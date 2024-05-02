Two champagne glasses clinking together, illuminated street in the background with chandeliers in Vienna city centre.
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New Year's Celebrations in Austria

Start the New Year in style by attending a New Year's ball or celebrate it on the streets of any town in Austria – the choice is yours.

Heading to Austria for New Year's Eve? Congrats, you have made the right choice! Austria is the place to be to ring in the New Year and take in the festive activities all around the country. Fireworks, concerts, balls, parties, you name it, we have it all! And if you have always dreamt of waltzing on the streets with a glass of bubbly in your hand at Midnight, even better, your time has officially come!

It’s a night that unites generations and shows Austria at its most charming – full of ease, joy and tradition. Whether you’re dancing outdoors, toasting in a coffee house or chatting at a sausage stand, New Year in Austria is all about shared moments and a zest for life.

New Year in Austria's cities
Ring in the New Year in style

Vienna

Vienna's entire inner city turns into a massive party zone on New Year's Eve, attracting up to one million people yearly. The Silvesterpfad "New Year's Path" starts at 2 pm on December 31 and ends at 2 am on January 1. Enjoy concerts on the streets, dance to the ever-present sound of the waltz and the latest chart hits and watch the fireworks at the stroke of Midnight, accompanied by all the church bells ringing (and half the town dancing to the Blue Danube Waltz on the street!). Wondering about the stalls selling little pigs, shamrocks and chimney sweeps along the path? Austrians are big on lucky charms. Other things we quite like on New Year's (and any other winter day): Mulled wine and punch to warm up!

On New Year's Eve and January 1, the Viennese State Opera and the Volksoper host gala performances of Johann Strauss' "Die Fledermaus" ("The Bat").

Bregenz

Graz

Innsbruck

Klagenfurt

Linz

Salzburg

St. Pölten

Sustainable celebrations

New Year's eve in the Kleinwalser Valley - without fireworks

More and more people are choosing to skip fireworks and firecrackers at New Year to protect people, animals and nature. The Kleinwalsertal valley is leading the way, celebrating New Year’s Eve without fireworks and instead hosting a big open-air party.

This environmentally friendly alternative offers a festive atmosphere that’s gentle on both people and nature. It also helps reduce pollution while creating new traditions that put community and sustainability centre stage.

Kleinwalser Valley

New Year's traditions

In Austria, New Year's Eve traditions include waltzing, giving good luck charms, and pouring molten lead. At midnight, Strauss's 'The Blue Danube' plays, while smoking out homes is said to bring good luck for the year ahead.

Smudging

During the Rauhnächte, herbs are burned to smoke out homes and courtyards, driving away evil spirits and bringing good luck for the year ahead.

Raucous traditions

Lucky Charms

On New Year's Eve, people give four-leaf clovers, pig figurines, or chimney sweeps as good luck charms to wish their loved ones happiness and success in the new year.

Lucky charms

Viennese Waltz

At midnight, Austrians traditionally waltz into the new year to the sound of Johann Strauss's 'The Blue Danube' playing in streets across the country.

Waltz into the New Year

Tin Pouring

Molten tin is poured into water, and the resulting shape is interpreted to predict the year ahead. The figure is believed to give clues about luck, success, etc.

Tin pouring

Viennese Waltz

With the deaths of Beethoven and Schubert, a new era of Viennese music began, dominated by the Strauss dynasty. Johann Strauss composed his first waltz at the age of six and, after succeeding his father as conductor, gained success beyond Vienna. From 1863 onwards, he led all imperial court balls, marking a new chapter in Vienna's dance history.

The Viennese waltz, recognised as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2017, was considered improper until the Congress of Vienna in 1815. It was only with the rise of the bourgeoisie and the opening of salons during the Gründerzeit that a vibrant new era began. Thanks to Johann Strauss, the Viennese waltz remains an integral part of many Austrian traditions today.

UNESCO Intangible Cultural HeritageJohann Strauss Son

Special events

New Year's Eve Trail

12/31/2026 – 1/1/2027
City centre , Vienna

The New Year's Eve trail starts on 31 December at 2 p.m. and ends on 1 January at 2 a.m. Waltzes, chart hits and street parties invite you to dance into the new year!

Learn more

Operetta „Die Fledermaus“

12/31/2026 – 1/1/2027
Vienna State Opera Opernring 2, 1010 Vienna

On New Year's Eve and 1 January, the Vienna State Opera and the Volksoper will stage performances of Johann Strauss's "Die Fledermaus".

Learn more

Nordkette Mountain New Years Eve

12/31/2026 – 1/1/2027
Nordkette, 6022 Innsbruck

Celebrate high above the city of Innsbruck - the views of the fireworks are breathtaking!

Learn more

New Year's Eve on Hohe Salve mountain

12/30/2026 – 1/1/2027
Kirchbichl, Hopfgarten, Itter

Fantastic panorama views, spectacular fireworks and music in the mountains!

Learn more

New Year's Eve on the Danube (from Linz)

12/31/2026 – 1/1/2027
Donaupark at Lentos Museum Anlegestelle Wurm & Noé , 4020 Linz

New Year's Eve on a ship with music, gala dinner and views of the fireworks over the Danube river.

Learn more

New Year's Eve Concert on Hohensalzburg Fortress

12/31/2026
Hohensalzburg Fortress Mönchsberg 34, 5020 Salzburg

Enjoy the festive ambiance of the historic fortress with music of Mozart, Strauss and Co.

Learn more

New Year's Swimming at Lake Wörthersee

1/1/2027
Lake Wörthersee, Velden

Not for the faint-hearted - the water will only be about 5°C.

Learn more

New Year's Concert - Tonkünstler Orchestra Lower Austria

1/3/2027 – 1/7/2027
Golden Hall at Musikverein Vienna Musikvereinsplatz 1, 1010 Vienna

A festive start to the new year: waltzes and classical masterpieces fill the Great Hall of the Vienna Musikverein, making the turn of the year unforgettable.

Learn more

The Vienna New Year's Concert

It has long been a Philharmonic tradition to celebrate New Year's Day with a lively - and at the same time nostalgic - music programme from the vast repertoire of the Johann Strauss family and its contemporaries. The Vienna New Year's Concert not only delights the live audience in the Musikverein but also enjoys great popularity worldwide.

Tickets are like gold dust. With the demand way higher than the number of actual seats available, they are drawn every year. Register your interest here every February, then sit tight and keep your fingers crossed.

Broadcasted on the PBS network and BBC 2 among many other global TV stations, the Vienna New Year's Concert traditionally attracts about 50 million viewers in over 90 countries - making it the most famous classic concert around the world.

Food & drinks for New Year's Eve

On New Year's Eve, family and friends gather for cosy meals like fondue or raclette, accompanied by a glass of sparkling wine. Marzipan or chocolate good luck charms are a must, symbolising prosperity and fortune for the new year.

FAQs

Traditional New Year’s Eve customs in Austria include dancing the waltz, tin pouring, smudging houses and farms, and giving good-luck charms as gifts.

Due to the high demand, tickets for the New Year’s Concert are allocated exclusively via a lottery on the Vienna Philharmonic’s website at the start of each year. This ensures that guests from all over the world have the same chance. Registrations for the ticket draw are accepted from January to February.

A shared meal is an important part of New Year’s Eve celebrations. Fondue and raclette are popular choices. Many families also prepare festive menus with regional specialities – from hearty meat dishes to classic winter favourites. At midnight, almost everyone toasts with a glass of sparkling wine. Sweet symbols are also part of the tradition: little marzipan pigs, chocolate chimney sweeps or horseshoes bring good luck for the year ahead.

Austria offers a wide range of events at the turn of the year, from festive traditions to modern celebrations. In Vienna, the city centre turns into a huge stage for the Silvesterpfad (New Year’s Eve Trail), with dance floors, live music and food stalls. The Vienna State Opera celebrates in classic style with a performance of Die Fledermaus, while the world-famous New Year’s Concert brings musical brilliance to the morning of 1 January.

Across the regions, special highlights shape the season: in Tirol, Bergsilvester draws visitors to the Nordkette; in Linz, New Year’s Eve on the Danube lights up the river; and in Salzburg, a concert at Hohensalzburg Fortress creates a truly unique atmosphere. For those who enjoy a challenge, New Year’s swims in the icy waters of Lake Wörthersee or Lake Achensee are unforgettable experiences.

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