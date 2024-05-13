Austria is renowned for its landscapes, culture, cuisine, and warm hospitality. Explore its many colourful sides here.

Austria and its capital Vienna are known for diversity and openness. A growing number of queer initiatives, events and safe spaces welcome people from the LGBTQIA+ community. The abbreviation LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual: In other words, for people of different sexual orientations and gender identities.

Please find here some tips about which places especially celebrate the entire spectrum of the rainbow, and raise awareness of safe spaces. In the spirit of pop icon Lady Gaga: "I'm on the right track, baby, I was born this way!"