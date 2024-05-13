LGBTQIA+
Austria under the Rainbow
Austria and its capital Vienna are known for diversity and openness. A growing number of queer initiatives, events and safe spaces welcome people from the LGBTQIA+ community. The abbreviation LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual: In other words, for people of different sexual orientations and gender identities.
Please find here some tips about which places especially celebrate the entire spectrum of the rainbow, and raise awareness of safe spaces. In the spirit of pop icon Lady Gaga: "I'm on the right track, baby, I was born this way!"
A country of many colours
White - The colour of a snowy slope on your winter holidays.
Yellow - Enjoying sunny days in every season.
Orange - A breathtaking sunset on a mountain peak.
Red - Fields full of poppies in Lower Austria in July for one of the best desserts ("Mohnnudeln").
Vienna
Hotel-Pension Wild
At the Hotel-Pension Wild, LGBTQ guests have been welcome for decades. A sports sauna in the souterrain invites you to relax after a long day of sightseeing.
Le Meridien
The design hotel Le Meridien is located in the heart of Vienna, the hub of the city's artistic jewels.
Hotel Motto Vienna
Located in the heart of the city, the Boutique Hotel Motto combines elegance and urban lifestyle.
Lower Austria and Styria
Lower Austria - for a stay in the countryside
Loisium Wine & Spa Hotel Langenlois
Loisium Hotel in Kamptal combines traditional wine history, modern lifestyle and elements of the surrounding landscapes in its unique design.
Styria - famous for its wine
Absteige zur bärtigen Therese
Austria's first queer mountain getaway (called "Bearded Therese" in English) sits amidst stunning landscapes, in close proximity to the vineyards, and regularly hosts fun events.
Carinthia and Vorarlberg
Carinthia - for holidays at the lake
Lake's Hotel & Spa
The Lake's Hotel & Spa is located in Pörtschach by the Wörthersee lake, with most studios and suites featuring a direct lake view.
Hotel City Villach
The Hotel City Villach is centrally located right in Villach's old town, surrounded by mountain peaks and crystal clear lakes.
Vorarlberg - design meets nature
Sporthotel Silvretta Montafon
The Sporthotel Silvretta Montafon is your home in the mountains, a perfect spot for being active and relax.
Salzburg
Best Western Plus Amedia Art Salzburg
The Best Western Plus Amedia Art Salzburg is located near the old town, the train station and the exhibition centre of Salzburg
Landhotel Postgut
The Landhotel Postgut in the Lungau region is perfect for a skiing holiday in winter, as well as an active summer holiday, even offering horse-back riding lessons.
Tirol
Haus Romeo
The Alpine Gay Resort Haus Romeo is located in Scheffau in the Wilder Kaiser mountains in Tirol - the perfect place for a nice break.
aDLERS
Surrounded by the rocky sights of Tirol with the entire city of Innsbruck at your feet, hotel aDLERS makes it easy to escape your everyday life.
Hotel Schwarzer Adler
If the walls could talk at the Boutique Hotel Schwarzer Adler in Innsbruck, they would tell you many stories about stays of famous artists, stars and the European high nobility.
Events
Villa Vida in Vienna is primarily a café but also a venue for queer events. At the regular Queens Brunch, breakfast comes with a side of drag performances. At Café Savoy, the rainbow flag flies proudly amidst a baroque, traditional Viennese setting, where guests are served delicious food and drinks all day long. Excellent cocktails are offered at Mango Bar, with a cosy garden space for outdoor seating in summer.
In Salzburg, HOSI serves not only as a bar but also as a community hub for the LGBTQIA+ scene, hosting regular events. Also in Salzburg is Mexxx Gaybar, which doubles as a club. Nearby, you’ll find Dark Eagle, a two-storey cruising bar with darkrooms.
Since the 80s, Why Not has been a popular club in Vienna, making it one of the city’s oldest safe spaces for gay men. Themed nights offer everything from 90s parties and a gay edition of Oktoberfest to steamy porn parties. Expect energetic pop and trash music, bold performances, a sexy atmosphere, and daring outfits at KEN Club events, which are hosted in various rotating Viennese clubs.
The Circus proudly bills itself as "Austria’s Biggest Gay Party," attracting thousands of LGBTQI+ guests to venues like Arena Wien and Praterdome. Another popular queer party series, PiNKED Vienna, features pop and electro beats in changing club locations.
Linz
RememBar: Café during the day, bar & club lounge by night
Musikcafe SAX: Gay-friendly & LBTGQ-popular bar & café, with beautiful courtyard and garden in the back
Forty Nine: Queer bar, located in the HOSI Linz
Blue Heaven: Bar and nightclub, popular with gay & lesbian crowd
Graz
STARS Café-Bar
The FAGtory Club
BaseMENt 2.0: Cruising lounge bar, night club
Tuntenball: The next date is 22 February 2025.
The Löwenherz bookstore in Vienna is perfect for browsing, offering a wide selection for gay, lesbian, and transgender people. Alongside books, you'll find magazines and DVDs, and the shop regularly hosts readings.
In Vienna’s first district, ChickLit bookstore offers feminist and lesbian literature in both German and English. Known as a "Gay Lifestyle Store," Gayt in the fifth district offers clothing, accessories, fetish wear, and toys. The basement also houses an art gallery featuring works by gay artists.