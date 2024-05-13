Cable Cars in Austria

A little code of conduct for four-legged friends

Dogs on holiday are a great companion when hiking! Most cable cars allow you to take your four-legged friends with you. And because the protection of nature and animals is a top priority in alpine regions: Don't forget a muzzle and lead in the cable car and on the hike. And certainly not the "doggie bag"!

In the Scheffau mountain railway in Tirol, for example, with views of the Kitzbühel Alps, the motto is: Dogs welcome! The family-friendly panoramic trail to the Hartkaiser in Ellmau is particularly recommended. The dog-friendly Dachstein Krippenstein cable car in Upper Austria takes you to the 5fingers viewing platform. And in the dog-friendly Vorarlberg region of Montafon, the Montafon cable cars take you to the summits of Muttersberg, Kristberg, Hochjoch and Co.