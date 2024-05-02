Styria

Schladming-Dachstein region

22 Alpine huts at 1,200 metres above sea level and a village restaurant. Special attraction: The panorama spa on two floors.

13 luxuriously equipped huts located directly on the hiking trail, piste and night toboggan run.

4 large, comfortable houses for up to 24 people and 12 luxurious huts that can comfortably accommodate up to ten people.

Huts and lodges in elegant, rustic style. Alpine living at the highest level.

At approx. 1,180 metres above sea level directly on the slopes. The 120 sqm AIpenchalets are equipped with sauna and indoor whirlpool.

Murtal region

Single, double and terraced houses - the 74 cosy accommodation units of the FerienPark Kreischberg are built in a modern wooden style. The wellness area and restaurant guarantee relaxation and culinary enjoyment.

The 49 detached chalets of the Alpenpark Turracher Höhe are suitable for up to 16 people - each has its own wellness zone with sauna and whirlpool.

Tauern Hütt'n in Hohentauern

Skiing or hiking? The Tauern Hütt'n in Hohentauern the ideal starting point. There is also a cross-country ski trail in the immediate vicinity.

Schanzer-Hüttn | Marei-Hütte

Directly on the slopes, and amid the hiking area you'll find 64 holiday apartments with a wellness area and a cosy restaurant in the main building.

High-Styria and Southern Styria region

Chalet village with style, charm and elegant design as well as a luxurious spa and wellness area.

10 cosy and comfortable self-catering huts come with breakfast service.

The two holiday homes at Luxgut in St. Stefan offer tranquility and a secluded location at an altitude of 1,000 metres. A private spa with a hot tub or infinity pool on the terrace, sauna, and swimming pond are included.

A combination of privacy and stylish hotel ambience in the middle of nature. Six lovingly furnished Premium chalets and two panorama suites invite you to leave everyday life far behind.

The chalets with a size of 57 sqm have enough room for four people and are fully equipped for self-catering, including a private garden with sauna. Guests can enjoy the fresh mountain air on 800 m above sea level. Bread service is available on request.

Ausseerland region

The charming Hut village Hagan Lodge in the Styrian Salzkammergut has comfortable holiday apartments, some with private saunas. The AlpenStub'n restaurant serves culinary delights and the AlpenPark breakfast service is available on request.

The Chalet village at the MONDI Resort am Grundlsee is located on a small hill between the mountains and Grundlsee in the Styrian Salzkammergut. Some of the chalets for up to six people have a private spa with a sauna and a hot tub on the terrace, as well as a fireplace in the living area - including a special hut charm.