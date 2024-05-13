The Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel has been enchanting its guests for over 125 years. Enjoy unforgettable views of the Prater and the city of Vienna.

The Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel is more than just an attraction – it’s a slice of living history. Built in 1897 to celebrate Emperor Franz Joseph I’s 50th jubilee, it’s been a symbol of engineering brilliance from the start. The visionary theatre director Gabor Steiner dreamt up this iconic landmark, which has shaped Vienna’s identity ever since. It combines breathtaking views with technical innovation and imperial elegance: The wheel, as designed by British engineers Walter Bassett-Basset and Harry Hitchins, originally stood nearly 65 metres / 213 ft tall and had 30 carriages.

The wheel’s history mirrors Vienna’s ups and downs. Severely damaged during World War II – it almost burned down entirely in 1944, leaving only the steel frame intact – it was rebuilt in 1947 with 15 carriages and reclaimed its place as the city’s most famous landmark.

Historic Highlights

Over the years, the Giant Ferris Wheel has seen some incredible moments. In 1898, Marie Kindl made headlines by hanging out of a carriage to protest social injustices in Vienna. In 1914, Madame Solange d’Atalide filmed a scene riding a horse on the roof of a carriage – a full rotation of daring that still amazes today. In 2002, the "Panorama Museum" opened, with eight original carriages showcasing the Prater’s rich history, offering visitors a journey through time. In 2022, an open glass platform took the experience to new heights, affording even more spectacular views of the city.

The wheel stands in the lively “Wurstelprater” amusement park, a favourite Viennese hangout buzzing with energy, where everything twists, turns, and zips around in its own vibrant cosmos.

Thanks to Gabor Steiner’s vision, the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel continues to blend history with modern innovation. It’s a place where Viennese charm, heritage, and spirit come alive in the most magical way.