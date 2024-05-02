Burgenland in Winter

From wellness at the thermal spa to ice skating or winter walks along Lake Neusiedl, Burgenland is Austria’s peaceful retreat.

The healing power of water, harnessed in thermal baths, has a long tradition in Burgenland. Among the many spas, wellness enthusiasts can choose their preferred type of water: Sulphur-rich water, such as that found in the Allegria Resort Thermal Spa in Stegersbach, boosts the immune system, while a saltwater bath, like the one at St. Martins Thermal Spa, has a calming and relaxing effect – a benefit that has been scientifically proven.

Of course, couples and solo visitors seeking peace and tranquillity have different expectations of a relaxing winter spa visit than families or enthusiasts. The thermal baths in Burgenland cater to these varying needs with tailored services and diverse offers. Whether the focus is on health, fitness, and sport, or simply relaxing, indulging, and being pampered, a visit to a thermal spa in Burgenland will recharge your energy in the soothing warmth of the thermal waters – the perfect follow-up to a long winter walk or a session on the ice rink.