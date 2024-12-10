In Austria's family hotels, holidays become an adventure for the whole family. Together, you'll discover new worlds, try new things, and create lifelong memories!

Family hotels in Austria offer the perfect setting for inspiring shared experiences. There’s no rigid schedule here – just plenty of space for spontaneity. An afternoon on the barefoot path, a round of board games on the sunny terrace, or cooking together with fresh ingredients from the hotel’s own garden – family happiness often lies in life’s simple moments.

A family holiday in Austria is more than just a break – it’s valuable time spent together, bringing you closer as a family and creating lasting memories for all generations.