Ski-in-Ski-out Accommodation
A sanctuary close to the mountain
There's something special about it: When your legs burn from the last turns of the day, you can effortlessly glide back to your accommodation, conveniently located on the slope. No tedious hauling of equipment, no waiting for the ski bus – everything here is close at hand and easy. You unclip your skis right at the doorstep and hang your ski boots on the warmers. Then, relaxation and enjoyment await: A few soothing laps in the heated outdoor pool, followed by a session in the sauna, where the warmth eases your muscles and calms your mind. A home in the heart of the ski area – where the day on the slopes seamlessly transitions into relaxation.
Vorarlberg
Renowned for its alpine landscape and deep-rooted skiing tradition, Vorarlberg offers an invaluable advantage with accommodation located right on the slopes. Whether in the prestigious ski resorts of Arlberg, Silvretta Montafon, or Damüls-Mellau, you can carve the first tracks in the powder snow each morning and relish the crisp mountain air before the lifts even start running. Feel free to take your time during the hut break, as the direct access to your accommodation ensures maximum relaxation and allows for a stress-free ski day amidst breathtaking mountain scenery.
Hotels on the Arlberg
Burgvital Resort 5* in Oberlech
Hotel Goldener Berg 4* in Oberlech
Thurnher’s 5* in Zürs
Romantik Hotel Krone 5* in Lech
Sporthotel Steffisalp 4* in Warth
Hotel Jägeralpe 4* in Warth
Hotel Monzabon 4* in Lech
Hotel Edelweiss 4* in Zürs
Chalets and Holiday Homes
Chalet Anna Maria in Lech
Chalet Verwall in Lech
Holiday Homes Tschofen in St. Gallenkirch in the Montafon
Landal Brandnertal in Bürserberg
Landal Hochmontafon in Gargellen
Traumsicht Faschinajoch in Faschina
More Accommodation
Alpine Resort Schillerkopf 4* in Bürserberg in the Brandnertal
Family Hotel Lagant 4* in Brand in the Brandnertal
Nature Hotel Chesa Valisa 4* in Hirschegg in the Kleinwalsertal
Kids Hotel Alphotel 4* in Hirschegg in the Kleinwalsertal
Travel Charme Ifen Kleinwalsertal 5* Hotel in Hirschegg
Tirol
In Tirol, where the mountains tower majestically and skiing is deeply rooted, the day begins right on the piste. Whether in the legendary Kitzbühel ski area, in the impressive SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental or in the versatile Zillertal - staying in accommodation directly on the piste allows you to carve your first tracks in the fresh snow as the sun slowly rises over the peaks.
5-Star-Hotels
Kempinski Hotel „Das Tirol“ 5* in Jochberg near Kitzbühel
Arlberg Hospiz Hotel 5* in St. Christoph on the Arlberg
Alpen-Wellness Resort Hochfirst 5* in Obergurgl in the Ötztal
Alpin Spa Hotel Tuxerhof 5* in Tux in the Zillertal
Resorts
Gradonna Mountain Resort 4* in Kals on the Großglockner in East Tirol
Grünwald Resort in Sölden in the Ötztal
Hotel Elisabeth 4* in Kirchberg in Tirol
The Crystal VAYA Unique 4* in Obergurgl in the Ötztal
Jagdschloss Resort Kühtai Hotel and Apartments in Kühtai
VAYA Zillertal in Aschau in the Zillertal
Sportalm Gourmethotel 4* in Kirchberg in Tirol
Hotel Singer - Relais & Châteaux in Berwang
Chalets and Holiday Homes
Chalets & Apartments Wachterhof in Kaltenbach in the Zillertal
Chalet Kitzhorn in St. Johann in Tirol
Maierl Alm & Chalets in Kirchberg in Tirol
TyroLadis Family Relax Chalets in Ladis
For Families
Family & Wellness Resort Galtenberg 4* in Alpbach in the Alpbachtal
Familienparadies Sporthotel Achensee in Achenkirch
Sentido alpenhotel Kaiserfels 4* St. Johann in Tirol
Natur & Spa Hotel Lärchenhof 4* in Seefeld
Hotel Goldried in Matrei in East Tirol
Adults only
Traumhotel Alpina 4* in Gerlos in the Zillertal
DAS KRONTHALER 4* in Achenkirch at Lake Achensee
Holiday Apartments and Huts
Villa Alpin in Kaltenbach im Zillertal
AlpinApart Bacher in Serfaus
Apart Rubin in Serfaus
Appartementhotel Johannes in Obergurgl im Ötztal
Almdorf & Hotel Silbertal in Sölden im Ötztal
Almdorf Waldesruh in Sölden im Ötztal
SalzburgerLand
In SalzburgerLand, direct access to the slopes is a true luxury. Enjoy being among the first to experience the perfectly groomed runs in the morning, then retreat to the cosy warmth of your accommodation – that's what comfort feels like on a ski holiday. Whether in the expansive ski areas of the Salzburger Sportwelt or the charming villages around Zell am See, direct access to the slopes makes the winter experience in SalzburgerLand truly special.
For Families
Familotel Amiamo 4* in Zell am See
Family resort Ellmauhof 4* in Hinterglemm
ALPINA Family, Spa & Sporthotel 4* in St. Johann im Pongau
Seekarhaus 5*in Obertauern
Gartenhotel Theresia 4* in Saalbach-Hinterglemm
Berghotel Rudolfshütte 3* in Uttendorf
Chalets
Chalet am Jet in Flachau
Luxury lodge ‘Time to live’ in Annaberg
Hotel Montanara 4* in Flachau
Adult Hotel & Chalets ‘Der Königsleitner’ 4* in Königsleiten (Website in German only)
Nature Hotels
Hotel Forsthofgut 5* in Leogang
Holzhotel Forsthofalm 4* in Leogang
Naturhotel Edelweiss 4* in Wagrain
Woodridge Chalets in Werfenweng
Nesslerhof 4* in Großarl
Design Hotels
Das Edelweiss Salzburg Mountain Resort 5* in Großarl
Das Goldberg 4* in Bad Hofgastein
Die Hochkönigin 4* in Maria Alm
Holiday Apartments
Ferienwohnungen Perfeldhof in Saalbach Hinterglemm
Appartementhaus Steinadler in Obertauern
Bergparadies in Dorfgastein im Gasteinertal
Herzwies in Bad Hofgastein
Hüttendorf Maria Alm am Hochkönig
Hüttendorf Schlögelberger in St. Margarethen im Lungau
AlpenParks Apartment & Ferienresort Rehrenberg in Viehhofen
More Accommodation
Hotel Schneider 4* in Obertauern
Hotel Alpin Juwel 4* in Saalbach-Hinterglemm
VAYA Resort Zell am See in Zell am See
Großarlerhof 4* in Großarl
Grizzly Sport & Motorrad Resort 4* in St. Margarethen im Lungau
Waldgasthof 3* in Flachau
4* Lifestyle Family & SPA Hotel Das Alpenwelt Resort in Königsleiten
Travel Charme Werfenweng 4* in Werfenweng
Übergossene Alm Resort am Hochkönig
Lower Austria
The day in Lower Austria's ski resorts begins early, as the first rays of sunlight bathe the snow-covered hills in golden light. Whether at Ötscher, Annaberg, or Hochkar, the convenience of stepping straight from your accommodation onto the slopes gives you more time for long runs and leisurely breaks in one of the cosy mountain huts. After a fulfilling day on the slopes, you can return to your nearby lodging, relaxed and ready to enjoy the evening in the peaceful, idyllic surroundings of Lower Austria's mountain landscape.
Hotels
JoSchi Sporthaus**** in Göstling
JUFA HOTEL Hochkar - Sport-Resort*** in Göstling
JUFA HOTEL Annaberg - Bergerlebnis-Resort*** in Annaberg
Gasthof "zum Sessellift" in Mitterbach am Erlaufsee
Upper Austria
With its charming ski resorts and stunning mountain landscapes, Upper Austria is the perfect place for a ski holiday right on the slopes. Step out of your hotel bed and head straight to the slopes of the Salzkammergut or the impressive Dachstein ski areas without the need for long drives. Afterwards, unwind in your nearby accommodation with a glass of wine and local delicacies – simply wonderful!
Hotels
Familienhotel Sommerhof 4* in Gosau
Edelweiss Alpine Lodge in Hinterstoder
Explorer Hotel Hinterstoder in Hinterstoder
Berghof Sturmgut in Hinterstoder
Hochberghaus in Grünau im Almtal
Styria
Whether in Schladming-Dachstein, on the Tauplitz, or at the Kreischberg ski resort, the wide slopes of Styria invite you to carve long, sweeping turns before enjoying Styrian specialities in a ski hut. In the evening, simply unclip your skis and, just a few minutes later, dive into the pool – that's the luxury of staying in accommodation right on the slopes in the Styrian mountains.
Hotels
Natur- und Wellnesshotel Höflehner 4* in Haus im Ennstal
Hotel Schwaigerhof 4* in Schladming-Rohrmoos
Hotel Berghof Riesneralm 3* in Donnersbachwald
Hotel TUI BLUE in Schladming
Hotel Planaihof 4* in Schladming
Hotel Relax Resort Kreischberg 4* in St. Georgen ob Murau
Hotel Pension Bruckreiterhof in Pichl/Reiteralm
Holiday Homes and Huts
Almdorf Reiteralm in Schladming
Almwelt Austria in Pichl-Schladming
Oberprenner in Haus im Ennstal
Apparthotel Silbersee auf der Turracher Höhe
Almhüttendorf „Mei Zeit" auf der Turracher Höhe
Carinthia
Whether you're exploring the wide slopes of Nassfeld, the thermal baths in Bad Kleinkirchheim, or the family-friendly runs at Katschberg, the proximity to your accommodation allows for a stress-free start to the day in Carinthia. Here in southern Austria, sunshine and snow often come together beautifully, making for long days on the slopes. After an active day on the piste, you can indulge in local delicacies like Kasnudeln while watching the sun set over the mountains.
Hotels
Falkensteiner Hotel & Spa Carinzia 4* in Hermagor in Nassfeld
Hotel Gartnerkofel 4* in Hermagor in Nassfeld
Falkensteiner Club Funimation 4* in Rennweg on the Katschberg
Falkensteiner Hotel Cristallo 4*S in Rennweg on the Katschberg
Der Kirchheimerhof 4*S in Bad Kleinkirchheim
Hotel Nockresort 4* in Bad Kleinkirchheim
Alpinhotel Pacheiner 4* in Treffen / Gerlitzen Alpe
Mountain Resort Feuerberg 4* in Bodensdorf / Gerlitzen Alpe
Hotel Kornock on the Turracher Höhe
Holiday Apartments and Huts
Ferienpark Landal in Bad Kleinkirchheim
Almhüttendorf „Mei Zeit“ auf der Turracher Höhe
Apparthotel Silbersee auf der Turracher Höhe
Ferienpark Landal am Katschberg
Katschberg Lodges am Katschberg
