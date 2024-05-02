Three ski tourers with backpacks in snow-covered high mountain landscape, snow-capped peaks in background.
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Vorarlberg in Winter
Experience a winter holiday: Skiing, wellness, and snowy valleys

Visit Vorarlberg in Summer
Austria's smallest province showcases its greatness in winter holidays: Groomed slopes, fantastic ski tours, and plenty of winter magic off the slopes.

In the west of Austria, nestled between Lake Constance and majestic mountain peaks, lies Vorarlberg - a paradise for nature lovers and culture enthusiasts. Here, traditional craftsmanship blends with modern architecture, and Alpine cosiness is felt in every corner. In winter, the valleys and peaks transform into a fairytale landscape, inviting you to ski, snowshoe hike, or enjoy winter walks.

The attitude to life? Authentic and filled with joy. Vorarlberg cuisine is renowned for its hearty specialities, particularly delightful after a day in the snow at a cosy mountain hut. Regional cheeses, like the famous mountain cheese, and traditional dishes such as Käsknöpfle beckon you to linger.

As the day draws to a close, the diverse cultural offerings provide the perfect ending to an eventful winter day.

Facts about Vorarlberg
Capital city:Bregenz
Area:2.600 km² / 642,400 acres
Population:approx. 394,000 (as of 2024)
Highest mountain:Piz Buin (3312 m / 10,866 ft)
Ski areas:42
Biosphere reserve:1
Nature parks:1

Events in Vorarlberg
Traditional and modern highlights are shown in the Calendar of events

Meet Vorarlberg in winter

Top highlights

1.000 km of slopes for skiing and snowboarding

Untouched nature and boundless freedom on ski tours

Winter hiking on snow-covered paths in peaceful nature

Cross-country skiing in tranquil, snowy landscapes

Family holidays in the mountains: Adventure and togetherness

Modern wooden architecture and timeless alpine building cult

Cheese culture: Tradition, craftsmanship, and pleasure

Winter activities in Vorarlberg

Tours

Christmas spirit with "The Musical Sound of Christmas"

Architect's tour of modern and traditional buildings

Snowshoe hiking in Vorarlberg - guided and relaxed

Guided ski tours in the Montafon

The Arlberg legend

The cradle of Alpine skiing

Anyone looking for it on the map may be surprised: there is no such thing as "the" Arlberg. The mountain massif, located between the Lechtal Alps and the Verwall, is named after the Arlen, also known as mountain pines.

The landscape surrounding the "Arlberg" is considered the cradle of Alpine skiing and is an iconic destination for winter sports enthusiasts worldwide. With a rich history dating back to the early 20th century, this region has significantly contributed to the development of skiing. Today, Zürs and Lech are sophisticated retreats for discerning summer and winter guests. Numerous award-winning restaurants and an exciting hotel industry set the international standard under "The Arlberg."

Lech Zürs am Arlberg

Excursion to the UNESCO World Heritage Site

For centuries, people here have lived in harmony with nature, making sustainable use of natural resources a matter of course. Tradition and nature conservation go hand in hand, aiming to preserve biodiversity for future generations.

Regions

Alpine Region Vorarlberg

Family-friendly region between Brandnertal, Bludenz, Klostertal and the Großes Walsertal. Great for hiking, biking and skiing.

Alpine region Vorarlberg

Lake Constance

Enjoy art, dance, music and vibrancy on Lake Constance in Bregenz, Dornbirn, Hohenems and Feldkirch. Cultural highlight: the Bregenz Festival.

Lake Constance

Bregenzerwald

Wooden architecture and craftsmanship blend with culinary creativity, while abundant forests offer ample opportunities for hiking and other outdoor activities.

Bregenzerwald

Kleinwalsertal

An Alpine hiking paradise, only accessible from Germany, known for its wide range of sporting activities.

Kleinwalsertal

Montafon

The valley is surrounded by high mountains, offering charming mountain villages and Alpine pastures for relaxation, plus skiing, snowboarding, and mountaineering.

Montafon

Lech Zürs am Arlberg

A renowned ski area known for its exclusive ambience, perfect for summer hiking amidst mountain lakes and beautiful nature.

Lech Zürs am Arlberg

Cities and places

Bludenz

Historic gem in the south of the country, combining nature, culture and southern flair.

Bludenz

Feldkirch

An enchanting medieval old town with small alleyways and the historic Schattenburg castle.

Feldkirch

Hohenems

The town has a rich history with the ruins of Alt-Ems Castle and the Renaissance palace.

Hohenems

Dornbirn

The Red House from 1639, the market square and St. Martin's Church are historical highlights.

Dornbirn
Intangible UNESCO Cultural Heritage

Living customs in Vorarlberg

On the first Sunday after Ash Wednesday, an ancient tradition ignites each year in many places across Vorarlberg: the traditional burning of sparks. This custom is intended to drive away winter and bring good luck to the people. Artfully stacked wooden towers are set ablaze, culminating in the explosion of the powder-filled "spark witch" at the top.

In Montafon, "Scheibenschlagen" is also celebrated on Spark Sunday. Discs made from alder and birch wood are placed on hazel sticks, ignited, and struck against a disc stick. The glowing discs create arcs of light in the darkness. This fiery spectacle is accompanied by music, along with delicious food and drink - especially the "Funkaküachli," a traditional yeast cake.

Top events

The Gustav

11/21/2025 – 11/23/2025
Messe Dornbirn, Dornbirn

Time and space for good taste is offered by the Gustav, a fair for design &indulgence: a feast for the senses.

The Gustav

Montafon winter magic

12/23/2025 – 1/5/2026
Schruns

This series of events turns the most beautiful and at the same time most contemplative time of the year into a musical experience.

Montafon winter magic

FIS Ski Cross World Cup

Recipes

Austrian Cheese Noodles

In this variation of "Käsknöpfle", they are made with savoury mountain cheese.

Show recipe

Venison Ragout

Find out how to make this true autumnal classic from Austria.

Show recipe

Plum Crumble Cake

Try out that crumble cake like grandma used to make.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Top hotels in the Arlberg region

Biohotel Schwanen 4*: Sustainable enjoyment

Hotel Post 4*sup: Purist rooms & holistic regional cuisine

Walliserhof: Where design meets sporting spirit

Krone: Regional wood furniture and gourmet cuisine

Hotel Fernblick Montafon: 6 saunas, infinity and sky pool

Alphotel Hirschegg 4*: Family hotel in Kleinwalser Valley

Romantik Hotel Krone 5*: Luxurious comfort in Lech

Naturhotel Chesa Valisa 4*sup: Superior hotel in Hirschegg

Warther Hof 4*sup: Wellness hotel on the Arlberg

Climate protection info

Monument protection: A synonym for sustainability

The preservation of historic buildings is an outstanding initiative in Austria for climate protection. Why is this important?

  • Monument preservation saves resources and prevents the sealing of green spaces.

  • It also plays a significant socio-cultural role: preserving these structures benefits the entire region and inspires guests with its historic architecture.

  • Many historic buildings are constructed from natural materials sourced locally. When repaired professionally, these regional materials are preferred to maintain their originality.

  • Additionally, the existence of various animal and plant species is protected. Monument preservation is a crucial step for ecological sustainability.

Sustainable travel

FAQs

Vorarlberg offers over 40 ski resorts – from large regions such as Ski Arlberg, Silvretta Montafon and Damüls–Mellau–Faschina to charming family resorts in Brandnertal or Kleinwalsertal.

Thanks to its location in the Alps, the region is considered snow-sure: around two-thirds of the ski resorts are more than 1,000 metres above sea level, and many slopes reach up to 2,400 metres. In addition to varied skiing, there are numerous winter activities to choose from – from snowshoeing and winter hiking to wellness and alpine cosiness.

Skiing in Vorarlberg

Vorarlberg offers numerous activities beyond the slopes in winter, such as:

Brandnertal: The valley in Vorarlberg offers impressive mountains, lakes, and Alpine meadows. It is an ideal destination for holidays with children and anyone seeking peace and natural relaxation.

Kleinwalsertal: Although geographically part of Vorarlberg, Kleinwalsertal can only be accessed via Germany. It is known for its Alpine landscape, featuring numerous hiking trails.

Klostertal: This tranquil valley impresses with its rich natural diversity and serves as a gateway to some of Austria's best-known ski resorts. In summer, the valley transforms into a hiking paradise with many routes through the alpine landscape.

Großes Walsertal: In this UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, people have lived in harmony with nature for centuries, and the sustainable use of natural resources is a matter of course. The reserve is characterised by alpine meadows, forests, and mountain streams, where tradition and nature conservation complement each other.

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