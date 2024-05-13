오스트리아의 크리스마스 마켓
오스트리아에서는 크리스마스 시즌 동안 흔히 크리스트킨들 마르크트(Christkindlmarkt, 어린 예수의 시장)과 바이나흐트마르크트(Weihnachtmarkt)라 불리는 크리스마스 마켓이 만들어내는 마법 같은 분위기에 푹 빠질 수 있습니다. 도시들은 불빛으로 반짝이며, 따뜻한 글뤼바인과 구운 아몬드의 향기가 축제 분위기로 장식된 거리를 가득 메웁니다. 쇤브룬과 그라페네크 같은 웅장한 궁전을 배경으로, 수공예품, 지역 특산물, 축제의 마법을 경험할 수 있습니다.
시골 지역에서는 진정한 특산물을 맛보며, 사람들의 따뜻함을 느낄 수 있습니다.
오스트리아의 크리스마스 마켓들은 단순히 산책하는 곳이 아니라 특별한 경험을 만들어냅니다. 수공예 선물과 전통 장식품을 발견할 수 있으며, 특히 바쁜 도시를 벗어난 작은 마을에서는 겨울 풍경 속에서 강림절 시즌의 원래 매력을 느낄 수 있습니다.
비엔나 시청 앞 광장에서 열리는 크리스트킨들 마르크트에서는 크리스마스 판타지의 축제가 펼쳐집니다. 수많은 가판대에서 수공예품과 미식 요리를 즐길 수 있으며, 조명이 빛나는 시청 앞에는 하트로 장식된 나무가 서 있습니다. 어린이 프로그램도 있어 매년 많은 방문객들이 이곳을 찾습니다. 방문객들은 가판대를 둘러보거나 비엔나의 우아한 분위기를 만끽할 수 있으며, 아이스 링크에서 스케이트를 즐기거나 수공예로 만든 예수 탄생 장면이 줄지어 놓인 길을 따라 걸으며 경탄할 수 있습니다.
돔 광장과 레지덴츠 광장에서 열리는 잘츠부르크 크리스트킨들 마르크트도 마찬가지로 우아한 분위기를 자아냅니다. 바로크 구시가지 한가운데 있는 전통적인 오두막들은 축제의 독특한 매력을 더해줍니다.
인스브루크의 구시가지에서 열리는 크리스킨들 마르크트 역시 로맨틱한 분위기로, 골든 루프에서 울려 퍼지는 관악기 소리와 함께 구운 밤과 글뤼바인의 향기가 중세 거리에서 감도는 아늑한 크리스마스 기분을 느낄 수 있습니다.
눈 덮인 시골 풍경에서 크리스마스 기분을 느끼는 것만큼 좋은 것은 없습니다. 가장 매력적인 강림절 마켓 중 하나는 장크트 볼프강에서 열리며, 지역 전통과 진정한 수공예품을 경험할 수 있고, 볼프강 호수 위에 떠 있는 붉은 강림절 촛불을 감상할 수 있습니다.
뷔르플라흐 근처의 요한네스바흐 협곡에서는 20미터가 넘는 가장 큰 장식된 크리스마스 트리를 볼 수 있으며, 방문객들은 열린 불 앞에서 따뜻함을 느끼고 유리 공예가와 대장장이의 솜씨를 감상할 수 있습니다.
그로스알탈 계곡의 잘츠부르크 마운틴 강림절에서는 수공예로 만든 예수 탄생 장면들이 촛불과 횃불로 밝혀져, 소박한 매력을 더합니다.
한때 황제와 왕자들이 거주했던 곳에서는 크리스마스 시즌 동안 환상적인 광경을 볼 수 있습니다. 그 중 하나는 헬브룬 궁전에서 만날 수 있는 크리스마스 천사로, 궁전 연못 위로 8미터가 넘게 솟아 있습니다. 잘츠부르크의 헬브룬 강림절 마법은 700그루의 전나무와 10,000개의 붉은 장식구가 장식된 동화 같은 숲으로 이름에 걸맞은 마법을 보여줍니다.
비엔나의 쇤브룬 궁전에서 열리는 문화 및 크리스마스 마켓은 제국적인 매력을 풍깁니다. 궁전의 환상적인 조명 앞에서 전통적인 수공예품, 추억의 장난감, 매력적인 장식품 등을 제공합니다.
그리고 벨베데레 궁전에서도 바르크 양식의 배경 속에 창의적인 선물 아이디어와 미식 발견으로 가득 찬 크리스마스 마을이 기다리고 있습니다. 많은 비엔나 시민들에게는 가장 로맨틱한 강림절 시장으로 여겨집니다.
주의 사항:
저희가 제공하는 각 주의 강림절 마켓에 대한 정보는 간략한 개요만 전달할 뿐, 완전하지 않습니다. 올 겨울 마켓 운영에 대한 모든 날짜가 확정되지 않았으며, 정보를 추가하고 업데이트하기 위해 지속적으로 노력하고 있습니다. 날짜는 변동될 수 있으니, 해당 지역의 웹사이트를 확인하거나 지역 관광청에 직접 문의하시기 바랍니다.
Bad Sauerbrunn: Advent in the Christmas tree village (Link in German only)
29 Nov - 21 Dec 2025 (Sat, Sun) plus Mon, 8 Dec 2025
Eisenstadt:
Advent market at Esterházy Palace
12 - 14 Dec 2025
Eisenstadt Christmas Market
tba
Forchtenstein:
Advent market at Forchtenstein Castle
28 - 30 Nov 2025
Lackenbach:
Advent market at Lackenbach Castle
6 - 8 Dec 2025
Mörbisch: Winter Wonder
22 Nov 2025 - 4 Jan 2026, Friday to Sunday
Neuhaus am Klausenbach: Advent at Tabor Castle (Link in German only) dates tba, each Saturday to Sunday
Rust: Rust Advent Mile (Link in German only)
21 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Friday to Sunday (plus 8 Dec)
Stadtschlaining: Medieval Christmas market (Link in German only) 1 Dec 2025
St. Margarethen: Christmas market (Link in German only)
28 Nov - 14 Dec 2025
Bad Kleinkirchheim: Kirchheimer Advent
29 Nov- 20 Dec 2025, every Sat, plus 7 - 8 Dec
Feistritz ob Bleiburg: Petzen Christmas market at 1,700m (Link in German only)
6 - 7 Dec | 13 - 14 Dec | 20 Dec 2025
Katschberg: Katschberg Advent Trail
26 Nov - 25 Dec 2025, every Wed, Frid, Sat and Sun
Klagenfurt: Klagenfurt Christmas market on Neuer Platz
15 Nov - 24 Dec 2025
Launsdorf: Advent market at Hochosterwitz Castle (Link in German only) dates tba
Mallnitz: Mallnitz Mountain Advent (Link in German only)
28 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Friday to Sunday
Maria Wörth: Romantic Church Advent Maria Wörth
22 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Saturday and Sunday
Lake Millstätter See: Millstätter Lichtweg
30 Nov 2025 - 6 Jan 2026
Pörtschach: Silent Advent on the lake
tba, Friday to Sunday
Pyramidenkogel: Advent above the clouds on the Pyramidenkogel
tba, Friday to Sunday
Velden: Velden Advent
21 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Friday to Sunday and 8 Dec
Villach / Villach region: Advent in Villach
14 Nov - 24 Dec 2025
Wörthersee: Advent on Lake Wörthersee
22 Nov - 21 Dec, Sat and Sun
Aggsbach Dorf: Arts and crafts market at the Aggstein castle ruins
7 - 23 Nov 2025, Friday to Sunday
Baden bei Wien: Advent in the park - Baden FAIRzaubert(Link in German only)
21 Nov - 24 Dec 2025, Wednesday to Sunday plus 8 Dec
Dürnstein: Wachau Advent at Dürnstein Castle(Link in German only) 6 - 21 Dec 2025, Saturday and Sunday, 8 Dec
Eggenburg: Eggenburger Adventzauber(Link in German only) 22 - 23 Nov 2025
Ebreichsdorf: Advent magic in Ebreichsdorf Castle Park(Link in German only) dates tba, Saturday and Sunday
Grafenegg: Grafenegg Advent at Grafenegg Castle(Link in German only) 5 - 8 Dec 2025
Großweikersdorf: Christmas market Großweikersdorf(Link in German only) tba
Krems: Kremser Adventzauber(Link in German only)
20 Nov - 23 Dec 2025
Litschau: Litschau Advent "From house to house" (Link in German only) 29 - 30 Nov 2025
Mostviertel: Advent on the Cider and Iron Road(Link in German only)
29 Nov - 14 Dec 2025, Flaming Christmas
22 Nov - 7 Dec 2025, Sparkling Village Christmas
Perchtoldsdorf: Christmas market at Kirchenbergl(Link in German only) dates tba, Friday to Sunday
Rosenburg: Waldviertler Christkindlmarkt at Rosenburg Castle
22 Nov - 30 Nov 2025, Saturdays and Sundays
Schallaburg: Schallaburg Christmas Market
Due to renovation works, there is no market in 2025. The next dates are 11 - 13 Dec 2026.
Schiltern: Kittenberger's Advent magic in the garden (Link in German only) 2 Nov 2025 - 6 Jan 2026
Schloss Hof: Christmas market at Schloss Hof
15 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Saturday to Sunday and public holidays
Seebenstein: Advent mile in Seebenstein Park(Link in German only) dates tba
Tulln an der Donau:
Winter market in the Minorite monastery(Link in German only) 6 - 7 Dec 2025
Tulln Advent village(Link in German only)
dates tba
Weitra: Weitraer Adventtage(Link in German only)
dates tba
Wiener Neustadt: The "New Advent"(Link in German only)
28 - 30 Nov 2025, Advent in Beethovenallee
5 - 7 Dec 2025, Advent at the cathedral
12 - 14 Dec 2025, Advent in the Mayor's Garden
Linz:
Christmas market on Linz's main square
tba
Christmas market in the Volksgarten in Linz
tba
Advent at the cathedral
22 Nov - 23 Dec 2025, Tue to Sun plus 8 Dec
Bad Ischl: Christmas Market
21 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Wed to Sun
Garsten: Garstner Advent(Link in German only)
29 - 30 Nov | 6 - 8 Dec 2025, Saturday and Sunday
Kirchdorf am Inn: Christmas market Schloss Katzenberg(Link in German only) 11 - 14 Dec 2025
Kirchdorf an der Krems: Kirchdorfer Adventzauber(Link in German only) dates tba
Mondsee: Advent in Mondsee
21 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Friday to Sunday
Pettenbach im Almtal: Christmas market in Pettenbach(Link in German only) 8 Dec 2025
Steyr:
Christmas market "Altstadt Steyr"
21 Nov - 20 Dec 2025, Wednesday to Sunday
Christkindlmarkt Promenade
21 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Friday to Sunday
Lake Traunsee:
Gmundner Advent
28 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Friday to Sunday
Christmas town Traunkirchen
13 - 14 Dec 2025
Wels: Wels Christmas World(Link in German only)
open daily from 14 Nov 2025
Wolfgangsee: Wolfgangsee Advent
21 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Wednesday to Sunday
Altenmarkt-Zauchensee: Altenmarkt Advent market
22 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Saturday, Sunday
Gasteinertal: Advent markets in Gasteinertal
Bad Hofgastein: Advent market 28 Nov - 20 Dec 2025
Bad Gastein: ARTvent market Bad Gastein (Link in German only) dates tba, every Saturday and Sunday
Fuschl am See: Advent in the villages of the Fuschlsee region
29 Nov - 21 Dec 2025
Goldegg: Goldegg Advent (Link in German only)
21 Dec 2025
Grossarl: Salzburg Mountain Advent in Grossarltal
21 Nov - 21 Dec 2025
Grödig-St. Leonhard: Advent market St. Leonhard (Link in German only) 29 Nov - 24 Dec 2025, Sat and Sun plus 8 Dec | 24 Dec
Hallein: Halleiner Weihnachtsmarkt (Link in German only) 14 Nov - 21 Dec, Friday to Sunday.
Hochkönig: Advent in the Alps of Salzburg
Pilgrimage Advent Maria Alm 28 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Fri to Sun
Advent in the Village Mühlbach 13 and 20 Dec 2025
Mauterndorf: Advent market at Mauterndorf Castle
tba, every Saturday and Sunday
Obertauern: Tauernadvent
28 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Friday to Sunday
Radstadt: Radstadt Mountain Advent on the town square
29 Nov - 27 Dec 2025, Saturday and Sunday as well as 8 Dec | 26 Dec
Salzburg City: Advent in Salzburg
Historic Christmas Market on Cathedral Square
20 Nov 2025 - 1 Jan 2026
Advent market in the courtyard of Hohensalzburg Fortress
22 Nov - 21 Dec 2025 (dates not confirmed yet), Friday to Sunday
Hellbrunn Advent Magic at Hellbrunn Palace
20 Nov - 24 Dec 2025, Tuesday to Sunday
Christmas Market on Mirabellplatz
20 Nov - 31 Dec 2025
Sternadvent with winter market
20 Nov 2025 - 6 Jan 2026
Salzburger Saalachtal: Mountain Christmas in Maria Kirchental
6 - 14 Dec 2025, every Sat and Sun
Salzkammergut:
Henndorf am Wallersee: Christmas market at Gut Aiderbichl
tba
Mattsee: Advent market on the lake (Link in German only)
tba, every Saturday and Sunday
Werfen: Advent market at Hohenwerfen Castle
tba, Saturday and Sunday
Wolfgangsee: Wolfgangsee Advent
St. Gilgen and Strobl
21 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Thursday to Sunday plus 8 Dec 2025
Zell am See:
Zeller Sternenadvent Markt
tba, Wednesday to Sunday
Sternenadvent Markt at Lake Zell
20 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Thu to Sun; daily 22 - 31 Dec 2025
Sternenadvent Market at Kaprun Castle (Link in German only) dates tba
Admont: Admont Advent Market
6 - 8 Dec | 12 - 14 Dec 2025
Bad Gleichenberg: Advent market
30 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, every Sunday
Fürstenfeld: Fürstenfeld Christmas market
21 Nov - 21 Dec 2025
Graz: Advent in Graz
Aufsteiern Christmas market on the Schlossberg
21 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Friday to Sunday
Christmas market on the main square
21 Nov - 23 Dec 2025
Advent market in the Joanneum quarter
21 Nov - 23 Dec 2025
Christmas market in the Franciscan quarter
21 Nov - 24 Dec 2025
Leoben: Leoben Christmas Market
21 Nov - 23 Dec 2025
Mariazell: Mariazell Advent (Link in German only)
20 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Thursday to Sunday, plus 8 Dec
Schladming:
Advent am Talbach
28 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Friday to Sunday, plus 8 Dec
Advent magic in the Talbachklamm gorge
29 Nov and 13 Dec 2025
Zeltweg: Farracher Advent (Link in German only)
4 - 8 Dec 2025
Innsbruck:
Christmas market in the old town - the traditional market
15 Nov - 23 Dec 2025
Christkindlmarkt Hungerburg - the panorama market
21 Nov 2025 - 6 Jan 2026
Christkindlmarkt in Maria-Theresien- Straße - the modern market
25 Nov 2025 - 6 Jan 2026
Christkindlmarkt am Marktplatz - the family market
15 Nov - 23 Dec 2025
Christkindlmarkt St. Nikolaus - the contemplative market
21 Nov - 23 Dec 2025
Christkindlmarkt Wilten - the artistic market
21 Nov - 21 Dec 2025
Lake Achensee: AchenSee Christmas
29 Nov 2025 - 6 Jan 2026
Tirolean mountain Christmas in Sixenhof (Link in German only) 27 Nov - 28 Dec 2025
Hall in Tirol: Hall Advent market
25 Nov - 28 Dec 2025
Kufstein:
Christmas magic at the fortress & Christmas market in the city park, 22 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Saturday and Sunday
Lienz: Lienz Advent
21 Nov - 24 Dec 2025
Olympiaregion Seefeld:
Seefeld: Romantic Christmas market in Seefeld
21 Nov 2025 - 6 Jan 2026
Leutasch: Leutascher Kapellenadvent
28 Nov - 20 Dec 2025, every Friday and Saturday
PillerseeTal: Magical Advent - Christkindldorf am See
29 - 30 Nov | 6 - 7 Dec 2025, Saturday and Sunday
Rattenberg: Rattenberg Advent
21 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Friday to Sunday
Schwaz: Schwaz Advent(Link in German only)
22 Nov - 23 Dec 2025, Friday to Sunday, plus 4 Dec
St. Johann in Tirol: St. Johann Christmas market
28 Nov - 24 Dec 2025, Friday to Sunday
Zillertal:
Mayrhofen: Mayrhofen Advent at the Waldfestplatz
29 Nov - 20 Dec 2025, Friday to Sunday
Tux-Finkenberg: Tux Advent for families
30 Nov 2025
Zell-Gerlos: Zell Christmas market (Link in German only)
13 - 14 April 2025
Bludenz: Bludenzer Christkindlemarkt (Link in German only)
27 Nov - 24 Dec 2025
Bregenz: Bregenz Christmas
15 Nov - 24 Dec 2025
Dornbirn: Christmas market Dornbirn
21 Nov - 23 Dec 2025
Feldkirch: Feldkirch Christmas market (Link in German only)
28 Nov - 24 Dec 2025
Kleinwalsertal Valley: Walser Advent Magic
tba
Lech Zürs: Advent am Arlberg
Lech 12 - 14 Dec 2025 & 19 - 21 Dec 2025
Zürs 13 Dec 2025
Zug 6 - 7 Dec 2025
Montafon: Christmas Markets in Montafon
Tschagguns 8 Dec 2025
Gaschurn 20 Dec 2025
Schwarzenberg: Schwarzenberg Advent market (Link in German only) 28 - 29 Nov 2025
Advent market in the Hirschstetten flower gardens
13 Nov - 21 Dec 2025, Thu-Sun
Altes AKH Christmas village
14 Nov - 22 Dec 2025
Altwiener Christkindlmarkt Freyung
tba
Am Hof Advent Market (Link in German only)
14 Nov - 23 Dec 2025
Advent Market at Palais Liechtenstein (Link in German only)
tba
Christmas Market Schönbrunn Palace
6 Nov 2025 - 6 Jan 2026
Museums Quartier - Wintergarten im MQ
tba
Belvedere Palace Christmas Village
14 Nov - 31 Dec 2025
Christmas market on Spittelberg
14 Nov - 23 Dec 2025
Christmas market on Stephansplatz
08 Nov - 26 Dec 2025
Art Advent: arts and crafts on Karlsplatz
21 Nov - 23 Dec 2025
Wiener Weihnachtstraum am Christkindlmarkt - Rathausplatz
14 Nov - 26 Dec 2025
Christmas market in Türkenschanzpark (Link in German only) dates tba
Winter market at Riesenradplatz - Prater
21 Nov 2025 - 6 Jan 2026
Alm Advent at the exhibition centre - Prater (Link in German only) 20 Nov - 20 Dec 2025
Christmas Village on Maria-Theresia Square
공사로 인해 2025년 개최 안 함.