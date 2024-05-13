Vienna's Giant Ferris Wheel
Please, all aboard!
The Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel is more than just an attraction – it’s a slice of living history. Built in 1897 to celebrate Emperor Franz Joseph I’s 50th jubilee, it’s been a symbol of engineering brilliance from the start. The visionary theatre director Gabor Steiner dreamt up this iconic landmark, which has shaped Vienna’s identity ever since. It combines breathtaking views with technical innovation and imperial elegance: The wheel, as designed by British engineers Walter Bassett-Basset and Harry Hitchins, originally stood nearly 65 metres / 213 ft tall and had 30 carriages.
The wheel’s history mirrors Vienna’s ups and downs. Severely damaged during World War II – it almost burned down entirely in 1944, leaving only the steel frame intact – it was rebuilt in 1947 with 15 carriages and reclaimed its place as the city’s most famous landmark.
Historic Highlights
Over the years, the Giant Ferris Wheel has seen some incredible moments. In 1898, Marie Kindl made headlines by hanging out of a carriage to protest social injustices in Vienna. In 1914, Madame Solange d’Atalide filmed a scene riding a horse on the roof of a carriage – a full rotation of daring that still amazes today. In 2002, the "Panorama Museum" opened, with eight original carriages showcasing the Prater’s rich history, offering visitors a journey through time. In 2022, an open glass platform took the experience to new heights, affording even more spectacular views of the city.
The wheel stands in the lively “Wurstelprater” amusement park, a favourite Viennese hangout buzzing with energy, where everything twists, turns, and zips around in its own vibrant cosmos.
Thanks to Gabor Steiner’s vision, the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel continues to blend history with modern innovation. It’s a place where Viennese charm, heritage, and spirit come alive in the most magical way.
Whether it’s a romantic dinner or a wedding, the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel creates unforgettable experiences, blending Viennese tradition with modern charm.
Meet the Giant Ferris Wheel
5 fun facts about Vienna's Giant Ferris Wheel
How many "Prater" are there in Vienna?
The Prater is a beloved recreational area with three parts: the lively Wurstelprater, the serene Green Prater, and the Bohemian Prater on the city’s outskirts.
Where does the name "Wurstelprater" come from?
The Wurstlprater is a amusement park which used to house many folk theatres and owes its name to the "Hanswurst," a traditional theatre character or clown.
Height records
For a long time, the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel was the largest in the world, until the "London Eye" claimed the top spot in 1999. Today, "Ain Dubai" is number one.
A star of the big screen
Also a sought-after film location: The Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel took on a starring role in The Third Man and James Bond's The Living Daylights.
A horse takes a ride on the Giant Ferris Wheel
In 1914, circus director Solange d'Atalide took a truly remarkable spin: riding a horse – but on the roof of a carriage!
Unforgettable memories
Platform 9: the convertible
The brave take a spin in the open air. A glass-floored panoramic platform with no walls or roof makes it possible!
Don't miss:
The fifth-highest swing ride in the world
Swinging in a double seat at 117 metres – only for the fearless, and perfect for romantics!
The oldest wooden slide in the world
Hop into a hessian sack and slide down: the "Toboggan" is a must for nostalgia lovers who enjoy a bit of speed.
The best pork knuckle under the trees
In the beer garden of the "Schweizerhaus," crispy pork knuckles are served at lightning speed – the house speciality.
The "Wild Mouse"
This nostalgic rollercoaster with 180-degree turns sends adrenaline soaring just like the big models.
A nature oasis in the city
Just a few steps from the Giant Ferris Wheel, you'll find a natural recreation area covering around six square kilometres—almost twice the size of New York's Central Park! The expansive meadows and forests of the Grüner Prater are perfect for strolling or hiking, with idyllic bodies of water completing the natural picture. For example, you can enjoy romantic boat rides on the "Heustadlwasser."
The 4.5-kilometre-long Prater Hauptallee, used for horse races during imperial times, is lined with 2,500 trees. It is especially popular in spring when the chestnut trees are in bloom, and it leads directly to the Lusthaus, the former imperial hunting pavilion, which is now a popular restaurant and café.
Filmed tradition
Vienna's Giant Ferris Wheel has a unique presence in the world of film: in The Third Man, it’s the setting for an iconic scene between Orson Welles and Joseph Cotten, where moral depths and views of Vienna blend masterfully. In James Bond – The Living Daylights, Bond and Kara Milovy take a ride on the Ferris wheel. In Before Sunrise, the Riesenrad creates a romantic, timeless atmosphere that marks the beginning of a love story.
Each of these films uses the Ferris wheel’s magical charm in its own way, making it an essential symbol of Vienna’s diversity.
Winter Wonders and Perks
Winter market at the Riesenradplatz
At the Riesenradplatz, you’ll find a charming Christmas market with festive lighting, regional delicacies, and a view of the iconic Giant Ferris Wheel.
The 6 most beautiful views over Vienna
House of the Sea
Visitors to the Aqua Terra Zoo can enjoy breathtaking views of the city from the terrace of the former flak tower.
25hours Hotel
From the rooftop of the trendy hotel bar, you’re treated to a stunning view of Vienna’s magnificent twin museums: the Kunsthistorisches and the Naturhistorisches Museum.
Jubiläumswarte
Highlight of the city hiking trail 4: the 31 m / 101 ft high viewing platform atop the Wilhelminenberg offers a fantastic view of Vienna.
The LOFT at SO/Vienna
Sipping cocktails while soaking in the nighttime sparkle of Vienna’s city centre – simply unforgettable.
Danube Tower
The café and restaurant slowly rotate atop the 150 m /492 ft tower, offering a gradual panoramic view as the city glides by.
