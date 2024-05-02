Winter Closings in Austria
We could be a bit sad, as the winter comes to an end in Austria. But fear not, as the closing of the winter season is marked by cool events and a great atmosphere. One thing's for sure - the next winter is coming and will bring with it another fantastic ski season.
Please note:
Our list provides an overview of end-of-season events and is regularly updated, but it does not claim to be exhaustive. As weather conditions may lead to changes, please also check the website of the respective region or cable car operator, or contact the local tourism board directly.
Lower Austria & Upper Austria
Gemeindealpe Mitterbach, Lower Austria
Gmoa Oim Race, 22 February 2025 (Link in German only)
Hochkar, Lower Austria
6 April 2025
Dachstein-West/Gosau, Upper Austria
6 April 2025
Feuerkogel, Upper Austria
Nostalgia ski race, 22 March 2025
Hinterstoder/Pyhrn Priel, Upper Austria
6 April 2025
Kasberg in the Almtal, Upper Austria
The Kasberg is cooking, 08 March 2025 (Link in German only)
SalzburgerLand & Styria
Bramberg & Neunkirchen/ Wildkogel Arena, SalzburgerLand
21 April 2025
Gastein, SalzburgerLand
Snow Jazz Gastein, 12 - 16 March 2025
Hochkönig, SalzburgerLand
Alpine Craft Festival, 28 - 29 March 2025
Mittersill - Hollersbach - Stuhlfelden/ Kitz Ski, SalzburgerLand
6 April 2025
Obertauern, SalzburgerLand
Gamsleiten Criterion, 10 - 13 April 2025
Saalbach-Hinterglemm Skicircus, SalzburgerLand
White Pearl Mountain Days, 21 - 30 March 2025
Snow Space Salzburg (Flachau/St. Johann/Wagrain), SalzburgerLand
7 April 2025
Werfenweng, SalzburgerLand
30 March 2025 (start snow permitting)
Zell am See - Kaprun, SalzburgerLand
Schmittenhöhe: 21 April 2025
Kitzsteinhorn: 21 April 2025
Zillertal Arena: Wald-Königsleiten, Krimml - SalzburgerLand
21 April 2025
Die Tauplitz / Ausseerland - Salzkammergut, Styria
21 April 2025
Kreischberg / Murau, Styria
16 March 2025
Reiteralm & Fageralm / Schladming, Styria
Schladming-Dachstein, Styria
DJ ÖTZI summit tour on the Hauser Kaibling, 09 March 2025
Planai & Hochwurzen, Styria
21 April 2025
Ramsau am Dachstein, Styria
29 March 2025
Schönberg-Lachtal, Styria
6 April 2025
Everything about the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach 4 - 16 February 2025
Carinthia
Bad Kleinkirchheim
6 April 2025
Gerlitzen Alpe
30 March 2025
Heiligenblut am Grossglockner
30 March 2025
Tirol
Innsbruck and its holiday villages
Innsbruck - Nordkettenbahn
6 April 2025
Kühtai
21 April 2025
Ischgl
Top of the Mountain Spring Concert with Andrea Berg, 06 April 2025
Top of the Mountain Easter Concert with Shaggy, 20 April 2025
Top of the Mountain Closing Concert with OneRepublic, 03 May 2025
Kaunertaler Gletscher
18 May 2025
Kitzbühel
6 April 2025
Mayrhofen in the Zillertal
Snowbombing, 07 - 12 April 2025
Nauders on the Reschen Pass
Golden Mountain Beats, 23 - 30 March 2025 (Link in German only)
Obergurgl-Hochgurgl
Diamond Beats by Nassau Beach Club, 12 - 16 March 2025
Pitztaler Gletscher – Rifflsee
4 May 2025
Seefeld
31 March 2025
Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis
21 April 2025
Skicircus: Fieberbrunn
21 April 2025
Ski Juwel Alpbachtal - Wildschönau
21 April 2025
(Reither Kogel, Markbachjoch, Niederau and Oberau close by March 2025)
Sölden in the Ötztal valley
Electric Mountain Festival, 31 March - 04 April 2025
SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser - Brixental
30 March 2025
St. Anton am Arlberg
Tanzcafé Arlberg Music Festival, 30 March - 14 April 2025
The White Thrill, 19 April 2025
St. Johann in Tirol
23 March 2025
St. Leonhard in the Pitztal
Pitztal Snow Festival, 12 April 2025
Zillertal
Hintertuxer Gletscher: open all year
Hochfügen 21 April 2025
Hochzillertal/Kaltenbach 21 April 2025
Mayrhofen in the Zillertal
Snowbombing, 07 - 12 April 2025
Spieljoch/Fügen 30 March 2025
Zillertal Arena
21 April 2025 (Zell am Ziller)
21 April 2025 (Gerlosstein-Hainzenberg)
Vorarlberg
Lech Zürs am Arlberg
Tanzcafé Arlberg Music Festival, 30 March - 13 April 2025
Silvretta Montafon
Open-Air with Kamrad, 15 March 2025
DJ ÖTZI summit tour, 22 March 2025
Warth-Schröcken in the Bregenzerwald
We love the 80s ski day, 19 April 2025
This might also be interesting
Mountain Huts in Austria
First-class food and drink in cosy mountain huts right on the slopes? With warm hosts and a view of snow-covered mountains?
Ski-in-Ski-out Accommodations
Those who have chosen their ski holiday accommodation on the piste will appreciate the comfort.
Ski Resorts With Spas
Ski & Wellness: In these ski regions the next spa is always just a stone's throw away.