Burgenland in Summer

Mild climate, protected landscapes in the Seewinkel, vineyards, and villages with traditional farms – the Pannonian Plain is a unique part of Austria.

In Burgenland, varied landscapes meet a lively cultural scene. Gentle hills, expansive vineyards and broad stretches of shoreline shape this Pannonian region. Lakes, reed beds and villages with a clear, orderly character create spaces where calm feels entirely natural. Traditions remain visible in festivals, craftsmanship and music, while blending seamlessly with contemporary influences.

The warm, dry climate of the Pannonian plain, with around 300 days of sunshine a year, shapes both the wine and the cuisine. In country inns and Buschenschanken, regional ingredients are transformed into newly interpreted dishes, accompanied by distinctive red and white wines. Alongside long-established businesses, a younger generation of winemakers is bringing fresh ideas, combining craftsmanship with contemporary design.

Around Lake Neusiedl, a remarkable landscape opens up. This shallow steppe lake is one of the largest in Europe. Wide paths lead through the Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park, making the region a hub for cycling tours, birdwatching and nature experiences. More than 300 rare animal species find protected habitats here, and since 2001 the cultural landscape has been part of the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Eisenstadt is the cultural centre of the province. Esterházy Palace and Haydn's town combine Baroque architecture with concerts, festivals and contemporary programmes, set among historic lanes, museums and modern stages.

The province's thermal spas also focus on space and tranquillity. Here, glass architecture and natural open areas create a seamless transition from landscape to wellness. Many places combine a spa visit with regional cuisine, wine tastings and overnight stays in connected hotels. The result is a holistic stay that brings together relaxation, enjoyment and architecture.