads made of glass, bronze, and ceramics. During her time in New York, she was part of an artist group that included Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol. As you stroll through Klagenfurt, you’ll discover the fountain “Gesang,” designed by her, in the Landhaus Park – a great spot for a moment of inspiration. Other works can be admired in the Museum of Modern Art Carinthia, one of Austria’s most significant collections of modern visual art.
Here, you will also encounter another of Carinthia’s famous artists, Maria Lassnig. Her life’s work includes countless self-portraits and pastel-coloured figures that appear fragmented as if floating in delicate hues on the canvas.
Further cultural tips in Carinthia
Museum of the Nötsch Circle
Something big happened in the small village of Nötsch in Carinthia's Gailtal valley. A world-class artistic movement was born here.
Museum Liaunig
When a passionate art collector creates his own private museum, there is a lot to see.
Nature experiences in Carinthia
Obir Stalactite Caves: A Fascination Beneath the Earth
The world underground feels like another planet: it's cool, and the humidity is high. These impressive formations began to form 200 million years ago, and they were discovered entirely by chance. Today, the Obir Stalactite Caves are considered one of Austria's most famous and awe-inspiring cave systems. They are renowned not only for their spectacular stalactite formations but also for the fascinating blend of natural wonders and human history. Experienced guides lead visitors through a network of tunnels and chambers, where colourful stalactites and striking sinter formations can be admired. The highlight is the Great Hall, an imposing space filled with towering stalagmites and stalactites.
Further nature highlights in Carinthia
Tscheppa Gorge
An adventure for the whole family: Here you can hike along waterfalls, over suspension bridges and through the wild gorge.
Pyramidenkogel observation tower
The highest wooden tower in the world offers a breathtaking 360-degree view over Carinthia. Particularly exciting for children: The 120 metre long slide.
Nocky Flitzer summer toboggan run
Experience an exciting descent with bends and loops through the picturesque landscape of the Turracher Höhe on the Nocky Flitzer alpine rollercoaster.
Happ Reptile Zoo
In Klagenfurt, children can immerse themselves in the world of reptiles on an exciting and educational excursion.
Nockberge Biosphere Park
Explore untouched nature on idyllic hiking trails, discover rare animal and plant species and climb the gentle, dome-shaped peaks of the Nockberge mountains.
Historic town centres in Carinthia
Gmünd: The Artists' Town
In the narrow streets of this medieval town, one workshop lines up after another. Artists have found a home here and appreciate the creative atmosphere. But how did it all begin? The idea of establishing an artists' town was Gmünd’s answer in 1991 to gradual depopulation and vacant houses. Nestled in the southern mountains of the Alpine divide, at the crossroads of the Hohe Tauern National Park and the Nockberge Biosphere Reserve, many residents left – and art quickly moved in.
They gave the vision a chance, gathered creative minds, lovingly restored old houses, and transformed them into galleries, studios, and exhibition spaces. What began small soon became a best-practice example of regional urban development, attracting more and more visitors each year. A great reason to experience the charm of Gmünd, the artists' town, for yourself.
Other historic towns in Carinthia
Friesach: The oldest in the country
Friesach is the oldest town in Carinthia and popular with medieval fans. A castle is currently being built, with tools and technology as they were centuries ago.
Wolfsberg: The small historic town
The historic old town, the listed houses and the beautiful surroundings make this small town in the Lavant Valley a place with a special atmosphere.
Villach: The spa town with flair
Visit a town and do something for your well-being at the same time - it's possible in Villach! Thanks to the thermal water, you can relax here with healing effects.
This might also be interesting
Sights in Vorarlberg
In Austria's westernmost province, the harmony between culture, nature, tradition, and modernity is truly inspiring. It's a space for discovery and well-being.
Sights in SalzburgerLand
SalzburgerLand is the most beautiful region for all guests with a love of music, art and nature. The city of Salzburg as a total work of art is the icing on the cake.
Sights in Styria
Styria, Austria’s "Green Heart," enchants with its natural beauty, artistic treasures, and the charming lifestyle of its people.