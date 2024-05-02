The Most Beautiful Sights in Vorarlberg
Vorarlberg uniquely combines nature and culture. Austria's westernmost state offers countless sights: scenic valleys, forests, and meadows, with many artistically designed hiking trails, creative festivals, and modern architecture.
Lake Constance blends urban and nature experiences, with the Bregenz Festival and its legendary lake stage, while Kunsthaus Bregenz showcases modern architecture and exhibitions. The Bregenzerwald features diverse culture and remarkable wooden architecture in compact spaces. Impressive gorges and the Große Walsertal, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, further enhance the region's appeal.
The capital Bregenz
In the four-country region where Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and the Principality of Liechtenstein meet, lies the cosmopolitan city of Bregenz. The beauty of Vorarlberg's capital is its location: right on Lake Constance, surrounded by a stunning mountain landscape. Bregenz also boasts a vibrant art scene.
A panoramic cable car in the city
A special feature in Bregenz is the panoramic cable car, which runs from the old town directly up to the Pfänder, the town’s local mountain. The 360-degree view over Lake Constance, the Alps, and three countries is truly spectacular.
More sights in the city of Bregenz
Bregenz Festival
It all began in 1946 with a stage on a ship. Today, the Bregenz Festival impresses with its elaborate stage designs on the world’s largest floating lake stage.
St. Martin's Tower
Built in the 14th century, the tower houses a museum dedicated to the town's history. From the top, you can enjoy a stunning view over Lake Constance.
Pfänderbahn
Take in the best view of town and lake from the Pfänder. The Pfänderbahn cable car lifts you over 1,000 m / 3,280 ft from the old town in just six minutes.
Kunsthaus Bregenz
The ultra-modern exhibition space, featuring advanced technology, is located right on the promenade of Lake Constance and showcases international contemporary art.
Vorarlberg Museum
Learn all about the region's history here. Don’t miss the view outside: the lake is right at your feet.
Spectacular sunsets
A balmy summer evening at the Fischersteg on Lake Constance: in the 1920s, seaplanes took off from here, today people meet over a drink in a relaxed atmosphere.
Experiencing nature in Vorarlberg
The land between Lake Constance and the mountains, which rise up to 3,000 m / 9,800 ft, is blessed with natural treasures. These landscapes can be explored by hiking, cycling, or boat trips. Meadows, forests, plains, and high mountains are at their most beautiful in the remote side valleys.
European protected areas
In order to preserve its precious natural treasures, Vorarlberg places great emphasis on landscape conservation. The "Naturvielfalt Vorarlberg" initiative focuses on natural diversity in the Natura 2000 areas within the province.
Further nature highlights in Vorarlberg
Arlberg
Big names have made history in skiing and mountaineering on the Arlberg. To this day, the region continues to attract those passionate about hiking and climbing.
Brandnertal
Active vacationers and families will find their paradise here. There are three villages in the idyllic mountain valley: Bürs, Bürserberg and Brand.
Montafon
The history of the Montafon landscape is best explored on foot, and the Gauertaler-AlpkulTour trail offers the perfect route for this exploration.
Kleinwalsertal
In 1270, the Walser, an ethnic group from Switzerland, settled in this tranquil valley. Unique: the blend of Walser culture. Stunning: the untouched natural beauty.
Unique timber architecture
Traditional wooden houses and farmhouses, built using time-tested timber construction methods, shape Vorarlberg's landscape and village environment. This centuries-old tradition has been carefully maintained. In recent decades, the region has revived its architectural heritage, blending modern and traditional elements. Vorarlberg's new architecture is simple, natural, and sustainable—combining the best of tradition with a cosmopolitan flair.
Further tips for visiting architecture
Werkraum Bregenzerwald
A collaboration of regional craft businesses that combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design innovations. It features regular exhibitions and events.
Architecture tours
Guided architectural tours in Vorarlberg provide insights into both modern and traditional buildings, with experts explaining the design concepts and materials used.
Architectural tours
Vorarlberg showcases exceptional architecture and craftsmanship. Seven architectural tours offer insights into modern and traditional buildings, exploring various themes.
Culture in Vorarlberg
Schubertiade - world-famous song festival
Vorarlberg boasts a vibrant cultural scene. From music festivals to innovative museums like Kunsthaus Bregenz, the region fosters a dynamic cultural heritage.
The Schubertiade, one of Austria's most important music festivals, is a highlight, dedicated to the composer Franz Schubert. Held annually in Schwarzenberg and Hohenems, it features classical music in an intimate, authentic setting.
Further cultural tips in Vorarlberg
Kunsthaus Bregenz
The ultra-modern exhibition center, with advanced technical features, is located on Lake Constance's shore promenade and showcases international contemporary art.
inatura
Any questions about plants, animals, fungi and stones? At the inatura museum in Dornbirn, natural science is taught interactively.
Skyspace Lech
Inspired by the mountains, world-renowned American artist James Turrell created Skyspace Lech. This unique space offers visitors a new way to experience light.
Night watchman tour
Take a lantern tour through the Alpine town of Bludenz and get to know the historic town in a completely different light. Night watchman tour included.
Sights for families
The Green Ring
The "White Ring" is a famous ski route in Lech Zürs, but in summer, the perspective shifts with a three-day stage hike, unveiling an imaginatively designed world of legends.
Hiking becomes a special experience for families with children along the "Green Ring," passing mysterious lakes amidst the mountain landscape. A special legend book shares stories of giants, nature, and local myths from the region, enhancing the adventure.
More excursion destinations for children
Children's museums
How exciting it is to spend time in a museum on a rainy day! Whether focused on art or historical themes, some museums offer engaging programs specifically for families.
Experiences with animals
Experience cows and goats on the farm. Get to know deer, ibex and marmots in the wildlife park, and marvel at exotic animals such as coatis and kangaroos at the zoo.
Swimming at Lake Constance
With a water temperature of 26°C / 79°F, top water quality, lidos, and natural spots, it’s the perfect setting for a wonderful day of swimming with the whole family.
Swimming in natural lakes
Often nestled between forests and meadows, Vorarlberg's lakes and chemical-free bathing ponds are naturally purified by plants, offering eco-friendly swimming spots.
Nova Alpine World Montafon
In Alpenwelt Nova, everything revolves around regional products and crafts. At various adventure stations, you can learn all about milk, cheese, wool, and herbs.
How do we protect the mountains?
Take back and dispose of everything you bring up the mountain - handkerchiefs, packaging, drinking bottles etc.
Always follow the signposted hiking trails! This way, animals and young forests remain undisturbed.
Be mindful of the wildlife! Only observe cows, sheep and wild animals from a distance.
The well well-developed network of regional trains and hiking buses.
Choose huts that are committed to sustainability and environmental protection.
Get your children excited about nature! What the little ones know, they will also appreciate.
Protect biodiversity: The Rangers of the National parks show how it's done.
This might also be interesting
Cool Spots for Hot Summer Days
There’s no better way to spend summer in green Vienna than at natural bathing spots, in leafy parks and gardens – or with a chilled drink at a rooftop bar.
Climatic Health Resorts in Austria
High altitude, clean air, a bracing climate, and the power of water: Austria's climatic health resorts will instantly revive your spirits.
Family Hotels
In Austria's family hotels, holidays become an adventure for the whole family. Together, you'll discover new worlds, try new things, and create lifelong memories!
Narrow-gauge Railways in Austria
If you fancy travelling like in the old days—pulled by a steam locomotive or on narrow-gauge tracks—Austria is home to a number of historic railway lines.
Gifts and souvenirs from Austria’s traditional manufacturers
Anyone who talks about the art of giving knows the value of choosing high-quality gifts and souvenirs with care and lasting worth.
Vegan and Vegetarian in Austria: Your Ultimate Foodie Guide
Vegan or vegetarian? Discover Austria's plant-pased food scene– from hearty dishes to fancy set menus, always full of flavour and regional variety.
Longevity
Plenty of exercise and sleep, less stress - and new technologies: Wellbeing is being rethought. Here's where to boost your longevity in Austria!