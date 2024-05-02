Vienna in Winter
Where art, culture, and the joy of life come together

Vienna in winter: Where city charm meets adventure. Whether in a museum, a café, or on the ice – the city offers a world of new experiences, perfect for urban explorers!

From sparkling Christmas markets to fascinating museum exhibits and exhilarating days out ice skating, Vienna has plenty to discover in winter.

History comes alive at historic sites, palaces and museums, offering something for the whole family to enjoy. Vienna is blessed with abundant art and culture that captivates even the youngest visitors, designed to inspire discovery and spark curiosity.

For a change of pace, enjoy the lively atmosphere at the ice rink in front of Vienna’s City Hall or try a few rounds of curling outside the MuseumsQuartier.

Quick facts about Vienna
Population:approx. 2 million (Austria's largest city)
Province:Vienna
Area:approx. 415 km²
Altitude:151 m (Lobau) to 542 m (Hermannskogel)
Favourite viewpoints:Danube Tower, St. Stephen's Cathedral, Hermannskogel

An iconic symbol of Vienna, the Giant Ferris Wheel is one of the oldest in the world and offers spectacular views of the city.

Meet Vienna

Top highlights

Giant Ferris Wheel

Spanish Riding School

Belvedere Palace

Musikverein Vienna

Schönbrunn Palace

Vienna State Opera

St. Stephen's Cathedral

Museum of Art History

Activities in and around Vienna

Tours

Horse-drawn carriage rides

Guided city tours

Vienna in 3 days

From art nouveau to modernism

City tours with Vienna Sightseeing

Austria's best museums and galleries

Learn more

Day trips from Vienna

Ball Season in Austria

Vienna's most beautiful balls

Welcome the New Year in Vienna

Celebrations, waltzes, and a world-famous concert

At the turn of the year, Vienna dazzles in festive splendour. Celebrations begin early, with people of all ages gathering on the New Year's Eve Trail, which draws visitors with vibrant stalls, music, and twinkling lights, while the scent of punch and roasted almonds fills the air.

As midnight approaches, crowds flock to the best viewpoints to admire the fireworks and welcome the New Year together – a true Viennese tradition.

On 1 January, the world-famous Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra's New Year's Concert marks the perfect start to the year, capturing the essence of Viennese culture and joy.

New Year's Eve in Vienna

Music is in the air

Vienna: city of music

In a city of music, the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra is Vienna’s cultural flagship. Conductors from around the world consider it an honour to lead the New Year’s Concert in the 'Golden Hall' of the Musikverein. The Vienna Boys' Choir also enchants audiences worldwide with their singing.

But Vienna offers more than just classical music: the jazz scene thrives at Porgy & Bess club, while electronic beats pulse along the Danube Canal.

At Christmas, Vienna’s churches turn their grand halls into spaces filled with magical sounds. Whether classical choirs or festive organ music, these concerts fill the city with a reflective atmosphere, bringing Christmas magic to the heart of Vienna.

Sights in Vienna

What to see

Top events

Church concerts in Vienna

Festive church concerts with choirs, organ music, and classical pieces in historic venues like St. Stephen's Cathedral create a magical atmosphere.

Church concerts

New Year's Concert

1/1/2026 - 1/1/2026
Musikverein Musikvereinsplatz 1, 1013 Wien

A world-famous highlight that rings in the New Year with waltzes and Viennese charm - tradition and elegance in perfect harmony.

New Year's Concert

Christmas markets

11/8/2025 - 12/31/2025
Wien

Mulled wine, chestnuts and handmade works of art. Between fairy lights and punch stalls, the city becomes a cosy place full of Christmas joy.

Christmas markets

Vienna Opera Ball

Staatsoper Opernring 2, 1010 Wien

Once a year, tradition and joie de vivre transform the opera into a glittering ballroom.

Opera Ball

Famous personalities

Franz Schubert

Schubert's melodies are a timeless homage to his hometown, although there is always a touch of sadness in Schubert's music.

Explore Schubert's birthplace

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

Wherever this renowned orchestra performs, audiences are deeply moved and thrilled.

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Take a walk through Mozart's Vienna - from Schönbrunn Palace to St. Marx Cemetery.

Explore Mozart's Vienna

Ludwig van Beethoven

After choosing Vienna as his adopted home, Beethoven spent most of his life in the city.

Visit the Beethoven Museum

Johann Strauss

2025 marks Johann Strauss II's 200th birthday - a cause for celebration!

Discover events and more

Experience culinary Vienna

Discover our top tips

Viennese Coffeehouse Culture

Coffeehouses are an integral part of Vienna's DNA. They are institutions with their own unique culture, offering much more than just coffee and cake.

Coffeehouse culture

The Best Restaurants in Vienna

Discover our selection of Vienna's top culinary destinations: from world-class fine dining to top-notch Viennese taverns.

Restaurants in Vienna

Recipes

Wiener Schnitzel

The eponymous breaded and fried veal escalope wasn't actually invented in Vienna - but it surely is where they make it best.

Wiener Schnitzel

Sachertorte Cake

With this recipe, you can make the world-famous Sachertorte cake at home!

Show recipe

Tafelspitz

Boiled veal is the king of the beef dishes in Vienna.

Show recipe

Liptauer Cheese Spread

This great spread is served in typical Heurigen wine taverns.

Show recipe

Viennese Yeast Gugelhupf

Gugelhupf is a classic in Austrian cuisine.

Show recipe

Viennese Apple Strudel

Bake one of the best-known Austrian desserts.

Show recipe

Almond Bundt Cake

In the days of the monarchy consumption of the sweet almond was was astronomical.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Boutique Hotel Harmonie

Hotel Sans Souci

Boutique Hotel Stadthalle

Hotel Daniel

Green Vienna

Sustainability in Vienna

Vienna's trees

Vienna's City Gardens Department manage and maintain nearly half a million trees: 95,000 street and avenue trees, 188,400 park trees, 1,900 trees on industrial sites, and around 200,000 forest trees, such as those in Vienna's Prater.

Urban farms

Surprisingly, Vienna is home to about 800 farms. They produce more cucumbers than the rest of Austria combined and contribute significantly to the harvest of aubergines, parsley, tomatoes, and peppers.

Green spaces

Fields, parks, vineyards, forests, and gardens: thanks to the Vienna Woods and the Danube Wetlands, almost half of Vienna's total area is green space. The Hietzing district is the greenest, with about 70% green coverage.

Sustainable mobility

Vienna has 162 public transport lines used by over 966 million passengers annually. The city excels in sustainable mobility: 73% of the population use public transport to get to work, 44% walk, 13% cycle, and only 33% drive.

How to enjoy Vienna for less

Vienna travel cards

Enjoy discounts, free admission, access to public transport, and other special offers with Vienna's visitor cards.

Vienna City Card: public transport and discounted tickets

Vienna Pass: free entry to 90 of Vienna’s most popular attractions and museums and hop-on hop-off bus access

Vienna Flexi Pass: choose 2, 3, 4 or 5 visits from a selection of up to 60 sights

Vienna Welcome Card: public transport and discounted tickets

Travel and city cards Austria

FAQs

  • Prater

  • Spanish Riding School

  • Belvedere Palace

  • Musikverein

  • Schönbrunn Palace

  • Vienna State Opera

  • St. Stephen's Cathedral

  • Museum of Art History

Vienna's winter offering ranges from museum visits and Christmas markets to active days out with ice skating, tobogganing or curling.

The Vienna Tourist Board has a comprehensive calendar of events.

Vienna’s uniqueness lies in its blend of art, culture, architecture, music, and charm. It keeps traditions alive while skillfully combining them with modern elements.

5 reasons why Vienna offers such high quality of life

  1. Green spaces are close by
    You can reach a nearby recreational area such as the Danube Island in just 15 minutes from the city centre.

  2. Public transport runs smoothly
    The Viennese love their public transport system, including trams, buses, and the underground (U-Bahn). The U-Bahn runs all night on weekends.

  3. Alpine water from the tap
    The city’s drinking water comes directly from the Lower Austrian and Styrian Alps via high-quality pipelines.

  4. The city is spotless
    Streets, parks, and public spaces are immaculately clean, thanks to excellent waste collection and cleaning services.

  5. Relaxed pace
    Vienna’s coffee houses and wine taverns have long encouraged a laid-back mentality, inviting visitors to spend leisurely afternoons and evenings. In Vienna, there’s no rush.

Discover the Best of Austria