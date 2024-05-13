Cable Cars in Austria
Sustainability in the Alps

Austria's cable cars utilise environmentally friendly technologies. By using renewable energies, peaks can be discovered sustainably.

Responsible Mountain Adventures

Take the gondola up high! Austria’s cable cars offer nature enthusiasts the renowned joy of reaching mountain peaks. There’s good news for the environmentally conscious: cable cars are among the most sustainable transport systems. Energy optimization measures have been developed and successfully implemented over the years.

Eco-friendly and Accessible

There is a wide range of sustainable cable cars offering breathtaking views:

  • In Tirol, the Ellmau-Hartkaiserbahn provides views of the Kaiser Mountains.

  • The Gerlossteinbahn in the Zillertal offers summer access to mountain biking routes and a zip line, as well as winter skiing.

  • The Hössbahn in Hinterstoder takes you to numerous hiking trails and via ferratas, with stunning views of the Totes Gebirge between Styria and Upper Austria.

  • The Zwölferhorn cable car offers beautiful views of the Salzkammergut lakes and takes only eleven minutes to reach St. Gilgen's local mountain. It also prioritises social sustainability with its barrier-free design.

5 sustainable cable cars

SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental

Zillertal Arena

Golm in Montafon

Gastein Cable Cars

Schmittenhöhenbahnen

What makes Austria's cable cars sustainable?

  • Low power consumption thanks to ongoing modernisation: In the last 10 years, the cable car industry has already been able to save 20% energy. The Nassfeld ski resort shows how it's done.

  • Use of green electricity: Renewable energy sources are favoured. Zell am Ziller, Hochkrimml and Gerlos, for example, are doing this.

  • Generating your own energy: Many regions such as the Zillertal Arena produce electricity with photovoltaic and wind power plants.

  • Holistic mobility: Less private transport because it is easy to get to the cable car by train, for example in the Viennese Alps.

  • Pioneering ideas include Snow Space Salzburg and the Wilder Kaiser region.

5 sustainable winter sport regions

Saalbach Hinterglemm

Stubai Glacier

Tux-Finkenberg

St. Anton am Arlberg

Zell am See-Kaprun

Dogs are welcome in Cable Cars!

A little code of conduct for four-legged friends

Dogs on holiday are a great companion when hiking! Most cable cars allow you to take your four-legged friends with you. And because the protection of nature and animals is a top priority in alpine regions: Don't forget a muzzle and lead in the cable car and on the hike. And certainly not the "doggie bag"!

In the Scheffau mountain railway in Tirol, for example, with views of the Kitzbühel Alps, the motto is: Dogs welcome! The family-friendly panoramic trail to the Hartkaiser in Ellmau is particularly recommended. The dog-friendly Dachstein Krippenstein cable car in Upper Austria takes you to the 5fingers viewing platform. And in the dog-friendly Vorarlberg region of Montafon, the Montafon cable cars take you to the summits of Muttersberg, Kristberg, Hochjoch and Co.

Tips for a sustainable Winter Holiday

Arrival by Train

To the cable car by public transport

Many cable cars are located near ÖBB railway stations or provide shuttle services. The mobility programmes of the climate and model regions also enable convenient, environmentally friendly access to other activities in the area - let's get stuck into the fun!

Particularly well connected to the public transport network by train and bus:

FAQ

The cable car was developed and improved by various people throughout history. As early as the 3rd century BC, simple cable systems were used in China to transport materials over difficult terrain. In 1644, the Dutch engineer Adam Wybe constructed Europe’s first functional material cable car, powered by horses, to transport building materials. The first cable car moved by its own haulage rope was eventually realised by the German engineer Adolf Bleichert in the 19th century.

Austria’s highest cable car is the Pitztal Wildspitzbahn in Tirol, with its mountain station situated at approximately 3,440 metres.

Currently, cable cars are found in every Austrian province except Vienna and Burgenland. Most cable cars are located in Tirol.

There are around 1,100 cable car installations in Austria.

In Austria, a wide selection of cable cars provides access to high peaks and spectacular viewing platforms. The Dachstein cable car takes visitors to the famous Dachstein Sky Walk. The Großglockner Gletscherbahn reaches the Pasterze, the largest glacier in the Eastern Alps, featuring eternal ice and towered by the Großglockner, Austria’s highest mountain at 3,798 metres. The Kitzsteinhorn cable car in Kaprun offers guests a stunning view of the surrounding glacier landscape from over 3,000 metres.

Fair Play in Austria

Social sustainability is responsibility for others

Nature and inspiration are the sources of strength in Austria as a holiday destination - mountains and lakes, art and culture as well as culinary delights are the specialities. All these experiences are increasingly accompanied by awareness and consistent measures for sustainability. At best, the responsibility for people, animals, the environment and the climate is shared by all "participants":

  • The guests. Those who minimise their carbon footprint and consider the well-being of others are travelling sustainably.

  • The hosts, who are committed to mutual understanding in accessibility and inclusion, but also to fairness for their employees.

  • Austria and its regions. With intact landscapes, clean waters, renewable energies and monument protection, they ensure climate-friendly measures.

