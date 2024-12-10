Family Hotels
Family hotels in Austria offer the perfect setting for inspiring shared experiences. There’s no rigid schedule here – just plenty of space for spontaneity. An afternoon on the barefoot path, a round of board games on the sunny terrace, or cooking together with fresh ingredients from the hotel’s own garden – family happiness often lies in life’s simple moments.
A family holiday in Austria is more than just a break – it’s valuable time spent together, bringing you closer as a family and creating lasting memories for all generations.
Hotels by the lake
Swimming, a boat trip, or simply collecting pretty stones along the shore – water always brings a playful element to family adventures. There are guided excursions, gentle hikes by the lake and family-friendly bathing spots to discover. The picturesque landscape provides the perfect backdrop for both peace and quiet and small adventures – creating valuable family moments that last.
Directly by the lake
Vila Vita Pannonia in Pamhagen in Burgenland
Familien-Sport-Resort Brennseehof in Feld am See in Carinthia
Naturel Hotels & Resorts Dorf SEELEITN at Lake Faakersee in Carinthia
Baby + Kinderhotel Sonnelino in St. Kanzian at Lake Klopein in Carinthia
Parkhotel Pörtschach on Wörthersee Lake in Carinthia
Seehotel Jägerwirt on the Turracher Höhe in Styria/Carinthia
Near the lake
Familienhotel Kreuzwirt at Lake Weissensee in Carinthia
Salzburger Hof in Zauchensee in SalzburgerLand
Alpenparks Hotel & Apartment Central in Zell am See in SalzburgerLand
Waldhof Fuschlsee Resort am See in Fuschl am See in SalzburgerLand
Ballonhotel Thaller in Kaindorf in Styria
Sporthotel Achensee at Lake Achensee in Tirol
Hotels in the mountains
Discover the world of the mountains, breathe in the fresh Alpine air and experience nature with all your senses. Family hotels in the mountains are the perfect starting point for unforgettable adventures. Set off on a gentle hike with a four-legged companion (and no, it doesn’t have to be a dog), enjoy the adventure playground surrounded by blooming Alpine meadows, or splash about in a crystal-clear mountain stream. The next adventure begins right on your hotel doorstep. Leave everyday stress behind – it’s the time spent together that matters most and creates memories that last.
Hotel Gartnerkofel in Hermagor/Nassfeld in Carinthia
Gipfelhaus Magdalensberg in Carinthia
Hotel Sommerhof in Gosau in Upper Austria
Dachsteinkönig Familux Resort in Gosau in Upper Austria
Dilly - Nationalpark Resort in Windischgarsten in Upper Austria
Hofgut in Wagrain in the SalzburgerLand
Central Holiday Resort Flachau in SalzburgerLand
Familien Natur Resort Moar Gut in Großarl in SalzburgerLand
Kinderhotel Stegerhof in Donnersbachwald in Styria
Hotel Matschner in Ramsau am Dachstein in Styria
Kinderhotel Stefan in the Pitztal valley in Tirol
Kinderhotel „Alpenresidenz Ballunspitze" in Galtür in Tirol
Leading Family Hotel Bär in Serfaus in Tirol
Familienhotel Furgler in Serfaus in Tirol
Der Stern in Obsteig in Tirol
Pitzis Kinderhotel in Arzl in the Pitztal valley in Tirol
Alpenparks Hotel Montana Matrei in East Tirol
Ski-in, ski-out Hotels
From breakfast straight onto the slopes? Ski-in, ski-out family hotels make winter holidays both relaxed and full of unforgettable moments. No long walks, no hauling equipment through the snow – just shared turns on perfectly groomed pistes in Austria’s family ski resorts. Enjoy downhill runs together, take a well-earned break on a sunny hut terrace with local specialities, or build the biggest snowman you can imagine. After an adventure-filled day, cosy lounges, crackling fires and hot cocoa await – perfect moments for a memorable family holiday in the snow.
Mountain Resort Feuerberg in Bodensdorf/Gerlitzen Alpe in Carinthia
Falkensteiner Hotel Sonnenalpe on the Nassfeld in Carinthia
Heidi-Hotel Falkertsee in Patergassen in Carinthia
Familien- & Gartenhotel Theresia in Saalbach-Hinterglemm in SalzburgerLand
Familienresort Ellmauhof in Saalbach-Hinterglemm in SalzburgerLand
Das EDELWEISS Salzburg Mountain Resort in Großarl in SalzburgerLand
Familienhotel Zauchenseehof in SalzburgerLand
die HOCHKÖNIGIN in Maria Alm am Hochkönig in SalzburgerLand
Hotel Oberforsthof in St. Johann im Salzburg in SalzburgerLand
Familienhotel Hinteregger at the Katschberg in Salzburg/Carinthia
Heißhof in Schladming-Pichl in Styria
Natur- und Wellnesshotel Höflehner in Haus im Ennstal in Styria
Kaiserhof in Berwang in Tirol
Family & Wellness Resort Galtenberg in Alpbach in Tirol
Das Hopfgarten Familotel in Hopfgarten in Tirol
Kaiserlodge in Scheffau on the Wilder Kaiser in Tirol
Almfamilyhotel Scherer in Obertilliach in East Tirol
Alphotel in Hirschegg in the Kleinwalser valley in Vorarlberg
Familienhotel Lagant in Brand in Vorarlberg
Alpenparks Hotel & Apartment Arlberg in Warth-Schröcken on the Arlberg in Vorarlberg
Family hotels with that little extra
FAQs
