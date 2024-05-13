Experience the culinary delights of Lower Austria!
Enjoy hospitality!

Lower Austria's cuisine is as diverse as the region itself: apricots, poppies and grapes grow between the Danube and the idyllic forests and vineyards.

Anyone who sails upstream on the Danube or rides along it by bike will be amazed by the Wachau: white beaches, orchards, vineyards, picturesque villages and forests with castles and monasteries as far as the eye can see. And that is by far not all. The Waldviertel region smells of herbs, spices and oils, and red poppy fields stand out between the dark green of its forests and the carp ponds.

The Weinviertel and Mostviertel regions are named after the products they’re known for. The cider (Most), however, is made from pears and not apples. Farmers take particular pride in their carnelian cherries, which they affectionately call "Dirndln". In the Wachau, the taste of apricots is appreciated and processed in manufactories, restaurants and inns. 

In this fertile landscape, life is to be savoured. Relax, stop by an inn or winery, and immerse yourself in the local culture, whether it's feasting in the vineyards or celebrating at a cellar lane festival.

Lower Austria is divided into six distinct regions, each with its own unique character: Waldviertel, Weinviertel, Danube Lower Austria with the Wachau, Mostviertel, Wienerwald, and Wiener Alps.

Foodie favourites in Lower Austria

Wachau Valley

Waldviertel

Weinviertel

Mostviertel

Wienerwald

Vienna Alps

Experience the inn culture of Lower Austria!

In Lower Austria, all roads inevitably lead to a traditional inn. Whether you're travelling along the Danube, strolling through vineyards, or exploring rural villages, you'll soon come across the distinctive green, oval signs marked "Wirtshauskultur" (inn culture). This is your signal to step inside. A true inn is defined by three key elements: a welcoming host, a regulars' table, and the inviting aroma of well-prepared food.

Inn culture along the Danube in Lower Austria

Relax along the Danube in Lower Austria: explore stylish country inns by boat or by bike. It's a gourmet journey to the vineyards along the Danube, to fine wines and fluffy apricot dumplings. A journey from the Nibelungengau, the UNESCO World Heritage Site Wachau, between the rolling hills of the Wagram through the Tullner Feld to the wild nature of the Donau-Auen National Park.

Inn culture of the Waldviertel

The flowering Waldviertel poppy (Mohn) attracts visitors in July with its play of colours in red, white, pink and purple. Its sweet-tart tasting seeds are ground or pressed into oil. Cooks love it for its mild and nutty flavour. Poppy seeds are prepared in many ways: they are stuffed into dumplings, strudels and pastries, or used to coat fluffy pasta. The people of the Waldviertel are particularly proud of their 'poppy seed tents'. They have created this sweet delicacy from regional products such as potatoes and poppy seeds.

Inn culture of the Weinviertel

In the Weinviertel, you always follow the vines: on foot, by bike or by tractor through the vineyards. It is remarkable that one third of Austria's wine is produced in this region by around 14,000 winegrowers. In the Weinviertel cellar alleys, the wine matures deep underground to then be tasted at the Heurigen, at the Tafeln im Weinviertel and, of course, in the "Wirtshaus" (inn). But it's not just vines that thrive in the vast hilly country north of Vienna between the rivers Danube, March and Thaya: Asparagus and pumpkin also find their way onto the menus of the local inns.

Inn culture of the Mostviertel

In the Mostviertel, thousands of pear trees blossom in old orchards around traditional, square-shaped farmhouses. Along the Most Road, inns, cider taverns and the Mostbirnhaus invite guests to savour hearty dishes alongside the fermented pear juice called Birnenmost. The abundant red cornelian cherries - affectionately called "Dirndln" - are refined into brandies, juices, jams and chutneys. In the south, the landscape is characterised by the gorges of the Ötschergräben with their bizarre rock formations and bubbling waters as well as the mountains around Ötscher, Hochkar and Dürrenstein.

The Mostviertel is a region that’s both fruitful and wild.

Inn culture of the Vienna Woods and the Vienna Alps

The Vienna Woods and the Vienna Alps once inspired famous artists to take long walks and hikes in nature just outside the gates of the capital city of Vienna. Today, people's enjoyment of exercise in the forest and in the mountains - on well-marked hiking and biking trails - is undiminished. Hiking and biking is all the more relaxing when there are inns along the way that provide food and drink: a meeting place for enjoyable breaks in an informal atmosphere.

Culinary highlights in Lower Austria

Culinary winter experiences in Lower Austria

FAQ

In Lower Austria, all roads lead to an inn (Wirtshaus). Whether you're strolling along the Danube, through the vineyards, or in the villages, you'll eventually come across green, oval signs on buildings that say "Wirtshauskultur." A genuine inn has three key features: a host or hostess, a regulars' table, and the aroma of great food.

Wachau: Marillenknödel and wines from the Wachau

Waldviertel: baked carp, potato dumplings, poppy seed noodles and beer

Weinviertel: wild chicken breast with roasted pumpkin, Marchfeld asparagus, and Grüner Veltliner

Mostviertel: braised beef with dumplings and pear cider (Most)

Wienerwald: pheasant breast with chestnut stuffing and red wine

Wiener Alpen: specialities from Schneebergland pork with apple cider

