Discover All of Austria by Train
Introduction
Travel with ÖBB, the Austrian Federal Railways
Getting around Austria by train is incredibly easy and convenient, and it’s the way most locals travel. The ÖBB Railjet trains are fast, comfortable, and stylish—whether you're in second class or first class, you'll enjoy a smooth ride.
With 95% punctuality, you can rely on the trains to get you to your destination on time, whether you’re heading to a bustling city or exploring the countryside. Hop on, relax, and let Austria’s well-connected train system take you to almost every corner of the country.
Explore all of Austria in less than two weeks with this carefully crafted itinerary!
Vienna
Start your journey in Austria’s capital city, the seat of the former Empire and a multicultural metropolis. Vienna is continuously voted one of the most charming cities in Europe and one of the most liveable cities in the world.
On the morning of Day 1, explore Schönbrunn Palace, a beautiful Baroque palace and UNESCO World Heritage Site. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart played for Empress Maria Theresia here when he was just five years old. The extraordinary Imperial Park houses the world’s oldest zoo and delivers spectacular views from the Gloriette monument, where you can also enjoy their famous hot chocolate.
Enjoy an afternoon stroll through the city centre. Here you will find the Gothic St. Stephen’s Cathedral, the Hofburg Palace, countless narrow streets, hidden squares and grand boulevards.
Stop at the Albertina or the MuseumsQuartier for spectacular art experiences.
For a break, enjoy a cup of coffee with some apple strudel at one of the many coffeehouses as part of a genuinely authentic Viennese experience.
In the evening, enjoy local fare and traditional music at a wine tavern in the neighbourhood of Grinzing (take tram 38) or a classical music night at the esteemed State Opera or the renowned Musikverein.
Graz
Day 2
Head to Vienna’s Central Station (Hauptbahnhof), easily accessible by metro (U1 line). The newly rebuilt station is now as much a first-rate transit hub as a shopping centre and architectural attraction. From here, take the train to Graz (approx. 2h 30m).
The old town of Austria’s second-largest city is a UNESCO Cultural World Heritage Site, and exploring it is an excellent start to your first day here. Enjoy the fantastic views over the medieval roofscape from the top of the Schlossberg (city mountain), and marvel at the Armoury, with the world’s most extensive collection of medieval arms.
Sample local delicacies at the farmer’s markets and end the day with dinner at the restaurant Der Steirer, which serves Styrian tapas.
Day 3
Time to explore Graz’s contemporary side. As a UNESCO City of Design, Graz features many architectural highlights such as the Kunsthaus: Blue and bubble-shaped, the construction looks like a spaceship landed in Graz’s stuccoed old town, located right along the trendy Mariahilferstrasse, with cute design & coffee shops.
The Mur-Insel, a shell-like construction in the adjacent river, is another significant contemporary accent. Graz’s innovative architecture follows you all the way back to the train station, located conveniently close to the city centre. The main terminal’s interior is decorated with abstract graphics, and the platform shelter is one undulating metal wave.
Klagenfurt
Hop on a train and arrive in Klagenfurt in just 40 minutes, thanks to the brand-new Koralm Tunnel (previously a 3-hour journey).
Explore Klagenfurt's Old Town with its charming cobbled streets and see the famous Lindwurm landmark (a dragon statue and symbol of the city) and the Wörtherseemandl ("man of Wörthersee"), a symbol of the city's connection to the lake.
If you're there on a Thursday or Saturday, stop by the Benediktinermarkt. This lively market brings together Alps-Adriatic flavors and invites you to taste local specialties such as the region’s famous Kärntner Kasnudeln (Carinthian-style ravioli), alongside urban haute cuisine.
Take a stroll along the lakeshore of beautifully turquoise Lake Wörthersee. If you have time, enjoy a wide range of water activities, from swimming and paddleboarding to wakeboarding, boat trips, and more.
Salzburg
Day 5
From here, the train ride to Salzburg takes about 3 hours. We recommend buying the 48h Salzburg Card as an ÖBB Plus Ticket together with your train ticket in the ÖBB ticket shop. The Salzburg Card offers free public transport and entry to attractions.
Magical mountains surround Salzburg, and its old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
It is most famous as the birthplace of Mozart and the film location of The Sound of Music. Its true attraction is its magnificent Baroque architecture, the Hohensalzburg Fortress castle perched majestically on the Mönchsberg mountain and its many internationally renowned cultural events.
For splendid city views and a great contemporary art experience, take a walk to the Museum of Modern Art.
Try local dishes, such as Kaspressknödel (bread dumplings filled with cheese) or Salzburger Nockerl, at one of Salzburg’s most attractive markets on Universitätsplatz square.
Through a narrow passage, walk to Getreidegasse, the iconic main street with many interesting shops, charming courtyards, and Mozart’s birthplace.
Day 6
Take Bus 25 to Hellbrunn Palace to experience the unique trick fountains.
Then dive into Salzburg’s famous beer culture and relax in one of the many beer gardens. Learn about local brewing history at the Stiegl-Brauwelt.
Salzburg is renowned for its music, and seeing an opera or a concert at the famous Salzburger Festspiele in the summer month is an unforgettable experience.
Excursions from Salzburg
It's time to venture out and explore the stunning SalzburgerLand region – easily accessible by train and bus:
Day 7
Hop on a train from Salzburg to Hallstatt (2h 30m). Beautifully nestled between mountains and a lake, Hallstatt is a real feast for the eyes. Visit the world's oldest salt mines and the viewing platform above the village.
After lunch, take the train from Hallstatt to Bad Ischl (25 min), a small historic town with hot thermal springs. Visit Café Zauner and try their signature pastry, the "Zauner Stollen."
Continue on bus 546 (25 min) to St. Wolfgang, a charming village, and take a boat ride on Wolfgangsee lake (45 min) to St. Gilgen, where Mozart's sister lived. Then take bus 150 (45 min) back to Salzburg.
Day 8
Take the train to Werfen (40 min). Tour the medieval Hohenwerfen Fortress perched on a hill with impressive views of the mountains. Don't miss the falconry demonstration in the expansive courtyard gardens. Have lunch at Obauer, one of Werfen's gourmet restaurants, before hiking the nearby Sound of Music trail.
Kufstein
In the morning, take the train from Salzburg to Kufstein (1h 10m).
In the centre of the beautiful town in Tirol’s north, you will find an impressive medieval fortress. Explore the stronghold and enjoy the spectacular views over the region. Kufstein’s fortress features a local history museum and the world’s largest free-standing organ.
Next, stroll through the town centre and down Römerhofgasse, a charming street lined with wine taverns. Kufstein’s parish church is a late Gothic building dating back to around 1400.
About a 15-minute walk south of the church, you will find a traditional Tirolean glassmaker: Riedel’s glasses are known worldwide for their delicate design. At the factory, you can watch the glassblowers do their work, then shop Riedel’s collection of stemware and artful decanters.
Depending on the time of year, you might be able to watch a performance at the Tirol Festival Erl. The classical music festival’s repertoire spans popular operas and is known for its Passion Plays.
Innsbruck
Take an early train from Kufstein to Innsbruck (40 min).
This beautiful Alpine city with its medieval old town is nestled in the Nordkette mountains. Hungerburgbahn Station is one of Tirol's most magnificent examples of modern design by world-renowned architect Zaha Hadid.
A rack railway and a cable car take you up to an Alpine landscape at over 2,000 m (6,562 ft), from where you can enjoy stunning city views.
If the mountain air has made you hungry, try local specialities such as Schlutzkrapfen (dumplings stuffed with cheese or spinach), Käsespätzle (pasta tossed with onions and cheese), or Tiroler Gröstl (a pan of potatoes, meat, and vegetables) in one of the traditional restaurants.
Take tram 1 to the Bergisel Ski Jump, then continue to the charming mountain village of Igls (only 15 min on the J bus).
Take tram 3 to Ambras Castle, with beautiful gardens and a unique art collection.
Tip:
Make sure to get the Innsbruck Card, which includes free public transportation in the city and surrounding villages and access to many attractions as well as cable cars.
Save money when purchasing the Innsbruck Card (ÖBB Plus Ticket) along with your train ticket in the ÖBB ticket shop.
Excursions from Innsbruck
It's time to venture out and explore the region again – easily accessible by train and bus:
Explore the Swarovski Crystal Worlds (incl. in the Innsbruck Card) in Wattens. Either take a shuttle bus (4 times/day, around 30 min) directly to the entrance or a commuter train to Fritzens-Wattens (16 min) and continue 15 min. by foot.
If you prefer an active morning, take the STB train from Südtiroler Platz station (30 min) to the village of Mutters. Walk towards the parish church on the main street, and you will find a beautifully traditional Tirolean farmhouse with wooden balconies and painted facades. Continue to the Mutteralm cable car (incl. in the Innsbruck Card), and take it up the mountain to enjoy a great hike followed by lunch in a traditional mountain hut.
Afterwards, take a regional train (8 min) to Hall in Tirol. This beautiful Medieval town with picturesque streets and squares is well worth a visit with its Hasegg Burg castle (home of the Mint Museum, also called the birthplace of the Taler coin and the modern-day Dollar), the Magdalena chapel with its frescoes and altar, and the churches of St. Nikolaus and the Jesuits.
Arlberg Region
Take a 1-hour morning train directly from Innsbruck to St. Anton am Arlberg and find yourself amidst the Alps. The Arlberg is one of Austria’s westernmost mountain resorts and is famous for its hikes, entertainment, and atmosphere.
Explore the town of St. Anton, where the Galzig and Valluga cable cars whisk you up to 2,811 m (9,222 ft) of the region’s tallest mountain. Incidentally, one of St. Anton’s best gourmet restaurants, the Verwallstube, is located at the top of the Galzigbahn.
Visit the St. Anton MUSEUM, housed in a lovely historic building that focuses on the village’s history and the closely linked history of skiing.
As an alternative, or if you like to add another day in this lovely region, take Bus 91 from St. Anton to Lech, another one of Arlberg’s idyllic villages. Grab a gourmet lunch at Hotel Post Lech before embarking on a walk down the lively main street. Enjoy shopping at stores like Sagmeister and Strolz, which offer a combination of traditional Alpine designs and international designer names.
If you’re feeling sporty, embark on one of the region’s many hiking trails. Take your time marvelling at the picture-perfect Alpine scenery before descending back into the village. Art enthusiasts will love Skyspace Lech, the fascinating light installation by American artist James Turrell.