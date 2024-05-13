Culinary Delights in Austria
Experience Brilliant Originals
A Country Full of Originals
Austria is a land of culinary originals, with dishes like Wiener Schnitzel and Marillenknödel, celebrated chefs like Heinz Reitbauer and Eveline Wild, and regional products such as Pannonian saffron and wasabi. Our dining culture thrives in Gmunden and Vienna, with unique venues ranging from traditional taverns and Heurigen to fine dining in hangars and lakeside restaurants.
Austrian culinary experiences come in many forms, but they all share one key ingredient—our stunning nature. From the snow-capped Alps to rolling vineyards, the essence of Austria’s landscape is reflected in every product and dish.
Discover how this blend of flavour and nature delights on your plate, and experience Austria’s originals that transcend the classics.
Enjoy your holiday in Austria at unique locations, where you'll find an extra touch of hospitality on your plate!
Award-Winning Chefs, Regional Flavours, Wine & Spirits
Experience Culinary Delights in Austria
Vegan and Vegetarian Cuisine in Austria
Christian Halper enjoys the tranquillity by the water at his beach hotel on Lake Weissensee, with the carrot as the star of the dish. In the vegetarian-vegan restaurant, his chef Andreas Leib showcases the variety of flavours in plant-based cuisine.
Whether vegetarian or vegan, Austria offers the finest ingredients for "green cuisine": crisp vegetables, fresh fruit, aromatic herbs, and crusty bread. And that's not all. In this fertile land, wine, hops, and even legumes, quinoa, and soy are cultivated.
Top Restaurants, Inns, and Taverns
Dining Culture in Austria
Gmundner Ceramics: "Green Flamed" is the oldest and most popular pattern of the Upper Austrian ceramics manufacturer located by Lake Traunsee in the Salzkammergut region. Even today, everything is handcrafted, making each piece a unique creation.
Zalto Glass: The delicate design of the glasses demands the utmost skill from the glassblowers. Zalto glasses are crafted using intricate traditional techniques from carefully selected raw materials.
Hand Block Printing: An ancient technique preserved in Burgenland to this day, listed as an intangible UNESCO cultural heritage due to its uniqueness.
Leitner Linen: The linen weaving mill in Mühlviertel transforms thousands of threads into fabrics with unique patterns for tablecloths, napkins, cushions, and bed linens, which are then crafted in the sewing workshop and finished with a hem featuring 'ajour' embroidery.
Austrian Products and Specialities
Coffee House
Quote from Stefan Zweig: "The Viennese coffee house is a unique institution, unlike any other in the world."
Sigmund Freud did it, so did Andy Warhol and Gustav Klimt. They all spent countless hours in a Viennese coffee house. It's easy to see why. The ebb and flow, the ritual, and the friends and colleagues you meet all contribute to the unique atmosphere.
Cakes and Sweet Treats from Austria
Over a century ago, a few confectioners in Vienna earned renown for their craft. The finest among them were granted the privilege of satisfying the sweet cravings of the imperial court as royal suppliers. Today, Eveline Wild, world champion pastry chef from Styria, enchants her guests with her exquisite creations at "Der wilde Eder".
The cakes, strudels, and pastries are worth the indulgence.
Austrian Cuisine and Its Recipes
Behind most of Austria's favourite dishes lies a rich history. Many recipes date back to the Austro-Hungarian Empire, a time when various cultural influences came together.
The Austrian menu offers a fascinating journey through European cultural history. Many dishes we now consider traditional have rich stories and have been expertly refined in Austria.