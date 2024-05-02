Blooming alpine meadow with white and yellow flowers, two mountain huts, coniferous forests and rocky peaks in the background.
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Vorarlberg in Summer
Holidays between mountains, Lake Constance and architecture.

Visit Vorarlberg in Winter
Vorarlberg is renowned for its stunning natural beauty, nestled between Lake Constance and the Alps. Its people add a unique touch to high culture and modern architecture

Between Lake Constance and the Alps, Vorarlberg shows just how varied outdoor activities can be. Hike panoramic trails, cycle along the Lake Constance Cycle Path or head into the mountains by mountain bike. In between, enjoy a swim in the lake, breaks by the shore and views across water and peaks.

Many trails, cable cars and public transport links open up the region and make numerous excursion destinations easy to reach. The Großes Walsertal UNESCO Biosphere Park is one example of Vorarlberg's designated protected areas.

In Bregenz, culture meets the lake, with the Bregenz Festival on the floating stage and modern architecture right by the water. The culinary scene stays close to the region: along the Bregenzerwald Cheese Road, you meet producers who use local ingredients and traditional craftsmanship to create cheese specialities.

Quick info about Vorarlberg
Capital city:Bregenz
Area:2.600 km²
Population:approx. 413,000 (as of 2025)
Biosphere reserve:1
Nature parks:1
Highest mountainPiz Buin (3.312m)

All of Vorarlberg's holiday regions offer an Inclusive Card, valid for public transport, cable cars, museums, and much more - depending on the region.

Traditional and modern highlights are shown in the Calendar of events

Meet Vorarlberg

Top highlights

Kunsthaus Bregenz: Contemporary art on Lake Constance

Explore Alpine peaks and enjoy the quiet of the valleys

Modern wooden architecture meets timeless building culture

Adventure, nature and time with the whole family

Traditional cheese, handmade and regionally refined

Biosphere park Großes Walsertal: Experience nature up close

Wellness holidays between amidst mountains and lakes

Lake Constance cycle path: Lakes and mountains loop

Activities in Vorarlberg

Tours

Round trip from Bregenz with Vorarlberg Lines

Architectural tour to modern and traditional buildings

In 31 stages along the "Min Weag" through Vorarlberg

Excursions into the surrounding area

Regions

Alpine Region Vorarlberg

Family-friendly region between Brandnertal, Bludenz, Klostertal and the Großes Walsertal. Wonderful for hiking and biking.

Alpine Region Vorarlberg

Lake Constance-Vorarlberg

Enjoy art, dance, music and vibrancy on Lake Constance in Bregenz, Dornbirn, Hohenems and Feldkirch. Cultural highlight: the Bregenz Festival.

Lake Constance-Vorarlberg

Bregenzerwald

Wooden architecture and craftsmanship blend with culinary creativity, while abundant forests offer ample opportunities for hiking and other outdoor activities.

Bregenzerwald

Kleinwalsertal

An Alpine hiking paradise, only accessible from Germany, known for its wide range of sporting activities.

Kleinwalsertal

Montafon

The valley is surrounded by high mountains, offering charming mountain villages and Alpine pastures for relaxation, plus skiing, snowboarding, and mountaineering.

Montafon

Lech Zürs am Arlberg

In summer, the well-known ski region is a wonderful place for hiking, golfing and mountain biking between mountain lakes and nature.

Lech Zürs am Arlberg

Cities and places

Bludenz

Historic gem in the south of the country, combining nature, culture and southern flair.

Bludenz

Feldkirch

An enchanting medieval old town with small alleyways and the historic Schattenburg castle.

Feldkirch

Hohenems

The town has a rich history with the ruins of Alt-Ems Castle and the Renaissance palace.

Hohenems

Dornbirn

The Red House from 1639, the market square and St. Martin's Church are historical highlights.

Dornbirn
Intangible UNESCO Cultural Heritage

Living Customs in Vorarlberg

On the first Sunday after Ash Wednesday, an ancient tradition ignites each year in many places across Vorarlberg: The traditional burning of sparks. This custom is intended to drive away winter and bring good luck to the people. Artfully stacked wooden towers are set ablaze, culminating in the explosion of the powder-filled "spark witch" at the top.

In Montafon, "Scheibenschlagen" is also celebrated on Spark Sunday. Discs made from alder and birch wood are placed on hazel sticks, ignited, and struck against a disc stick. The glowing discs create arcs of light in the darkness. This fiery spectacle is accompanied by music, along with delicious food and drink - especially the "Funkaküachli," a traditional yeast cake.

Top events

Recipes

Austrian Cheese Noodles

In this variation of "Käsknöpfle", they are made with savoury mountain cheese.

Show recipe

Venison Ragout

Find out how to make this true autumnal classic from Austria.

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Plum Crumble Cake

Try out that crumble cake like grandma used to make.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Top hotels in the Arlberg region

Biohotel Schwanen 4*: Sustainable enjoyment

Hotel Post 4*sup: Purist rooms & holistic regional cuisine

Walliserhof: Where design meets sporting spirit

Krone: Regional wood furniture and gourmet cuisine

Hotel Fernblick Montafon: 6 saunas, infinity and sky pool

Alphotel Hirschegg 4*: Family hotel in Kleinwalser Valley

Romantik Hotel Krone 5*: Luxurious comfort in Lech

Naturhotel Chesa Valisa 4*sup: Superior hotel in Hirschegg

Warther Hof 4*sup: Wellness hotel on the Arlberg

Sustainability in traditions

Traditions and craftsmanship in Vorarlberg

Customs and craftsmanship in Vorarlberg are closely linked to local materials, techniques and regional conditions. Events such as alpine cattle drives and seasonal traditions, along with traditional crafts, are maintained and carried on in many villages.

In the Bregenzerwald, workshops, studios and family-run businesses create products from materials such as wood, metal and textiles. Many of these techniques are passed down through generations and continue to evolve in a contemporary way. Initiatives like the Werkraum Bregenzerwald connect numerous craft businesses and provide space for exchange, presentation and training. Visiting these places offers insight into working methods, use of materials and design – and reveals how craftsmanship, design and everyday regional life come together in Austria.

Werkraum BregenzerwaldAustrian traditions

FAQs

Natural beauty meets cultural wealth in Vorarlberg, offering a wide range of summer activities. There’s something for everyone: nature lovers, culture enthusiasts, and adventure-seeking sportspeople alike.

Brandnertal: The valley in Vorarlberg offers impressive mountains, lakes, and Alpine meadows. It is an ideal destination for vacations with children and anyone seeking peace and natural relaxation.

Kleinwalsertal: Although geographically part of Vorarlberg, Kleinwalsertal can only be accessed via Germany. It is known for its Alpine landscape, featuring numerous hiking trails.

Klostertal: This tranquil valley impresses with its rich natural diversity and serves as a gateway to some of Austria's best-known ski resorts. In summer, the valley transforms into a hiking paradise with many routes through the alpine landscape.

Großes Walsertal: In this UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, people have lived in harmony with nature for centuries, and the sustainable use of natural resources is a matter of course. The reserve is characterized by alpine meadows, forests, and mountain streams, where tradition and nature conservation complement each other.

Top highlights include the Pfänder, with the Pfänderbahn cable car and views over Lake Constance, the Schattenburg castle in Feldkirch, and museums such as Kunsthaus Bregenz and the inatura in Dornbirn. The Großes Walsertal UNESCO Biosphere Park is also one of the region’s distinctive natural areas.

Vorarlberg is accessible by train, car or plane. The nearest airports are Friedrichshafen and St. Gallen-Altenrhein. Rail connections serve towns including Bregenz, Dornbirn, Feldkirch and Bludenz. Within the region, trains, buses and seasonal hiking buses make onward travel straightforward.

The Bregenz Festival, with its stage set on the lake, is one of the best-known events. Festivals such as Poolbar, Schubertiade and Montafoner Resonanzen offer a wide range of music and cultural programmes in different formats.

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