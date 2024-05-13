  1. Homepage
  2. Accommodation in Austria
  3. Family Hotels

Family Hotels

Two children laughing on a gray blanket in the grass, one in red, one in blue.
In Austria's family hotels, holidays become an adventure for the whole family. Together, you'll discover new worlds, try new things, and create lifelong memories!

Family hotels in Austria offer the perfect setting for inspiring shared experiences. There’s no rigid schedule here – just plenty of space for spontaneity. An afternoon on the barefoot path, a round of board games on the sunny terrace, or cooking together with fresh ingredients from the hotel’s own garden – family happiness often lies in life’s simple moments.

A family holiday in Austria is more than just a break – it’s valuable time spent together, bringing you closer as a family and creating lasting memories for all generations.

Dive into unforgettable moments

Hotels by the lake

Swimming, a boat trip, or simply collecting pretty stones along the shore – water always brings a playful element to family adventures. There are guided excursions, gentle hikes by the lake and family-friendly bathing spots to discover. The picturesque landscape provides the perfect backdrop for both peace and quiet and small adventures – creating valuable family moments that last.

Our recommendations

Directly by the lake

Near the lake

Up high in the summer

Hotels in the mountains

Discover the world of the mountains, breathe in the fresh Alpine air and experience nature with all your senses. Family hotels in the mountains are the perfect starting point for unforgettable adventures. Set off on a gentle hike with a four-legged companion (and no, it doesn’t have to be a dog), enjoy the adventure playground surrounded by blooming Alpine meadows, or splash about in a crystal-clear mountain stream. The next adventure begins right on your hotel doorstep. Leave everyday stress behind – it’s the time spent together that matters most and creates memories that last.

Winter magic without diversion

Ski-in, ski-out Hotels

From breakfast straight onto the slopes? Ski-in, ski-out family hotels make winter holidays both relaxed and full of unforgettable moments. No long walks, no hauling equipment through the snow – just shared turns on perfectly groomed pistes in Austria’s family ski resorts. Enjoy downhill runs together, take a well-earned break on a sunny hut terrace with local specialities, or build the biggest snowman you can imagine. After an adventure-filled day, cosy lounges, crackling fires and hot cocoa await – perfect moments for a memorable family holiday in the snow.

Our recommendations

Family hotels with that little extra

Kinderhotels

Farm holidays

Family Austria

FAQs

Here’s a small selection of hotels located directly by the lake:

You’ll find more hotels in this article under “by the lake”.

Here’s a small selection of hotels located directly on the slopes:

You’ll find more hotels in this article under "in the mountains" and “ski-in, ski-out”.

Spend relaxing holidays with your very little ones at the Babyhotels in Austria.

Misschien ook interessant voor jou

Ontdek het beste van Oostenrijk

Abbonneer je nu op onze nieusbrief voor exclusieve aanbiedingen en tips:

  • Insider tips voor jouw volgende vakantie

  • Culinaire hoogtepunten en recepten

  • Unieke evenementen

  • Actueel reisaanbod en specials