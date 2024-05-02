Enjoyment Tips Mountain huts and Alpine pastures in Vorarlberg

In spring, the animals leave the farms and move up to the Maiensäss or Vorsäß – temporary pastures at around 1,000 to 1,500 metres above sea level, before continuing to the high Alpine meadows. These grazing areas are typically used from May or June.



Many Maiensässe and Alpine pastures welcome hikers or run small snack stations, where visitors can enjoy regional specialities and gain a glimpse into the life of Alpine farmers.