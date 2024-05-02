The Most Beautiful Sights in Upper Austria

Upper Austria, with its capital Linz, is the perfect destination for those seeking a blend of futuristic technology and unique natural experiences.

The best view of the city of Linz can be enjoyed from the Pöstlingberg. Linz's Lentos Museum showcases contemporary Austrian art, and in the evening, the colourful glass cube interacts with the changing LED façade of the Ars Electronica Center. The Music Theatre at the Volksgarten impresses with its modern architecture and media technology. Meanwhile, the Mural Harbor Gallery features large-scale urban art.

Unique nature experiences

Upper Austria offers some particularly beautiful spots for a nature escape: the 5fingers viewing platform, the "Schlögener Schlinge" with its stunning view of the Danube, or the Dachstein Caves. Take the Schafberg Railway from St. Wolfgang to the top of Schafberg, discover the romantic Ort Castle in the middle of Lake Traun, or immerse yourself in the vibrant medieval atmosphere of Clam Castle.

Places of encounter

The Augustinian Canons' Abbey of St. Florian near Linz is a renowned pilgrimage site with an impressive library and a jewel of Austrian Baroque architecture. The Schlägl Abbey serves as the spiritual centre of the Mühlviertel and is famous for its organ concerts. At Schlierbach Abbey, organic cheese is made by the monks. In the modern show dairy, visitors can watch the cheesemakers at work and sample the famous Schlierbach cheese.