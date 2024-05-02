Winter Closings in Austria

Austria bids a fitting farewell to winter with major events. Find here all dates and events at the end of the season.

We could be a bit sad, as the winter comes to an end in Austria. But fear not, as the closing of the winter season is marked by cool events and a great atmosphere. One thing's for sure - the next winter is coming and will bring with it another fantastic ski season.

Please note:

Our list provides an overview of end-of-season events and is regularly updated, but it does not claim to be exhaustive. As weather conditions may lead to changes, please also check the website of the respective region or cable car operator, or contact the local tourism board directly.

Lower Austria & Upper Austria

Gemeindealpe Mitterbach, Lower Austria
Gmoa Oim Race, 22 February 2025 (Link in German only)

Hochkar, Lower Austria
6 April 2025

Dachstein-West/Gosau, Upper Austria
6 April 2025

Feuerkogel, Upper Austria
Nostalgia ski race, 22 March 2025

Hinterstoder/Pyhrn Priel, Upper Austria
6 April 2025

Kasberg in the Almtal, Upper Austria
The Kasberg is cooking, 08 March 2025 (Link in German only)

SalzburgerLand & Styria

Bramberg & Neunkirchen/ Wildkogel Arena, SalzburgerLand
21 April 2025

Gastein, SalzburgerLand
Snow Jazz Gastein, 12 - 16 March 2025

Hochkönig, SalzburgerLand
Alpine Craft Festival, 28 - 29 March 2025

Mittersill - Hollersbach - Stuhlfelden/ Kitz Ski, SalzburgerLand
6 April 2025

Obertauern, SalzburgerLand
Gamsleiten Criterion, 10 - 13 April 2025

Saalbach-Hinterglemm Skicircus, SalzburgerLand
White Pearl Mountain Days, 21 - 30 March 2025

Snow Space Salzburg (Flachau/St. Johann/Wagrain), SalzburgerLand
7 April 2025

Werfenweng, SalzburgerLand
30 March 2025 (start snow permitting)

Zell am See - Kaprun, SalzburgerLand

Zillertal Arena: Wald-Königsleiten, Krimml - SalzburgerLand
21 April 2025

Die Tauplitz / Ausseerland - Salzkammergut, Styria
21 April 2025

Kreischberg / Murau, Styria
16 March 2025

Reiteralm & Fageralm / Schladming, Styria

Schladming-Dachstein, Styria
DJ ÖTZI summit tour on the Hauser Kaibling, 09 March 2025

Planai & Hochwurzen, Styria
21 April 2025

Ramsau am Dachstein, Styria
29 March 2025

Schönberg-Lachtal, Styria
6 April 2025

Everything about the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach 4 - 16 February 2025

Be part of it

Carinthia

Bad Kleinkirchheim
6 April 2025

Gerlitzen Alpe
30 March 2025

Heiligenblut am Grossglockner
30 March 2025

Tirol

Innsbruck and its holiday villages

Ischgl
Top of the Mountain Spring Concert with Andrea Berg, 06 April 2025
Top of the Mountain Easter Concert with Shaggy, 20 April 2025
Top of the Mountain Closing Concert with OneRepublic, 03 May 2025

Kaunertaler Gletscher
18 May 2025

Kitzbühel
6 April 2025

Mayrhofen in the Zillertal
Snowbombing, 07 - 12 April 2025

Nauders on the Reschen Pass
Golden Mountain Beats, 23 - 30 March 2025 (Link in German only)

Obergurgl-Hochgurgl
Diamond Beats by Nassau Beach Club, 12 - 16 March 2025

Pitztaler Gletscher – Rifflsee
4 May 2025

Seefeld
31 March 2025

Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis
21 April 2025

Skicircus: Fieberbrunn
21 April 2025

Ski Juwel Alpbachtal - Wildschönau
21 April 2025
(Reither Kogel, Markbachjoch, Niederau and Oberau close by March 2025)

Sölden in the Ötztal valley
Electric Mountain Festival, 31 March - 04 April 2025

SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser - Brixental
30 March 2025

St. Anton am Arlberg
Tanzcafé Arlberg Music Festival, 30 March - 14 April 2025
The White Thrill, 19 April 2025

St. Johann in Tirol
23 March 2025

St. Leonhard in the Pitztal
Pitztal Snow Festival, 12 April 2025

Zillertal

Vorarlberg

Lech Zürs am Arlberg
Tanzcafé Arlberg Music Festival, 30 March - 13 April 2025

Silvretta Montafon
Open-Air with Kamrad, 15 March 2025
DJ ÖTZI summit tour, 22 March 2025

Warth-Schröcken in the Bregenzerwald
We love the 80s ski day, 19 April 2025

