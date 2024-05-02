Learning through play and having fun Sights for families

The Green Ring

The "White Ring" is a famous ski route in Lech Zürs, but in summer, the perspective shifts with a three-day stage hike, unveiling an imaginatively designed world of legends.

Hiking becomes a special experience for families with children along the "Green Ring," passing mysterious lakes amidst the mountain landscape. A special legend book shares stories of giants, nature, and local myths from the region, enhancing the adventure.