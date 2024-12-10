Family Activities for Rainy Days in Austria
Rain probably isn't what you pictured when planning your holiday in Austria. However, it does happen. And, luckily, when the time comes, there are countless indoor activities for children that will quickly make you forget about the bad weather.
Visit an interactive museum such as the House of Nature in Salzburg or the Ars Electronica Center in Linz. Or immerse yourself in an underground world at the Hallein Salt Mine. Fairytale castles and palaces such as the Kufstein Fortress or Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna offer exciting family experiences for history buffs. And let's not forget Austria's many spas where all ages can enjoy a full day of pure relaxation.
Here are our favourite excursion tips and activities for rainy days in Austria.
Burgenland
Even though Burgenland is famous for its many hours of sunshine, occasionally it does rain. The good news is, the region offers a wide range of bad weather options for families.
Many thermal spas have dedicated kids areas and slides where the little ones can have fun while their parents relax. Adventures also await at castles and palaces, inviting visitors of all ages to fully immerse themselves in the world of knights and princesses. That way, even a rainy day turns into an adventure for the whole family.
Sonnentherme Lutzmannsburg
Hydro and adventure pools, slides, children's and relaxation areas - this thermal spa caters to all ages and ensures that everyone has a good time.
St. Martins Therme & Lodge
Enjoy the warm water in the thermal pools right on the shores of Lake Neusiedl while gazing at the grassland through the panoramic windows.
Esterházy Castle
History comes alive at Esterházy Palace, where exciting guided tours, creative workshops and magical experiences await the whole family.
Carinthia
Carinthia offers family-friendly excursion options even for rainy days! Visit the Terra Mystica show mine and immerse yourself in the underground world. The Obir stalactite caves will instantly enchant you. At the Granatium in Radenthein, familes can check out sparkling garnets and even search for gemstones themselves.
Just want to stretch your legs and relax? Spend a day at the Kärnten Therme spa, offering pleasant temperatures and fun for the whole family.
Terra Mystica show mine
Experience the world of mining up close in the Terra Mystica & Terra Montana show mine! Family-friendly guided tours, slides and interesting insights await.
Carinthia Thermal Bath Villach
Relax and have fun at the Kärnten Therme! The water world features multiple slides, indoor and outdoor pools and tubs with massage jets.
Obir dripstone caves
Tour the magical underworld of the Obir stalactite caves! Marvel at unique rock formations and fascinating light shows and listen to thrilling stories.
Lower Austria
Get to know your surroundings at the House of Nature in St. Pölten with its interactive exhibitions on the local flora and fauna. The Kunstmeile Krems will delight you with modern art and exciting museums. If you're interested in herbs, tour Sonnentor in the Waldviertel region. And if medieval flair and falcon shows are more your cup of tea, head to Rosenburg Castle, a must-see even on a rainy day.
House for Nature in St. Pölten
This museum will bring you closer to the flora and fauna of Lower Austria. Interactive exhibitions and interesting facts and figures await!
Art Mile Krems
The Krems Art Mile offers creative experiences for the whole family! Workshops and guided tours allow all ages to learn about art in a playful way.
Sonnentor
Discover how fragrant organic herbs are turned into teas and spices on the Sonnentor guided tours in the Waldviertel region. Samples included!
Upper Austria
Technology and innovation are at the heart of the Ars Electronica Center in Linz! The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave is home to stunning ice formations, a real highlight no matter the weather. The Eurotherme Bad Schallerbach offers tropical flair, slides and relaxation for the whole family - a great way to make a rainy day in Austria exciting and cosy at the same time!
Ars Electronica Center in Linz
At the AEC, children can discover technology and science in a fun way. Expect workshops, interactive exhibitions and the so-called Deep Space.
Dachstein Giant Ice Cave
Discover stunning ice formations and mysterious corridors and listen to fascinating stories. A magical adventure for children of all ages.
Eurotherme Bad Schallerbach
Relax at the Eurotherme Bad Schallerbach! Tropical vibes, thermal baths, saunas and all kinds of water adventures ensure fun for everyone.
SalzburgerLand
The Salzburg Salt Worlds are one of the family attractions in Austria that entertain and inspire no matter the weather. The House of Nature in Salzburg awaits with an exciting mix of natural history, technology and interactive stations. Or how about the Salzburg Marionette Theatre, promising magical moments with their puppet versions of world-famous plays and operas?
For nature fans, the Hohe Tauern National Park Worlds in Mittersill offer fascinating insights into the surrounding alpine flora and fauna.
Salzwelten (Salt Mines) Salzburg
"Mining duck Sally" guides children aged 4 to 10 through secret mountain tunnels and will bring them face-to-face with rich salt princes.
House of Nature in Salzburg
Mingle with animals without leaving the city. Young explorers can playfully delve into the secrets of nature and technology at this museum.
National Park Worlds Mittersill
Fly over the valleys of the Hohe Tauern National Park, crawl into a marmot burrow or experience a wild stream from a pebble's perspective!
Styria
Experience magical moments in the Salt Worlds in Altaussee or relax in the pleasantly warm pool before heading to the water slide at the H2O Thermal Spa in Bad Waltersdorf. Sweet tooth? You'll love the Zotter Chocolate World in Riegersburg: Watch the chocolate being made and sample some of the latest creations. In Graz, the Schlossberg slide, the longest indoor glass slide in the world, ensures an adrenaline rush - a fun adventure for the whole family that will quickly make you forget the rain!
Salzwelten (Salt Worlds) Altaussee
Hop on the giant slide and you'll arrive right at the shores of the illuminated underground salt lake at a rapid pace - an almost mystical moment.
H2O Thermal Spa Bad Waltersdorf
A water and wellness paradise for the whole family with exciting slides, a children's area for the little ones and plenty of relaxing zones.
Zotter Experience World
From the cocoa bean to the chocolate bar: Experience the entire production process of chocolate, enjoy samples and immerse yourself in sweet moments.
Tirol
The Hexenwasser (literally: "witch water") in Söll offers indoor experiences based around nature, water and, of course, witchcraft. Heading to Zillertal? Make sure to tour the unique ice cave.
The Swarovski Crystal Worlds in Wattens enchant with sparkling art and magical plays of light. Kufstein Fortress entices visitors with a journey back in time to the Middle Ages.
Rainy day in Tirol? Don't worry! Here are some excursion tips.
Swarovski Crystal Worlds
Get enchanted by sparkling chambers of wonder, a magical garden and impressive installations - an experience for all senses!
Kufstein Fortress
Head on a guided tour through mysterious corridors and to hidden towers while listening to true stories from the Middle Ages.
Hexenwasser theme park in Söll
Learn about witchcraft, customs and ancient legends at the indoor interactive stations and explore the element of water in a playful way.
Vorarlberg
Dornbirn's Inatura nature museum inspires visitors with interactive exhibitions and live animals. The journey will take you through the mountain, forest and water habitats typical of Vorarlberg. At the end, you will literally step into the scene by walking through a human body.
Modern art and exciting architecture await at the Kunsthaus Bregenz - here, the focus lies on interactive experiences and experimentation for children and their parents.
Rainy day in Vorarlberg? Don't worry! Here are some excursion tips.
Vienna
Embark on a virtual journey through time at Time Travel Vienna or immerse yourself in the imperial splendor of the Hofburg Palace with its Imperial Apartments and the Sisi Museum.
Animal lovers will adore the House of the Sea, while music fans will love the interactive House of Music. The Volksoper offers magical performances for children. For wonders of nature, look no further than the Natural History Museum.
Time Travel Vienna
Experience Vienna's history virtually. The location is historic, the ambience modern: 5D cinema, "Habsburg Show" and horse-drawn carriage ride.
Sisi Museum
Discover the life of the fascinating empress! Original objects, her bedroom and bathroom provide fascinating insights into Sisi's world.
Sisi's Imperial Apartments
Admire the magnificent rooms of the Habsburgs, including Franz Joseph's study and Sisi's living room, bedroom and bathroom in the Hofburg.
Haus des Meeres (Aqua Terra Zoo)
The fascinating underwater world, sharks, colourful tropical fish and a tropical house with free-flying birds will make your visit unforgettable!
House of Music
Discover an interactive world of sound, listen to stories about composers and watch your children conduct an orchestra themselves!
Volksoper
With operas, fairy tales and musical adventures suitable for children, a visit to the theatre becomes an unforgettable highlight.
