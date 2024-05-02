Vorarlberg in Winter
Experience a winter holiday: Skiing, wellness, and snowy valleys
Introduction
In the west of Austria, nestled between Lake Constance and majestic mountain peaks, lies Vorarlberg - a paradise for nature lovers and culture enthusiasts. Here, traditional craftsmanship blends with modern architecture, and Alpine cosiness is felt in every corner. In winter, the valleys and peaks transform into a fairytale landscape, inviting you to ski, snowshoe hike, or enjoy winter walks.
The attitude to life? Authentic and filled with joy. Vorarlberg cuisine is renowned for its hearty specialities, particularly delightful after a day in the snow at a cosy mountain hut. Regional cheeses, like the famous mountain cheese, and traditional dishes such as Käsknöpfle beckon you to linger.
As the day draws to a close, the diverse cultural offerings provide the perfect ending to an eventful winter day.
Meet Vorarlberg in winter
Top highlights
Tours
The cradle of Alpine skiing
Anyone looking for it on the map may be surprised: there is no such thing as "the" Arlberg. The mountain massif, located between the Lechtal Alps and the Verwall, is named after the Arlen, also known as mountain pines.
The landscape surrounding the "Arlberg" is considered the cradle of Alpine skiing and is an iconic destination for winter sports enthusiasts worldwide. With a rich history dating back to the early 20th century, this region has significantly contributed to the development of skiing. Today, Zürs and Lech are sophisticated retreats for discerning summer and winter guests. Numerous award-winning restaurants and an exciting hotel industry set the international standard under "The Arlberg."
Excursion to the UNESCO World Heritage SiteFor centuries, people here have lived in harmony with nature, making sustainable use of natural resources a matter of course. Tradition and nature conservation go hand in hand, aiming to preserve biodiversity for future generations.
Regions
Alpine Region Vorarlberg
Family-friendly region between Brandnertal, Bludenz, Klostertal and the Großes Walsertal. Great for hiking, biking and skiing.
Lake Constance
Enjoy art, dance, music and vibrancy on Lake Constance in Bregenz, Dornbirn, Hohenems and Feldkirch. Cultural highlight: the Bregenz Festival.
Bregenzerwald
Wooden architecture and craftsmanship blend with culinary creativity, while abundant forests offer ample opportunities for hiking and other outdoor activities.
Kleinwalsertal
An Alpine hiking paradise, only accessible from Germany, known for its wide range of sporting activities.
Montafon
The valley is surrounded by high mountains, offering charming mountain villages and Alpine pastures for relaxation, plus skiing, snowboarding, and mountaineering.
Cities and places
Living customs in Vorarlberg
On the first Sunday after Ash Wednesday, an ancient tradition ignites each year in many places across Vorarlberg: the traditional burning of sparks. This custom is intended to drive away winter and bring good luck to the people. Artfully stacked wooden towers are set ablaze, culminating in the explosion of the powder-filled "spark witch" at the top.
In Montafon, "Scheibenschlagen" is also celebrated on Spark Sunday. Discs made from alder and birch wood are placed on hazel sticks, ignited, and struck against a disc stick. The glowing discs create arcs of light in the darkness. This fiery spectacle is accompanied by music, along with delicious food and drink - especially the "Funkaküachli," a traditional yeast cake.
Top events
The Gustav
Time and space for good taste is offered by the Gustav, a fair for design &indulgence: a feast for the senses.
Montafon winter magic
This series of events turns the most beautiful and at the same time most contemplative time of the year into a musical experience.
FIS Ski Cross World Cup
Recipes
Unique places to stay
Monument protection: A synonym for sustainability
The preservation of historic buildings is an outstanding initiative in Austria for climate protection. Why is this important?
Monument preservation saves resources and prevents the sealing of green spaces.
It also plays a significant socio-cultural role: preserving these structures benefits the entire region and inspires guests with its historic architecture.
Many historic buildings are constructed from natural materials sourced locally. When repaired professionally, these regional materials are preferred to maintain their originality.
Additionally, the existence of various animal and plant species is protected. Monument preservation is a crucial step for ecological sustainability.