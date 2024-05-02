Bregenz in Winter
Tradition, modern architecture and urban diversity in perfect harmony

The state capital of Vorarlberg, located on Lake Constance, boasts exciting architecture and rich traditions.

Winter atmosphere in Bregenz

Lake Constance lies still and mystical before the town, as lights on the lakeside promenade flicker to life, filling the air with the anticipation of winter. While the cold sets in outside, candles illuminate the windows within. On Kornmarktplatz, twinkling lights create a festive ambience, and a night watchman wanders through the alleyways with his lantern, sharing tales of old legends and the town's rich history - yet Bregenz thrives in the present.

The endless expanse of Lake Constance has always brought a breath of fresh air to the town, fostering trade for over 2,000 years and welcoming new ideas from all directions. This openness shapes Bregenz's character.

Architecture meets zeitgeist: Bregenz as a modern architectural icon

Today, Bregenz is synonymous with modern architecture. Renowned international architects like Hans Hollein, Jean Nouvel, and Peter Zumthor have brought their visions to life here. However, the true essence lies in the work of local "Vorarlberg architects," whose designs feature clean lines, abundant wood, and an elegance rooted in the simple style of modernism, reflecting the beauty of the surrounding landscape.

Facts about Bregenz
Population:approx. 29,600 (as of 2024)
State capital:of the province of Vorarlberg
Area:approx. 29.50 km² / 7,289 acres
Altitude:427 m / 1,400 ft
Viewpoint:Pfänder (1,064 m / 3,490 ft)

In winter, the Martinsturm is transformed into a magical vantage point: a real gem in the cold season.

Bregenz from all Perspectives

Top highlights

Take the Pfänderbahn for best views of Bregenz and the lake

Kunsthaus: Modern art in spectacular architecture

Bregenz harbour: Gateway to lake Constance

Vorarlberg museum: Art, history, and architecture

Pipeline Bregenz: Idyllic walkway by the lake

Activities in and around Bregenz

Tours

Night watchman tour: History and legends by candlelight

Christmas boats: Sail to the best advent markets

Excursions in the surrounding area

Sights in Vorarlberg

Experience culinary Vorarlberg!

Experience Vorarlberg's cuisine

Recipes

Austrian Cheese Fondue

Create the perfect cheesy feast at home.

Show recipe

Austrian Cheese Noodles

In this variation of "Käsknöpfle", they are made with savoury mountain cheese.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Grand Hotel Bregenz

Hotel Schwärzler

A restaurant with responsibility

Social sustainability at Mangold on lake constance

At Restaurant Mangold in Lochau on Lake Constance, tradition meets modernity in every bite. The cuisine redefines regionality, featuring fresh, local ingredients interpreted in innovative ways. Beyond culinary excellence, the restaurant places a strong emphasis on social sustainability, including fair working hours.

For years, this passionate couple has run the restaurant, remaining true to their vision of delighting guests. Anyone planning a vacation in Vorarlberg should make a point to visit Mangold for its unique atmosphere and outstanding service.

Restaurant Mangold

FAQs

Bregenz, the capital of Vorarlberg, boasts a range of unique sights that make it an exciting destination, combining nature, culture, and history. Notable attractions include:

  • Bregenz Harbour and Promenade

  • Kunsthaus Bregenz (KUB)

  • St. Martin's Tower

  • Pfänder

  • Vorarlberg Museum

Explore these highlights for a truly memorable experience in Bregenz!

For the most up-to-date information on events and happenings in Bregenz, please visit the Events Calendar (only in German).

In winter, the Bregenz region turns into a paradise for nature lovers. Here are some sporting activities you should try:

  • Skiing and Snowboarding

  • Cross-Country Skiing

  • Snowshoeing

  • Winter Hiking

  • Ice Skating

  • Tobogganing

  • Ski Touring

Discover the Best of Austria