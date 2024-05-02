Discover All of Austria by Train

Experience the scenic beauty of Austria in the most captivating way – by train. Relax in a comfy seat and enjoy the dramatic landscapes rolling past you!

Travel with ÖBB, the Austrian Federal Railways

Getting around Austria by train is incredibly easy and convenient, and it’s the way most locals travel. The ÖBB Railjet trains are fast, comfortable, and stylish—whether you're in second class or first class, you'll enjoy a smooth ride.

With 95% punctuality, you can rely on the trains to get you to your destination on time, whether you’re heading to a bustling city or exploring the countryside. Hop on, relax, and let Austria’s well-connected train system take you to almost every corner of the country.

Explore all of Austria in less than two weeks with this carefully crafted itinerary!