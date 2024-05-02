Arrive comfortably by train, then take public transport to your final destination - a great (and sustainable) start of your holiday for you and the environment.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride: Train holidays can be way more comfortable than travelling by car. Who doesn’t dread the exhausting feeling after a long day behind the wheel (or in the back seat) after all? It seems, that more and more people are looking for alternative ways to get to their holiday destination. Studies show that holidaymakers are increasingly interested in public transport options and are choosing sustainable travel by train and bus. Great news for the climate! After all, train travel is not only comfortable but also more sustainable: You produce fewer CO₂ emissions and save energy.

Some travellers might worry that going car-free means less flexibility. However, in Austria, that's not the case. Well-timed bus schedules, car sharing services, discounted public transport tickets, bike rental and hotel shuttles make it easy to move around in many holiday regions, no matter if it’s about getting to the accommodation from the station or heading to day trip destinations.