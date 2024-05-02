Winter Closings in Austria

Austria bids a fitting farewell to winter with major events. Find here all dates and events at the end of the season.

We could be a bit sad, as the winter comes to an end in Austria. But fear not, as the closing of the winter season is marked by cool events and a great atmosphere. One thing's for sure - the next winter is coming and will bring with it another fantastic ski season.

Please note:

Our list provides an overview of end-of-season events and is regularly updated, but it does not claim to be exhaustive. As weather conditions may lead to changes, please also check the website of the respective region or cable car operator, or contact the local tourism board directly.