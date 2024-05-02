Vorarlberg in Summer

Vorarlberg is renowned for its stunning natural beauty, nestled between Lake Constance and the Alps. Its people add a unique touch to high culture and modern architecture

Between Lake Constance and the Alps, Vorarlberg shows just how varied outdoor activities can be. Hike panoramic trails, cycle along the Lake Constance Cycle Path or head into the mountains by mountain bike. In between, enjoy a swim in the lake, breaks by the shore and views across water and peaks.

Many trails, cable cars and public transport links open up the region and make numerous excursion destinations easy to reach. The Großes Walsertal UNESCO Biosphere Park is one example of Vorarlberg's designated protected areas.

In Bregenz, culture meets the lake, with the Bregenz Festival on the floating stage and modern architecture right by the water. The culinary scene stays close to the region: along the Bregenzerwald Cheese Road, you meet producers who use local ingredients and traditional craftsmanship to create cheese specialities.