Anyone who talks about the art of giving knows the value of choosing high-quality gifts and souvenirs with care and lasting worth.

Giving high-quality souvenirs and stylish gifts is something of an art. Fortunately, Austria is home to many artisan workshops offering a wide range of gift ideas and souvenirs. If you value quality materials, sustainable craftsmanship and products made in Austria, you’ll find plenty of inspiration here. It’s an easy way to take a piece of Austrian "Lebensgefühl" home with you.

Culinary delights to give as gifts

Austrian specialities to enjoy

Carefully crafted by hand, made with high-quality ingredients and produced using traditional methods – this is what makes many Austrian specialities so unique. Natural ingredients, pure spring water and time-honoured knowledge passed down through generations all play a part. Instead of mass production and artificial additives, these authentic regional products are created with quality and attention to detail.

Fish, fruit and cheese

Most of the following links are available in German only.

Smoked trout from Carinthia: Fischzucht Marzi

Apricot products from the Weinviertel: Marillenhof Hackl

A different take on raspberries: Connys Bio-Beeren-Plantage

'Sura Kees' from Montafon: Cheese from the Ganahl farm

Liquid souvenirs – with or without alcohol

Gifts from Austria that you can pour – from non-alcoholic juices to fine spirits – offer a wide range of distinctive flavour experiences. These specialities are usually produced by traditional businesses with a strong focus on quality and regional sourcing. Each bottle reflects a piece of Austrian culture and nature.

Fruit juices, wine, cider, liqueurs and fine spirits

Most of the following links are available in German only.

Fruit juices from Styria: Obsthof Schneeflock

Tasting the region: Wine from Austria

Cider from the Traunviertel: Mostkellerei Höllhuber

Fruit liqueurs from South Styria: Maurers Manufaktur

Liqueurs and punch from Salzburg: Manufaktur Sporer

Fine spirits from Mostviertel: Fuxsteiner Dirndlmanufaktur

Classic Austrian favourites

There are certain culinary classics that are inseparably linked with Austria. Almost every child knows and loves them, while for adults they bring back fond memories of childhood. Products like Manner Schnitten and Almdudler have become cult favourites over generations – made to traditional recipes and with a flavour that’s instantly recognisable. These classics are a guaranteed way to take a little piece of Austria home with you.

Classics and Must-haves

Sacher Cake

Zauner Stollen

Original Salzburg Mozart Balls

Almdudler

Sweet treats to take home

Austria is known as the land of a thousand pastries. Sweet treats have a long-standing tradition here. Why not bring home something from the wide selection of honey gingerbread, delicate tea biscuits or unusual creations like Punschkrapferl chocolate? Even natural chewing gum made from local resin and beeswax is a testament to Austrian ingenuity.

Gingerbread, biscuits, sweets, and chocolate

Some of the following links are available in German only.

Fine tea biscuits from Vienna: Die Kekserei

Handmade sweets from Salzburg and Vienna: Zuckerlwerkstatt

Gingerbread from Mariazell: Lebzelterei Pirker

Punschkrapferl chocolate: Gerstner

Finest products for cooking

Cooking with Austrian products is a great way to relive your holiday memories at home. Great to take with you or bring as a gift: cold-pressed oils and organic rice from Salzburg, mustard specialities from Bad Goisern and salt from Austria’s saltworks.

Oils, rice, mustard and salt

The following links are available in German only.

Cold-pressed organic oils from the Waldviertel: Gilli-Mühle

Organic rice from SalzburgerLand: Schmetterlingshof

Table salt from Bad Ischl: Salinen Austria

Mustard specialities from Bad Goisern: Senferei Annamax

Quality craftsmanship to give as a gift

Elegant products and beautiful items from artisan workshops

Austria is renowned for its rich tradition of craftsmanship and skilled artisans who create one-of-a-kind pieces with great care and attention to detail. From hand-printed textiles and hats to Swarovski jewellery and fine ceramics – each handcrafted item is a gift of quality and heritage. Especially in the fields of textiles, jewellery and tableware, true craftsmanship thrives here.

Textiles, shoes, tableware and home decor

Some of the following links are available in German only.

Hand-printed fabrics from Altaussee

The original Ausseer Waidsack: handmade bags from Grundlsee

Hat-making in Graz: Kepka

Traditional bespoke shoes since 1875: Der Goiserer

Handcrafted ceramics since 1492: Gmundner Keramik

Enamel cookware: RIESS

The original Vienna snow globe: Schneekugel-Manufaktur

Romantic crystal gifts: Swarovski

Beautiful horn items: Petz Hornmanufaktur

Wellness gifts for body and soul

High-quality cosmetics, herbs and natural fragrances

Local herbs are at the heart of many Austrian skincare products. Their benefits unfold in fragrant soaps, natural oils and handmade cosmetics – from calming lavender to invigorating mint. Traditional knowledge and sustainable production make these feel-good products thoughtful gifts for all the senses.

Soaps, fragrances and natural skincare

The following links are available in German only.

Natural soaps without chemical additives: Wiener Seife

Fragrances from the steppe: Pannonian Perfume Manufactory

Handmade organic cosmetics: Schau auf di

Goat whey products from Montafon: Metzler Naturhautnah

Alpine balm for body and soul: Tiroler Steinöl®

Timeless, regional, valuable

What makes Austrian craftsmanship sustainable?

  1. Rooted in tradition
    Craftsmanship has been passed down for generations in Austria, preserving time-honoured knowledge.

  2. Regional natural materials
    Locally sourced raw materials strengthen both the economy and the connection to nature.

  3. Quality over quantity
    Durable, carefully made products represent sustainability and appreciation.

  4. Knowledge and identity
    Craftsmanship keeps skills and traditions alive and contributes to Austria’s cultural heritage far beyond its borders.

