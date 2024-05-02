The Most Beautiful Sights in Vorarlberg

In Austria's westernmost province, the harmony between culture, nature, tradition, and modernity is truly inspiring. It's a space for discovery and well-being.

Vorarlberg uniquely combines nature and culture. Austria's westernmost state offers countless sights: scenic valleys, forests, and meadows, with many artistically designed hiking trails, creative festivals, and modern architecture.

Lake Constance blends urban and nature experiences, with the Bregenz Festival and its legendary lake stage, while Kunsthaus Bregenz showcases modern architecture and exhibitions. The Bregenzerwald features diverse culture and remarkable wooden architecture in compact spaces. Impressive gorges and the Große Walsertal, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, further enhance the region's appeal.

Lake, culture and panorama

The capital Bregenz

In the four-country region where Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and the Principality of Liechtenstein meet, lies the cosmopolitan city of Bregenz. The beauty of Vorarlberg's capital is its location: right on Lake Constance, surrounded by a stunning mountain landscape. Bregenz also boasts a vibrant art scene.

A panoramic cable car in the city

A special feature in Bregenz is the panoramic cable car, which runs from the old town directly up to the Pfänder, the town’s local mountain. The 360-degree view over Lake Constance, the Alps, and three countries is truly spectacular.

Bregenz

More sights in the city of Bregenz

Bregenz Festival

It all began in 1946 with a stage on a ship. Today, the Bregenz Festival impresses with its elaborate stage designs on the world’s largest floating lake stage.

Bregenz Festival

St. Martin's Tower

Built in the 14th century, the tower houses a museum dedicated to the town's history. From the top, you can enjoy a stunning view over Lake Constance.

St. Martin's Tower

Pfänderbahn

Take in the best view of town and lake from the Pfänder. The Pfänderbahn cable car lifts you over 1,000 m / 3,280 ft from the old town in just six minutes.

Pfänderbahn

Kunsthaus Bregenz

The ultra-modern exhibition space, featuring advanced technology, is located right on the promenade of Lake Constance and showcases international contemporary art.

Kunsthaus Bregenz

Vorarlberg Museum

Learn all about the region's history here. Don’t miss the view outside: the lake is right at your feet.

Vorarlberg Museum

Spectacular sunsets

A balmy summer evening at the Fischersteg on Lake Constance: in the 1920s, seaplanes took off from here, today people meet over a drink in a relaxed atmosphere.

Fischersteg on Lake Constance

Lake Constance boat trip

Three in one: In Bregenz, you can easily combine a tour of the old town with a shopping trip and finish off with a relaxing boat ride.

Lake Constance boat trip
Valleys, mountains, forests and rivers

Experiencing nature in Vorarlberg

The land between Lake Constance and the mountains, which rise up to 3,000 m / 9,800 ft, is blessed with natural treasures. These landscapes can be explored by hiking, cycling, or boat trips. Meadows, forests, plains, and high mountains are at their most beautiful in the remote side valleys.

European protected areas

In order to preserve its precious natural treasures, Vorarlberg places great emphasis on landscape conservation. The "Naturvielfalt Vorarlberg" initiative focuses on natural diversity in the Natura 2000 areas within the province.

Further nature highlights in Vorarlberg

Arlberg

Big names have made history in skiing and mountaineering on the Arlberg. To this day, the region continues to attract those passionate about hiking and climbing.

Arlberg

Brandnertal

Active vacationers and families will find their paradise here. There are three villages in the idyllic mountain valley: Bürs, Bürserberg and Brand.

Brandnertal

Montafon

The history of the Montafon landscape is best explored on foot, and the Gauertaler-AlpkulTour trail offers the perfect route for this exploration.

Montafon

Kleinwalsertal

In 1270, the Walser, an ethnic group from Switzerland, settled in this tranquil valley. Unique: the blend of Walser culture. Stunning: the untouched natural beauty.

Kleinwalsertal

Großes Walsertal

The valley proudly holds the title of a "UNESCO Biosphere Reserve," a distinction awarded for its commitment to particularly sustainable development.

Großes Walsertal
Vorarlberg builds on wood

Unique timber architecture

Traditional wooden houses and farmhouses, built using time-tested timber construction methods, shape Vorarlberg's landscape and village environment. This centuries-old tradition has been carefully maintained. In recent decades, the region has revived its architectural heritage, blending modern and traditional elements. Vorarlberg's new architecture is simple, natural, and sustainable—combining the best of tradition with a cosmopolitan flair.

Building culture in Vorarlberg

Further tips for visiting architecture

Werkraum Bregenzerwald

A collaboration of regional craft businesses that combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design innovations. It features regular exhibitions and events.

Experience craftsmanship live

Architecture tours

Guided architectural tours in Vorarlberg provide insights into both modern and traditional buildings, with experts explaining the design concepts and materials used.

Architecture on site

Architectural tours

Vorarlberg showcases exceptional architecture and craftsmanship. Seven architectural tours offer insights into modern and traditional buildings, exploring various themes.

Architectural tours

Umgang Bregenzerwald

The "Umgang Bregenzerwald" offers insights into the values and ideas that shape the villages and natural landscape of the Bregenzerwald through 12 curated village tours.

Village walks
Music, museums and research

Culture in Vorarlberg

Schubertiade - world-famous song festival

Vorarlberg boasts a vibrant cultural scene. From music festivals to innovative museums like Kunsthaus Bregenz, the region fosters a dynamic cultural heritage.

The Schubertiade, one of Austria's most important music festivals, is a highlight, dedicated to the composer Franz Schubert. Held annually in Schwarzenberg and Hohenems, it features classical music in an intimate, authentic setting.

Schubertiade

Further cultural tips in Vorarlberg

Kunsthaus Bregenz

The ultra-modern exhibition center, with advanced technical features, is located on Lake Constance's shore promenade and showcases international contemporary art.

Bregenz House of Art

inatura

Any questions about plants, animals, fungi and stones? At the inatura museum in Dornbirn, natural science is taught interactively.

inatura

Skyspace Lech

Inspired by the mountains, world-renowned American artist James Turrell created Skyspace Lech. This unique space offers visitors a new way to experience light.

Skyspace Lech

Night watchman tour

Take a lantern tour through the Alpine town of Bludenz and get to know the historic town in a completely different light. Night watchman tour included.

Night watchman tour

Schattenburg Castle

Schattenburg Castle, the iconic landmark of Feldkirch, offers visitors a journey back to the Middle Ages.

Schattenburg Castle
Learning through play and having fun

Sights for families

The Green Ring

The "White Ring" is a famous ski route in Lech Zürs, but in summer, the perspective shifts with a three-day stage hike, unveiling an imaginatively designed world of legends.

Hiking becomes a special experience for families with children along the "Green Ring," passing mysterious lakes amidst the mountain landscape. A special legend book shares stories of giants, nature, and local myths from the region, enhancing the adventure.

The Green Ring

More excursion destinations for children

Children's museums

How exciting it is to spend time in a museum on a rainy day! Whether focused on art or historical themes, some museums offer engaging programs specifically for families.

Children's museums

Experiences with animals

Experience cows and goats on the farm. Get to know deer, ibex and marmots in the wildlife park, and marvel at exotic animals such as coatis and kangaroos at the zoo.

Animal experiences

Swimming at Lake Constance

With a water temperature of 26°C / 79°F, top water quality, lidos, and natural spots, it’s the perfect setting for a wonderful day of swimming with the whole family.

Lake Constance

Swimming in natural lakes

Often nestled between forests and meadows, Vorarlberg's lakes and chemical-free bathing ponds are naturally purified by plants, offering eco-friendly swimming spots.

Natural lakes

Nova Alpine World Montafon

In Alpenwelt Nova, everything revolves around regional products and crafts. At various adventure stations, you can learn all about milk, cheese, wool, and herbs.

Nova Alpine World

Forest Slide Park-Golm

Great fun in any weather for kids aged 4 and up: 7 slides totalling 380 m / 1,247 ft and a 2.4 km / 1.5 mi hiking trail await the little adventurers.

Forest Slide Park-Golm

How do we protect the mountains?

Climate protection tips

  • Take back and dispose of everything you bring up the mountain - handkerchiefs, packaging, drinking bottles etc.

  • Always follow the signposted hiking trails! This way, animals and young forests remain undisturbed.

  • Be mindful of the wildlife! Only observe cows, sheep and wild animals from a distance.

  • Choose huts that are committed to sustainability and environmental protection.

  • Get your children excited about nature! What the little ones know, they will also appreciate.

